 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Stop shaming Texans for not owning snowsuits. Look, it hadn't even occurred to me to shame Texans for not owning snowsuits, but OK. If it's that important to you I'll keep it off my list. It's not like there's not plenty more to work with   (slate.com) divider line
55
    More: Silly, Climate, cold-weather people, Weather, humid subtropical climate, snowy pandemic winter, current situation, dramatic cold snap, climate change  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 1:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fact of the Day

Need to stay warm in cold and blowing Polar Plunge?

WEAR A MASK
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I live in the NE and I haven't owned a snowsuit since I was like 10.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Back in my B-52 piloting days, I was based in Upper Michigan. Long, cold, and really snowy winters there. To fly, we'd have long underwear on, heavy gloves, winter weight Nomex jackets, and parkas over that. And N-1B Mukluk Boots because the snow never goes away in the UP during winter. You really wanted to have as much as possible on you in case you ended up spending the night on the ground. I mean if I took my gloves off in the airplane, I stuffed them in my flight suit pockets.

Upon returning from a training flight early one morning, a snowstorm was raging and we had to divert to Ft Worth, TX.  We flew 13.7 hours total, my personal longest flight, and landed about 0800. We were damn tired. We got quarters and went to sleep while waiting out the storm.

First we unloaded the plane, which was a lot of gear, believe me. Flight bags, classified comm bags, personal bags, trash, water jugs, and more. It's an odd-looking exercise to begin with but to the Texas airman watching us do this while wearing all our winter gear in 60-degree weather, it was farking hilarious.

The morning of the next day and were told we were cleared to fly home. We get our gear together and we ride out to the plane. We're not wearing the jackets because we damn near got heat stroke the day before. As we pull up to the flight line access gate, we're met by a security policeman wearing a parka and gloves on a 45-degree morning. His little phone booth even had a giant heater hose pumping warm air in.

What a difference 15 degrees makes.

/CSB
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are so many more important things for Texans to be ashamed of.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Alaska and my warmest winter coat was made in Dahlonega GA.

(It's workwear for industrial blast freezers, the ones that can flash-freeze a chicken in seconds.)
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what a snowsuit might look like
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather shame the people who click Slate links.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't why most of us are shaming Texas. But whatever gets those rage click articles written.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I live in the NE and I haven't owned a snowsuit since I was like 10.


I've got one, it's great. Feels like I'm wearing nothing at all...

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stop shaming Texans"

Nah. I'm good.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved from Northern New York to San Antonio and lived there for 4 years back in the '90s. Only got close to 30° once. The highway department panicked and spread fine gravel on the bridges, since they didn't have salt or sand. The gravel caused far more accidents than the ice probably would have.

The only time I slipped when walking was when I stepped in grackle crap down by the River Walk. Good times!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn0.wideopencountry.comView Full Size
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't recall anyone ever telling them they shouldn't be taunting us with their warm weather during the usual winters, so I'm not gonna get too worked up over this now.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just need  a warm jacket.
Unless you are hiking around in it you need a windproof, fleece lined light jacket to go from car to house. If you have the walk in hiking boots if you don't have winter boots. Rubber boots work fine too for short distances but feet will get wet from sweating and then condense on the inside of the boot...so wet feet.

I live in quebec and I survive the winter season like this normally.

Now if I am going out on the (frozen) lake for a walk or ice fishing yes...you need winter gear.
Now if you want to talk about easy winterization for Texans: Jumper cables for your car, a bag of sand/salt for traction and if you can't find that then some kitty litter. Throw a couple hand warmers in the glovebox as well as some granola bars in case you are waiting for a tow. And a wool blanket in the trunk...oh and a shovel in the trunk too. Come to think of it make sure you have a snow brush and empty out your regular windshield washer fluid and put in some winter stuff...
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I live in the NE and I haven't owned a snowsuit since I was like 10.


smallkitchenchronicles.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear something furry and warm
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snow...suits?

Like children wear?

Like...snowmobilers wear?

/Grew up in northern MN.
//Live in Central MN.
///Had a 'snow suit' when I was 8.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it still okay to shame Texans for electing grifters and morons to run their state?
 
Buggar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just went snowshoeing in Texas....
The Lone Star... Is HOT tonight

What can I say? I'm prepared.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Snow pants??? I grew up with snowy winters and no one over age 8 wore snow pants.  Good grief.  Get some thermal underwear (not an expensive item) and you will be fine.
 
wage0048
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

70Ford: Wear something furry and warm
[i.imgflip.com image 666x500]


Admiral Ackbar: the shields still up.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

goodncold: You just need a warm jacket.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let's send them snowsuits. Maybe then they'll shut up.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I live in Illinois. I don't recall ever owning a snow suit in my life.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The people who actually deserve shame for their hubris are the same sort of people who are incapable of feeling shame in the first place.
 
