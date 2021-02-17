 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Man leaves loaded 9 mm handgun in his bag. Attempts to board aircraft. FBI notified, and he's permitted to fly. The county police are holding the gun for safekeeping, and no charges are expected. In other news, Betty White is 99 and still working   (wtae.com) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Firearm, Concealed carry in the United States, US Airways, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, fourth time  
•       •       •

794 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 8:50 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mind me; I'm just here for the nudes of Betty White.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White is 99 and still working.

Yes Subby, she turned 99 on January 17th.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the caliber of people who "forget" they have a loaded handgun on them.  They go off half cocked all the time.  You never read about this in NRA magazine.  Maybe we'll see a clip on television.  I'm just glad the TSA didn't misfire this time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Yes Subby, she turned 99 on January 17th.


That's what they WANT you to believe.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The TSA noted that the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill when someone shows up with a gun, and it can delay travelers from getting to their gates.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Badmoodman: Yes Subby, she turned 99 on January 17th.

That's what they WANT you to believe.


What don't they want you to believe?
 
OldJames
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I know the caliber of people who "forget" they have a loaded handgun on them.  They go off half cocked all the time.  You never read about this in NRA magazine.  Maybe we'll see a clip on television.  I'm just glad the TSA didn't misfire this time.


If you look at the failure rate of the TSA when they get audited, I would think trying to bring a gun without getting caught isn't a bad bet
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One year for every luftballon.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, when you love guns, sometimes you just lose track of one or two for a sec. No big deal.
 
king of vegas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this person had a light complexion
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I know the caliber of people who "forget" they have a loaded handgun on them.  They go off half cocked all the time.  You never read about this in NRA magazine.  Maybe we'll see a clip on television.  I'm just glad the TSA didn't misfire this time.


You just have your sights set on making stupid jokes. Get a grip. You can't just barrel your way through one of these threads without a trigger warning.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I know the caliber of people who "forget" they have a loaded handgun on them.  They go off half cocked all the time.  You never read about this in NRA magazine.  Maybe we'll see a clip on television.  I'm just glad the TSA didn't misfire this time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
assets.bigcartel.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was that ugly gun a Glock? What an ugly color for a gun. Looks like puke colored.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No arrests?

Wonder
How
It
Transpired
Exactly
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: Was that ugly gun a Glock? What an ugly color for a gun. Looks like puke colored.


OK, now I have to look.

*clicks*

A golden gun.  This farking weirdo is some kind of 007 cosplayer??
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldJames: Marcus Aurelius: I know the caliber of people who "forget" they have a loaded handgun on them.  They go off half cocked all the time.  You never read about this in NRA magazine.  Maybe we'll see a clip on television.  I'm just glad the TSA didn't misfire this time.

If you look at the failure rate of the TSA when they get audited, I would think trying to bring a gun without getting caught isn't a bad bet


With their failure rate, I've assumed the only way to get caught is to be carrying it in your hand, showing it off to them, as you walk through the body scanner that would probably miss it anyway

/But always shows that crumpled receipt in your pocket meaning you get to have your balls fondled
//Why yes I do make sure to ask for a receipt with my coffee at the airport
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
jesus christ if I'm gonna be a idiot and pack a gun in my carryon bag, I'll at least have it be a Desert Eagle or an antique Colt or something.

f*ck.

some people have NO TASTE.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xanadian: steklo: Was that ugly gun a Glock? What an ugly color for a gun. Looks like puke colored.

OK, now I have to look.

*clicks*

A golden gun.  This farking weirdo is some kind of 007 cosplayer??


No. If he was into Bond, he'd be sporting a Walther PPK.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: xanadian: steklo: Was that ugly gun a Glock? What an ugly color for a gun. Looks like puke colored.

OK, now I have to look.

*clicks*

A golden gun.  This farking weirdo is some kind of 007 cosplayer??

