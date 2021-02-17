 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Back in my day, we had to walk 6 miles in the snow to get a COVID vaccine   (nbcnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Seattle, Fran Goldman, Walking, Seattle Post-Intelligencer, The Seattle Times, rare winter storm, Walking stick, Broadsheet  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 1:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least subby didn't say "both ways". I hate that.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If she's that isolated, why did she bother?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds too tough to die.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: She sounds too tough to die.


This.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, but 90 is the new 80.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mugato: At least subby didn't say "both ways". I hate that.


It's Seattle. It is up hill both ways.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Mugato: At least subby didn't say "both ways". I hate that.

It's Seattle. It is up hill both ways.


Fark user imageView Full Size

So, basically, yes, it's uphill both ways.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm really impressed G Ma. But now you got to hike 11 miles to a dentist for an extensive cleaning because those yellow teeth are freaking me out
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gets pneumonia on her way to get a COVID vax.
/// sounds like Bad Luck Jonathan
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why the fark is that getting the spiffy tag?!?

Welcome to America, our transportation system is such trash that a 90-year old woman walked for 6 miles in the snow to get her covid vaccination! USA!! USA!!! Look at our tough old grannies!! /sarcasm
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Why the fark is that getting the spiffy tag?!?

Welcome to America, our transportation system is such trash that a 90-year old woman walked for 6 miles in the snow to get her covid vaccination! USA!! USA!!! Look at our tough old grannies!! /sarcasm


It was trash because the roads had a whole bunch of snow on it.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Proclaimers - I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) (Official Music Video)
Youtube tbNlMtqrYS0


I leave it open to other farkers to come up with new chorus lyrics.

I'm off my game today.  Need more beer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: At least subby didn't say "both ways". I hate that.


Aw, shucks. My Father used to walk to school, less than a mile over the hill. When I was a teenager, it was 25 miles in an over-crowed bus driven by a moonlighting janitor, who drank.

Let's talk hardships. They grow with time and re-tellling, as Monty Python teaches us. Eh, Bruce?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.