Laptopia [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A formerly Texan friend of mine that I ski with regularly told me that when he was still living in Texas, he bought his first pair of ski boots because he was making one or two ski trips to NM or CO a year and figured he could justify the expense. They certainly aren't cheap.

Anyway, he went out one spring and tried on a bunch of boots and settled on a pair.  He took them home and stored them in the attic until the next winter trip to the mountains.  He said when he went up to the attic to get them the next winter, the soft plastic had partially melted in the summer heat and they were deformed and useless.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wage0048: Is it still okay to shame Texans for electing grifters and morons to run their state?


Yes.

/texan
 
DemonEater
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, this isn't Texans' fault for not being personally prepared.  Since I moved from Indiana to Arizona, I do still have my winter coat, but I haven't put it on in six years, and I might not even own one if I had been here a lot longer.  I would also be trapped at home because I have summer tires on my car and would be unlikely to be able to get out of my parking lot until the roads were plowed and properly melted.

If you live in rural Texas it might be a good idea to have a generator handy because storms knock power out frequently, and power = water when you're on a well.  You just need one good F3 tornado to come through and you're in the dark for a few days.  Solar panels would also be nice, those work great in Texas (once you get on the roof and brush the snow off, anyway).  But those all cost money that a lot of people don't have.

It's absolutely Texas' fault for disconnecting themselves from the grid and not regulating their power companies to make sure they don't just switch off when they start losing money though.  And many Texans' fault for voting for that.  Shame Texans for voting Republican, not for not having snowsuits.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Let's send them snowsuits. Maybe then they'll shut up.


In fairness a lot of the people complaining in texas are complaining to the government about them letting private business pigfark our public utilities.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

enry: I live in the NE and I haven't owned a snowsuit since I was like 10.


I lived in MA the first 35 years of my life and similarly only had a snowsuit until I was about 8. I did have GoreTex cloths for winter bike commuting in Boston, but no snow suit. I'm in Austin now and fully snowsuitless, but I do have my sub-freezing camping gear with me from up north if I need it. Luckily, I'm close to a firehouse and have have kept power.

I've got the heat pegged at 65 so they can get others back up, and I keep having flashbacks of frugal New England dads-mine and friends'-yelling not to touch the thermostat because 65 is warm enough.
 
Buggar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

snocone: Fact of the Day

Need to stay warm in cold and blowing Polar Plunge?

WEAR A MASK


A fur lined hood works just fine thanks.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I live in Illinois. I don't recall ever owning a snow suit in my life.


I had snow pants, that FedEx gave me for free.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was in the 60s last week in Dallas. This whole episode is due to a polar vortex, but overall it has been a warmer than average winter. Even the sudden burst of winter storms and extreme cold can be traced to climate change, because warm temperatures in the Arctic pushed the polar vortex south which is what is causing February's bad weather. This was all predicted back in January when meteorologists noticed warm temperatures were destabilizing the polar vortex.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you don't have any of the right clothing, just remember that layers always help. A t-shirt, followed by a long sleeve, followed by a sweater, followed by whatever jacket you own. Anything over your head; if you don't have a winter hat or hooded jacket, just wrap it in whatever's available, like a scarf or even a towel. If you don't own winter shoes of any kind, put on two pairs of socks, then put your foot in a plastic bag before pulling on whatever kind of shoe you have. Joni Ernst jokes aside, it works.

You'll look silly, but it's just for a few days, and might save you a limb... or keep you from suppressing your immune system in the middle of a pandemic.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's true, Texans even ski in jeans sometimes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Buggar: I just went snowshoeing in Texas....
The Lone Star... Is HOT tonight

What can I say? I'm prepared.


Tonight?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

greentea1985: It was in the 60s last week in Dallas. This whole episode is due to a polar vortex, but overall it has been a warmer than average winter. Even the sudden burst of winter storms and extreme cold can be traced to climate change, because warm temperatures in the Arctic pushed the polar vortex south which is what is causing February's bad weather. This was all predicted back in January when meteorologists noticed warm temperatures were destabilizing the polar vortex.


A guy whom I watch on YouTube was fishing just last week when it was around 70 in East Texas
 
SansNeural
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least Texas is drawing all the shaming, leaving its neighbors mostly un-laughed.