No. If he was into Bond, he'd be sporting a Walther PPK.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Man​_​with_the_Golden_Gun_(film)
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And yet we got stopped and had our bags searched once because the Agent saw a jar of baby food that happened to have a keyring overlapping it on their x-ray, and they thought it was a hand grenade.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, in Atlanta they just march the offender to a dedicated courthouse in T Terminal where they are fined and released in time to catch their flight.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xanadian: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Man​_​with_the_Golden_Gun_(film)


Interesting. Thanks for the link. Wasn't one of my favorite Bond movies. I liked it, it was OK and all.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xanadian: Walther PPK


banned in USA, you can buy the made for USA model without the choking hazards.
 
Karne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I'm guessing this person had a light complexion


Did you just bet he white?
 
blackminded
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds about white.
 
dryknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Had a valid concealed carry permit, and he had inadvertently left the loaded 9 mm handgun in his bag.

So a CC test doesn't involve being responsible, or being above a half-wit?

Got it.

And you get your gun back. That's so cool!
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Marcus Aurelius: I know the caliber of people who "forget" they have a loaded handgun on them.  They go off half cocked all the time.  You never read about this in NRA magazine.  Maybe we'll see a clip on television.  I'm just glad the TSA didn't misfire this time.

[Fark user image image 425x420]


I'll bet nobody who owns that gun could dodge a wrench
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldJames: Marcus Aurelius: I know the caliber of people who "forget" they have a loaded handgun on them.  They go off half cocked all the time.  You never read about this in NRA magazine.  Maybe we'll see a clip on television.  I'm just glad the TSA didn't misfire this time.

If you look at the failure rate of the TSA when they get audited, I would think trying to bring a gun without getting caught isn't a bad bet


I'm pretty sure word play of this caliber is a breach of fark's standards.

You really need to take stock of yourself. No one here wants to be the receiver of bad jokes. Most of us recoil at the very though of these kind of comments.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: xanadian: steklo: Was that ugly gun a Glock? What an ugly color for a gun. Looks like puke colored.

OK, now I have to look.

*clicks*

A golden gun.  This farking weirdo is some kind of 007 cosplayer??

No. If he was into Bond, he'd be sporting a Walther PPK.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Or a viola
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kona: The TSA noted that the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill when someone shows up with a gun, and it can delay travelers from getting to their gates.


From The Passive Aggressive Traveler, tip #11.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is what *SHOULD* happen.  Regardless of color.

Unless, of course, there is some kind of intent shown by the person with the gun.   If it's clear that it was accidental, and that there wasn't any intent to hijack an airliner or do a mass shooting in the controlled area (or anywhere else), give the person a receipt for the gun, and store it securely until they can reclaim it.   If they don't in some reasonable amount of time, sell it to an FFL to be re-sold (which would help defray the costs of holding them).   Make sure they can still own one by running a NICS check on them when they claim it, or checking their carry permit (or pistol permit) if their state requires that to carry/own a handgun.


Having said that, how farking hard is it to simply empty out all your bags and repack them?   I just flew last week down to Florida and back, and while I don't have any handguns, and rarely shoot modern guns, I completely emptied both my carry-on bag and my suitcase.   I made sure to put the pocket knife that I habitually carry in the suitcase, which was my checked baggage.

I should also point out it's the first time I've flown commercial since 1999, so perhaps I was a bit less cavalier than frequent flyers, but still.

I was amused, though, that they didn't question me having a lighter (I don't smoke), and a couple of small bottles of hand sanitizer, which is like a "Johnny Junior Arsonist" kit when you put them together.
 
dhickman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I know the caliber of people who "forget" they have a loaded handgun on them.  They go off half cocked all the time.  You never read about this in NRA magazine.  Maybe we'll see a clip on television.  I'm just glad the TSA didn't misfire this time.


