(ABL13 Houston)   ERCOT "directed" utilities to restore power to 600k customers in Texas yesterday. Subby directed the sun to rise this morning. We're about even then   (abc13.com)
33
•       •       •

33 Comments
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did they direct via a rousing chorus while wearing futuristic jumpsuits?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they can just order power restored for some customers, why aren't they already restored?  If it's a capacity problem, even scheduled rolling blackouts would be a massive improvement and allow people to keep some heat in their houses. Were they just going to wait until full capacity was restored before switching anybody back on?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Did they direct via a rousing chorus while wearing futuristic jumpsuits?
[Fark user image 780x440]


Geez - I've seen Up With People performances that were more restrained.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that because they got the wind turbines going again to make enough power to meet demand?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my glorious cock can summon the rains in Africa
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing.

Yesterday, I stood outside and raised my hands towards the sun. By focusing my mind at it, I was able to move it behind the mountains.

Longest 12 hours of my life.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I directed COVID to be gone from the world by 1500hrs EST.

Let's see how it goes.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: That's nothing.

Yesterday, I stood outside and raised my hands towards the sun. By focusing my mind at it, I was able to move it behind the mountains.

Longest 12 hours of my life.


Once I tried that and it was gone for 6 freakin months.

2004 was a long, cold year.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Max supply yesterday was higher than forecast to be today. And same day before.

Not sure how they get out of this downward spiral. Well, that's not true. I have over a decade of refining experience. What I meant is, how will they extract their head from their ass and start leading instead of letting the free market sort itself out?

We got power this morning, but I guess we were also directed to be shut off. Lost power about 30 minutes ago.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a new Nikolai Tesla for the 22nd century.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet that required a lot of coordinating.

And support.

And milestones.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: We need a new Nikolai Tesla for the 22nd century.


21st century would be nice too, I guess. :/
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: If they can just order power restored for some customers, why aren't they already restored?  If it's a capacity problem, even scheduled rolling blackouts would be a massive improvement and allow people to keep some heat in their houses. Were they just going to wait until full capacity was restored before switching anybody back on?


It going be the result of geographic disparities between "fueled" generation assets and areas that are currently without power.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Isn't that because they got the wind turbines going again to make enough power to meet demand?


Poor AOC was blowing her heart out!
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If this were China the CEO would probably face execution. If America's justice system worked they would be facing jail time or major fines.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This the same Ercot that was just saying, ""Scarcity is at its maximum, and the market price for the energy needed to serve that load should also be at its highest"?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He mad.
Let's talk about windmills in Texas and cars on Mars....
Youtube qLTKHdnoptM
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Isn't that because they got the wind turbines going again to make enough power to meet demand?


Their biggest issue is natural gas. Texas isn't setup like most states that use natural gas for power and heat. Apparently, they had very little fuel storage. The storm cause a reasonable drop in natural gas production but also a significant amount of increase in residential heating use.

Here in MN we have storage but we also have propane reserves so that they can "juice" the methane by injecting more energetic propane on REALLY cold days.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

b2theory: Mrtraveler01: Isn't that because they got the wind turbines going again to make enough power to meet demand?

Their biggest issue is natural gas. Texas isn't setup like most states that use natural gas for power and heat. Apparently, they had very little fuel storage. The storm cause a reasonable drop in natural gas production but also a significant amount of increase in residential heating use.

Here in MN we have storage but we also have propane reserves so that they can "juice" the methane by injecting more energetic propane on REALLY cold days.


Yeah, the lack of preparation Texas seemed to have is baffling.

But then again, this is the same state where a refinery seems to blow up every other year because of that same lack of preparation.
 
powhound
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bet this directive looked something like this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flab: He mad.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qLTKHdno​ptM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I liked: "A disaster film or Star Trek"
 
Alebak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"lmao, just do it!"

In a just world we'd be hearing about how the guys who farked up super hard would be in court in like a week. Instead I'm afraid that the story of "Nah man its green energy that's the problem also climate change isn't real" will circulate enough after being boosted by bad actors that it will become the accepted "truth" and the actual things that went wrong:

Texas' bonkers energy grid that cant take in power from their neighbors in an emergency.

Lack of preparing when they knew this storm was coming like more than a week(?) out.

Not winterizing anything. They've been hit by ice storms before, they knew this was a possibility.

Blackouts in residential areas lasting 24 hours while empty office buildings in downtown urban areas being fully lit and heated. (I dont want to hear shiat about hospitals on that grid or whatever, those non essential buildings couldve turned their shiat off and the hospitals couldve kept running on 100%)

Those empty heated buildings not being used as heated shelters for people with no where else warm to go.

Local government shiatting the bed completely (see that insane mayor who said "the weak will parish" (sic))

I'm getting sick of seeing predictable events turn into horrible disasters because the people in charge just don't give a shiat. Were gonna see a whole bunch of stories come out about this how charitable orgs did their best to bench press this nightmare solo that are gonna get spun like its heart warming, THEY SHOULDN'T HAVE HAD TO TO BEING WITH.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: We need a new Nikolai Tesla for the 22nd century.


We have plenty of those since Tesla spent the last decade of his life in his apartment going crazier and crazier.
 
algman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: We need a new Nikolai Tesla for the 22nd century.


To invent a technology that will wirelessly electrocute politicians when they lie?  The issue here is not a technical gap.  It is a market/utility that refuses to increase supply without gouging the f out of it's populace.
 
