(Washington Post)   Headline begs the question: Oh shiat, and these guys operate nuclear plants?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
25
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess they missed that Newsweek article on global cooling.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They didn't prepare because they are greedy f**k stains.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To start, experts say, power generators and regulators failed to heed the lessons of 2011 - or for that matter, 1989. In the aftermath of the Super Bowl Sunday blackout a decade ago, federal energy officials warned the grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT, that Texas power plants had failed to adequately weatherize facilities to protect against cold weather.

A federal report that summer recommended steps including installing heating elements around pipes and increasing the amount of reserve power available before storms, noting many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I read that as "nuclear pants" at first, and had...questions.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
image.slidesharecdn.comView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To prepare for anything not in the normal day to day would cost money, & eat into profits.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For a time my Uncle, a young Earth creationist who expects The Rapture around every corner, was a nuclear plant operator. He would often quip "I don't know why they make these things so safe. We're all going to Judgement soon".

Thankfully, he is no longer employed by a nuclear power plant
 
lisaann1961
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Okay farkers, could someone explain this to me?  If I understand this correctly, Texas has its own grid.  They generate all their own electricity, they don't import from other states.  Since they generate their own electricity, how is this next sentence true or possible?

"And yet the temporary train wreck of that market Monday and Tuesday has seen the wholesale price of electricity in Houston go from $22 a megawatt-hour to about $9,000. Meanwhile, 4 million Texas households have been without power."

What am I missing here?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Operating nuclear plants can't be all that tough, the Russians have been doing it for decades, and some of their plants are still running to this day.
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: I guess they missed that Newsweek article on global cooling.


2019/20 was the second-warmest winter on record.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lisaann1961: Okay farkers, could someone explain this to me?  If I understand this correctly, Texas has its own grid.  They generate all their own electricity, they don't import from other states.  Since they generate their own electricity, how is this next sentence true or possible?

"And yet the temporary train wreck of that market Monday and Tuesday has seen the wholesale price of electricity in Houston go from $22 a megawatt-hour to about $9,000. Meanwhile, 4 million Texas households have been without power."

What am I missing here?


The only way to satisfy demand is internally, and internal production has crapped through three layers of Depends?
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lisaann1961: Okay farkers, could someone explain this to me?  If I understand this correctly, Texas has its own grid.  They generate all their own electricity, they don't import from other states.  Since they generate their own electricity, how is this next sentence true or possible?

"And yet the temporary train wreck of that market Monday and Tuesday has seen the wholesale price of electricity in Houston go from $22 a megawatt-hour to about $9,000. Meanwhile, 4 million Texas households have been without power."

What am I missing here?


they have on-demand pricing.

demand is high right now.
 
GasDude
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lisaann1961: Okay farkers, could someone explain this to me?  If I understand this correctly, Texas has its own grid.  They generate all their own electricity, they don't import from other states.  Since they generate their own electricity, how is this next sentence true or possible?

"And yet the temporary train wreck of that market Monday and Tuesday has seen the wholesale price of electricity in Houston go from $22 a megawatt-hour to about $9,000. Meanwhile, 4 million Texas households have been without power."

What am I missing here?


Because they can't import from other states, there is only very limited supply available. A lot of Texan power generation couldn't operate in the cold weather. Hence basic law of supply and demand - price will shoot up accordingly.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lisaann1961: Okay farkers, could someone explain this to me?  If I understand this correctly, Texas has its own grid.  They generate all their own electricity, they don't import from other states.  Since they generate their own electricity, how is this next sentence true or possible?

"And yet the temporary train wreck of that market Monday and Tuesday has seen the wholesale price of electricity in Houston go from $22 a megawatt-hour to about $9,000. Meanwhile, 4 million Texas households have been without power."

What am I missing here?


It's very expressive to build new infrastructure? Just a guess
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This many posts in and no one has jumped on the improper use of begging the question?
 
scalpod
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GasDude: lisaann1961: Okay farkers, could someone explain this to me?  If I understand this correctly, Texas has its own grid.  They generate all their own electricity, they don't import from other states.  Since they generate their own electricity, how is this next sentence true or possible?

"And yet the temporary train wreck of that market Monday and Tuesday has seen the wholesale price of electricity in Houston go from $22 a megawatt-hour to about $9,000. Meanwhile, 4 million Texas households have been without power."

What am I missing here?

Because they can't import from other states, there is only very limited supply available. A lot of Texan power generation couldn't operate in the cold weather. Hence basic law of supply and demand - price will shoot up accordingly.


Enron 2 electric bugaloo
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DaMoGan: This many posts in and no one has jumped on the improper use of begging the question?


It always gets shouted down by the "why you hate language evolve?!"-types
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, look who owns those nuclear power plants in Texas:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
shiat-kicking, flag-waving, Alamo-humping morons.  Most, anyway.
 
dustman81
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lisaann1961: Okay farkers, could someone explain this to me?  If I understand this correctly, Texas has its own grid.  They generate all their own electricity, they don't import from other states.  Since they generate their own electricity, how is this next sentence true or possible?

"And yet the temporary train wreck of that market Monday and Tuesday has seen the wholesale price of electricity in Houston go from $22 a megawatt-hour to about $9,000. Meanwhile, 4 million Texas households have been without power."

What am I missing here?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: To start, experts say, power generators and regulators failed to heed the lessons of 2011 - or for that matter, 1989. In the aftermath of the Super Bowl Sunday blackout a decade ago, federal energy officials warned the grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT, that Texas power plants had failed to adequately weatherize facilities to protect against cold weather.

A federal report that summer recommended steps including installing heating elements around pipes and increasing the amount of reserve power available before storms, noting many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded.

[media3.giphy.com image 480x360]


The coming litigation should be interesting.

Farked around...
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lisaann1961: Okay farkers, could someone explain this to me?  If I understand this correctly, Texas has its own grid.  They generate all their own electricity, they don't import from other states.  Since they generate their own electricity, how is this next sentence true or possible?

"And yet the temporary train wreck of that market Monday and Tuesday has seen the wholesale price of electricity in Houston go from $22 a megawatt-hour to about $9,000. Meanwhile, 4 million Texas households have been without power."

What am I missing here?


Supply and demand. Plants still capable of generating can snake through the grid to the high bidder.

(AFAIK, the grid operator would be legally required to send it to whomever bought it.)
 
eagles95
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My boss lives in Austin and put in a pool at his house last summer. He was told he didn't need a cover for it or any type of winterizing because it never gets cold. He said when the cold started he would just run the pump on high. Now he's trying to figure out how much repairing the pool will cost him in spring
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cleek: johnsoninca: I guess they missed that Newsweek article on global cooling.

2019/20 was the second-warmest winter on record.


Climate change isn't solely about trends. Volatility is part of it, and we'll see more extremes more often.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