I EDC and honestly when I do not have a gun on me it feels weird. So I can see the comment if someone has a holstered pistol on them and forgot about it. I am not in any way condoning the action, but I see that it is possible. Now the carry on bag is a little different. If this a person's first time flying and they did not bother to check the regs, ok. Dumbass move, but in most jurisdictions is it a minor infraction, not a serious crime. Thus the sheriffs reaction.

Give them the freebee, I used to travel around 80% before Covid and played the check my gun with TSA every week. To keep from getting into an issue, I followed the rules to the extreme, and even kept a neon tag on my carry on to remind me to make sure that I checked my firearm correctly.

What I find hilarious is the TSA does not even know or follow their own rules. I carry a current copy of their rules on me when traveling, since they will loose their minds when people actually follow their rules.

In the end this is no different than forgetting about a pocket knife on you person. You never hear the media making a big deal about that and it happens many times every day. Knives are just as lethal  In fact it could be argued that in the close quarters of a plane, a knife is a better choice of a weapon. It all depends on what the desired outcome is.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Marcus Aurelius: I know the caliber of people who "forget" they have a loaded handgun on them.  They go off half cocked all the time.  You never read about this in NRA magazine.  Maybe we'll see a clip on television.  I'm just glad the TSA didn't misfire this time.

You just have your sights set on making stupid jokes. Get a grip. You can't just barrel your way through one of these threads without a trigger warning.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dhickman: Marcus Aurelius: I know the caliber of people who "forget" they have a loaded handgun on them.  They go off half cocked all the time.  You never read about this in NRA magazine.  Maybe we'll see a clip on television.  I'm just glad the TSA didn't misfire this time.

I EDC and honestly when I do not have a gun on me it feels weird. So I can see the comment if someone has a holstered pistol on them and forgot about it. I am not in any way condoning the action, but I see that it is possible. Now the carry on bag is a little different. If this a person's first time flying and they did not bother to check the regs, ok. Dumbass move, but in most jurisdictions is it a minor infraction, not a serious crime. Thus the sheriffs reaction.

Give them the freebee, I used to travel around 80% before Covid and played the check my gun with TSA every week. To keep from getting into an issue, I followed the rules to the extreme, and even kept a neon tag on my carry on to remind me to make sure that I checked my firearm correctly.

What I find hilarious is the TSA does not even know or follow their own rules. I carry a current copy of their rules on me when traveling, since they will loose their minds when people actually follow their rules.

In the end this is no different than forgetting about a pocket knife on you person. You never hear the media making a big deal about that and it happens many times every day. Knives are just as lethal  In fact it could be argued that in the close quarters of a plane, a knife is a better choice of a weapon. It all depends on what the desired outcome is.


How many times have you shot your shadow thinking it was coming right for you?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: This is what *SHOULD* happen.  Regardless of color.

Unless, of course, there is some kind of intent shown by the person with the gun.   If it's clear that it was accidental, and that there wasn't any intent to hijack an airliner or do a mass shooting in the controlled area (or anywhere else), give the person a receipt for the gun, and store it securely until they can reclaim it.   If they don't in some reasonable amount of time, sell it to an FFL to be re-sold (which would help defray the costs of holding them).   Make sure they can still own one by running a NICS check on them when they claim it, or checking their carry permit (or pistol permit) if their state requires that to carry/own a handgun.


Having said that, how farking hard is it to simply empty out all your bags and repack them?   I just flew last week down to Florida and back, and while I don't have any handguns, and rarely shoot modern guns, I completely emptied both my carry-on bag and my suitcase.   I made sure to put the pocket knife that I habitually carry in the suitcase, which was my checked baggage.

I should also point out it's the first time I've flown commercial since 1999, so perhaps I was a bit less cavalier than frequent flyers, but still.

I was amused, though, that they didn't question me having a lighter (I don't smoke), and a couple of small bottles of hand sanitizer, which is like a "Johnny Junior Arsonist" kit when you put them together.


Better yet, have one bag you put your guns in and another bag for things that aren't guns or gun related.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.