But some of the "I'm tougher than you" BS is just BS.  Like "Growing up in Minnesota we were without power for a straight week..."  So what?  About 10 years ago OKC was hit with an ice storm that left my then 100 year old grandmother without power for over 2 weeks.  The last week was because the utility wouldn't hook back up to her out-of-code old fuse panel.  She didn't have the money for repairs so my brother and I bought a new breaker panel and rewired the power entry.

It's not really about "tough", it's about extremes.  Texas homes and infrastructure are built to expect heat, but only the occasional cold and snow.  They, like Oklahoma, should know to expect ice storms about once a year, but those last about a day and another week fixing the damage.  Heck, even this polar vortex thing is being shiatty for only about 1 week.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Living in New Mexico and skiing in Santa Fe and Taos, I can guarantee that many Texans have winter gear.  They might not have winter tires, 4WD/AWD, snow chains or the ability to drive in winter conditions, but they do have winter gear.

But there are a large number who do not have those things and think it's just fine to go driving up an unplowed mountain road in their 2WD vehicles in shorts, t-shirts and regular shoes. I have walked up to more than one car stuck off the road full of people who won't even get out to push their own vehicle. I have a simple phrase that I say as they roll their window down a crack "how much money do you have on you?"/why yes, I do take credit cards!
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
this is payback for their summertime smugness where they laugh at northerners without AC
 
dryknife
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are insulated coveralls the same thing, just not prettified?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: goodncold: You just need a warm jacket.

[Fark user image 720x960]


As a New Englander living in TX, I won't go out onto unplowed, unsalted roads with these folks. They are dangerously unfocused on dry pavement. People who don't grow up driving in winter conditions can learn it, sure, but like a second language added late in life for most people, they are slow and fumble for response ... not a good thing in a moving vehicle when it starts to skid.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fursecution: [Fark user image 800x1200]

/what a snowsuit might look like


I think I saw a camel
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

70Ford: Wear something furry and warm
[i.imgflip.com image 666x500]


I got something furry and warm she can cuddle up with...

What? I meant my duvet! Ya pervs...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live across the state line from the panhandle, and while I don't own a snow suit, I do have thermal undergarments and flannel-lined pants, and a decent selection of jackets with removable liners.  And various hats and gloves and scarfs and a cold-weather balaclava.  Even wool clothing for living history.  But then again I used to live in the mountains and hope to return some day.  I am contemplating buying insulated/lined coveralls that could go over regular clothing.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fursecution: [Fark user image 800x1200]

/what a snowsuit might look like


When you want to catch a run or two, but you have to be back to work at the dungeon in an hour . . .
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not going to shame Texans for not having snowsuits.

Leather chaps, that's like... basic attire, Man.
 
bborchar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: CSB

Back in my B-52 piloting days, I was based in Upper Michigan. Long, cold, and really snowy winters there. To fly, we'd have long underwear on, heavy gloves, winter weight Nomex jackets, and parkas over that. And N-1B Mukluk Boots because the snow never goes away in the UP during winter. You really wanted to have as much as possible on you in case you ended up spending the night on the ground. I mean if I took my gloves off in the airplane, I stuffed them in my flight suit pockets.

Upon returning from a training flight early one morning, a snowstorm was raging and we had to divert to Ft Worth, TX.  We flew 13.7 hours total, my personal longest flight, and landed about 0800. We were damn tired. We got quarters and went to sleep while waiting out the storm.

First we unloaded the plane, which was a lot of gear, believe me. Flight bags, classified comm bags, personal bags, trash, water jugs, and more. It's an odd-looking exercise to begin with but to the Texas airman watching us do this while wearing all our winter gear in 60-degree weather, it was farking hilarious.

The morning of the next day and were told we were cleared to fly home. We get our gear together and we ride out to the plane. We're not wearing the jackets because we damn near got heat stroke the day before. As we pull up to the flight line access gate, we're met by a security policeman wearing a parka and gloves on a 45-degree morning. His little phone booth even had a giant heater hose pumping warm air in.

What a difference 15 degrees makes.

/CSB


I grew up in TN and moved to PA after college. My work sent me down to the Florida Keys in February. When we left PA, it was on the teens. When we arrive to FL, it was 70 degrees. My coworker and I were thrilled with the nice weather and wore some lighter clothes...but when we went to the worksite everyone in the building was wearing
warm clothes and jackets. They all thought it was freezing and had space heaters everywhere.

We spent our free time exploring the islands...I'm sure everyone thought we were crazy for not dressing warmly.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Fursecution: [Fark user image 800x1200]

/what a snowsuit might look like

When you want to catch a runner or two, but you have to be back to work at the dungeon in an hour . . .


FTFY
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.