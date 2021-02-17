 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Nothing says internet bully like giving online abuse to a 100 year old WWII veteran in the weeks before his death because he did something nice for other people   (reuters.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, United Kingdom, Abuse, England, Britain's Captain Tom Moore, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Joe Biden, Child abuse, Hannah Ingram-Moore  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Publish every message with all of the sender's information unobscured, and let the problem take care of itself.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well he was Antifa so he totally deserved it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For raising money to help with covid? Man, some people really have nothing to do.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be the dicks on the internet, not the old man.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was as pretty horrific as it could be," said Ingram-Moore.

Oh, I think living through a World War would expose you to some real horrific stuff. Having said that, I hope the posters get placebos when they go for their Covid shots.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect time for him to check out of this cluster fark of humanity. Thanks for the service, my dude. May singling angels tick your butt, with delight, for all eternity.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame we don't have an efficient way of summarily executing these people. Civilization would be better off.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, you have to be a really tough guy to abuse a 100 y/o man from afar, on the internet, from the safety of your mom's basement.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: It's a shame we don't have an efficient way of summarily executing these people. Civilization would be better off.


That would be called a death panel, and as we already know from history is not a good idea.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media has given losers the chance to be somebody important.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on his daughter for not passing the slime along to the Captain. Some news has no business being spread.

Sucks that she had to hold it herself, though.
 
goshes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably antifa.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Publish every message with all of the sender's information unobscured, and let the problem take care of itself.


Make sure they are forwarded to his old Regiment.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Publish every message with all of the sender's information unobscured, and let the problem take care of itself.


Aye, better warm the old girl up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yesterday, an archeologist's off the cuff statement about elitism actually applied to bigotry and targeting.

The song went something like this:  When the refugees returned, the elites, rich and well educated, were the ones really against marriages outside of the circle. They created and enforced purity laws.  They refused to allow mixed couples, or children of mixed couples to be hired or taken seriously.  They were driven to reestablish society and power.

On the other hand, the majority, great majority was poor.  They didn't make those rules and the obsession with pedigree didn't afflict them.  They married who they pleased.

So how does the un-elite believe he's successful at social climbing, to become like his betters, in his mind, in the easiest way possible -- by making purity of race, creed, national origin, family the sole determinant of whether someone is worthy.    Anyone who would obstruct him is a saboteur of his philosophy and fair game for attacks.  The attacks show the strength of his resolve to become a powerful elite without a pedigree.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Social media has given losers the chance to be somebody important.


In their own, sick minds, anyway.
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Pocket Ninja: Publish every message with all of the sender's information unobscured, and let the problem take care of itself.

Aye, better warm the old girl up.

[Fark user image 615x409]


Don't dream for a second we wouldn't fire up the old Black Buck missions to find these hateful people. As a poster said upthread. Is it such a hard thing to do to other than to insult and denigrate a man who did more than a lifetime's worth of positive good in this world.

Playing pretty-ass-bandit troll games with the memory of a man who tried to, and did, make a difference is unconscionable.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: edmo: Social media has given losers the chance to be somebody important.

In their own, sick minds, anyway.


Legends in their own minds.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: "It was as pretty horrific as it could be," said Ingram-Moore.

Oh, I think living through a World War would expose you to some real horrific stuff. Having said that, I hope the posters get placebos when they go for their Covid shots.



Some heroes don't wear capes. Well done Pedantry Man.

The fact that she was referring to the comments as being "horrific as it could be" should in no way deter you from posting a snarky response about the horrors of WWII that establishes your superiority.

Well done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

