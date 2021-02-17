 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Post-Brexit UK has merged with California, creating a horrifying supermutant strain of COVID   (standard.co.uk) divider line
    hybrid virus, Hybrid, US laboratory, sample, recombination, scientists  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I vote Panic
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How is this not a royal family joke yet?
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/i don't believe in coincidences
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Human time is done! This is the age of the Super Mutant!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey Obama, can I borrow that time machine of yours?

Glory of the 80's
Youtube RC6YV2bM3Xs
 
40 degree day
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So do we believe in evolution now?
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the victims will turn pasty white and speak in surfer dude?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://www.newscientist.com/article/​2​268379-two-coronavirus-variants-have-m​erged-heres-what-you-need-to-know/
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TETSUO!  KANEDA!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fissile: So the victims will turn pasty white and speak in surfer dude?


No, baby. That's the comorbidity.

Save the Whales; Collect the Whole Set
The only good Californian is a self-effacing Californian.
 
