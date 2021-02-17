 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Man charged with putting severed bunny rabbit heads on woman's car, keeping the lucky feet for himself   (wcax.com) divider line
14
    More: Creepy, Associated Press, Copyright, Arrest warrant, MANCHESTER, All rights reserved, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Bowl Championship Series, arrest warrant  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 1:38 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like something from a horror movie.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why drag the bunnies into this?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did he boil them first?
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like quite the fatal attraction.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know this guy.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The ol' Ed Kemper pet-cicle special.

Why won't you love me, Mother?
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do you know what you've done?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How do they know if he cruelly killed them?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That rabbit should've stopped trying to steal the man's cereal.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Um... yeah. That's a monster in the making. Letting that guy out on bail is like saying, "no, go ahead - kill her. I mean, we know who you are and all, so you're gonna go to prison if you do, but, yeah, give it your best shot."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You celebrate the approach of Easter your way, he'll celebrate Easter his way.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who says romance is dead?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think this may be traditional, but I am not sure where. Any hoo, rabbits and Easter go together like chocolate and egg creme.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.