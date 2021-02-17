 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Japan's ruling party allowing the wiminfolk to attend key meetings. Just so long as they look good and don't interrupt the men while they do their important work   (bbc.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That lady looks like she has Something to say
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Evangelical conservative Republicans have made it to Nippon!

/1 Timothy 2:12
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Women get things done. This is good news.

I have been elected to several boards in Japan, and what has been apparent to me for decades is that the closer you get to the top, the more ossified things get. There is resistance to allowing more involvement of women, but sooner or later someone stands up and says that keeping women out will eventually doom the organization. Of course, that person gets kicked out, but it does get them to thinking. They wonder why then never have sufficient information, and can't contact the people they need to contact. It takes them days to do what a young woman can do in a minute or so.

This kind of glass ceiling is going to crumble all at once. The only people with skills and experience to lead Japan into its new age will be the women.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That lady looks like she has Something to say


They always do
 
tuxq
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: AlgaeRancher: That lady looks like she has Something to say

They always do


And that's how you live up to a username
 