Alebak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alebak: and the actual things that went wrong:


"will be ignored"

Brainfart over how bad this went. Like whats gonna happen next time theres another one-in-a-century weather event (BEEN A LOT OF THOSE LATELY HUH?). Is it gonna be the same shiat again?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: If they can just order power restored for some customers, why aren't they already restored?  If it's a capacity problem, even scheduled rolling blackouts would be a massive improvement and allow people to keep some heat in their houses. Were they just going to wait until full capacity was restored before switching anybody back on?


ERCOT is, on an almost hourly basis, requiring a certain amount of 'shed', a reduction in load, from the utilities, based on the utilization and generating capacity of the grid.  It has been fluctuating through the past 24 hours between 13 GW and 19.5 GW (at least when I have been watching).  Whenever they reduce the shed, tens of thousands of households get lit back up.

They aren't making the decisions arbitraily, but based on the generating capacity and demands of the grid at any given time.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Isn't that because they got the wind turbines going again to make enough power to meet demand?


Some continue to operate, others will spin their "unhardened" blades back up with the exit of PV stress testing of TX system.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/scottcar​p​enter/2021/02/16/why-wind-turbines-in-​cold-climates-dont-freeze-de-icing-and​-carbon-fiber/?sh=2ca55cc11f59

Nuc juice is still feeding system (just let's not discuss external water pumping freeze...  Yes, time for TX, along with all others to use Light Water fleet to produce the fuel for the next gen. Breeders):
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/po​l​icy/energy/how-and-why-a-nuclear-react​or-shut-down-in-texas-cold-snap-when-e​nergy-was-needed-most

/gonna thumb noses at Feds, and build your own, TX?  Yeah, fixing turbines/water pumps to nuke?  Important, yes.  But whole lot of Nat. Gas in stasis seems to be the real problem
//have to run pipelines from substance spewing from TX R's - burns dirtier and stinks more, so this farker has heard
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
An utility company official tells ABC13 that they are more optimistic about today's power restoration efforts, but they expect a "sizeable" group of people who will be without power the entire day, and they could be in the dark into the rest of the week.

"Welcome to Texas, yer f*cked" *

*Also applies to most times of the year
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: b2theory: Mrtraveler01: Isn't that because they got the wind turbines going again to make enough power to meet demand?

Their biggest issue is natural gas. Texas isn't setup like most states that use natural gas for power and heat. Apparently, they had very little fuel storage. The storm cause a reasonable drop in natural gas production but also a significant amount of increase in residential heating use.

Here in MN we have storage but we also have propane reserves so that they can "juice" the methane by injecting more energetic propane on REALLY cold days.

Yeah, the lack of preparation Texas seemed to have is baffling.

But then again, this is the same state where a refinery seems to blow up every other year because of that same lack of preparation.


It's really not that baffling. We get about 10 days or so notice of major weather events, right? That is not even enough time to procure, much less install weatherizing packages on gas distribution and power generation  equipment across the entire state. When we build infrastructure generally, it's designed to reasonably expected conditions, not the most extreme three days it will experience over three decades of useful life (i.e. nobody blamed NYC for not building a sea wall around the island in the week before Sandy hit, nor for not building one decades ago on the chance Sandy might happen one day.)

Talk trash about Texas all you want, but they've enjoyed decades of low cost energy resulting from the state's decision back in the 30's (about half the cost of New York and California in recent years.) Three days of cold in exchange for 30 years of inexpensive energy is not a bad trade.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Talk trash about Texas all you want, but they've enjoyed decades of low cost energy resulting from the state's decision back in the 30's (about half the cost of New York and California in recent years.) Three days of cold in exchange for 30 years of inexpensive energy is not a bad trade.


Found Rick Perry's Fark handle!
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alebak: Texas' bonkers energy grid that cant take in power from their neighbors in an emergency.


Fark user imageView Full Size


They can, but it isn't all that much.  Meanwhile, California has 3.1 GW of capacity from just one HVDC line up to the Columbia River.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Talk trash about Texas all you want, but they've enjoyed decades of low cost energy resulting from the state's decision back in the 30's (about half the cost of New York and California in recent years.) Three days of cold in exchange for 30 years of inexpensive energy is not a bad trade.


Texas is roughly average in the national cost per kWh. Even compared to its neighboring states, Texas actually has the most expensive power in the region. Having a separate grid gained Texas nothing.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wildcardjack: And my glorious cock can summon the rains in Africa


Er...Wow, you have quite the range. Do you have to let NASA know when you're masturbating so they can move any satellites that are in the way?

aungen: mrparks: That's nothing.

Yesterday, I stood outside and raised my hands towards the sun. By focusing my mind at it, I was able to move it behind the mountains.

Longest 12 hours of my life.

Once I tried that and it was gone for 6 freakin months.

2004 was a long, cold year.


So YOU'RE to blame for that.
Wasn't cold here - we had record fires.

GrinzGrimly:
Talk trash about Texas all you want, but they've enjoyed decades of low cost energy resulting from the state's decision back in the 30's (about half the cost of New York and California in recent years.) Three days of cold in exchange for 30 years of inexpensive energy is not a bad trade.

Unless it kills you or someone you care about. Not having power has consequences other than just being a bit cold.

Also, are you factoring in the cost to businesses? Being without power means your computers don't work. Nothing moves forward, and if the power fluctuations fry your machines, it might even destroy what you already had. What about food spoilage? Homes and grocery stores losing power means no refrigeration. People cried about having to stay home for Covid, but you could sometimes work from home. This is a real hard shut down.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

