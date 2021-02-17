 Skip to content
(Oxford Mail)   We're not saying it's a sea of red cars. But it's a sea of red cars   (oxfordmail.co.uk) divider line
19
posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 11:03 PM



19 Comments
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they stay away from the Blue Cars.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red 5 standing by...
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just may be the slowest news day of all time in Oxford
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey boss, there are a lot of red cars parked outside the office today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's Boring Coincidences.

BREAKING NEWS:  TWO WOMEN WEARING THE SAME SHOES PASSED EACH OTHER IN THE MALL TODAY AT APPROXIMATELY 12:31 pm NEAR THE PANDA EXPRESS
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funny115.comView Full Size
cache.moviestillsdb.comView Full Size


A red car, you say?
 
modrogon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have any car color you like as long as it's black... I mean red....
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

First thought it was an add for new car colors.
 
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that spreads throughout the country, Britain could become a red car nation.

/oh, the classics never grow old
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶I see a red car and I want to paint it black 🎵
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're already parted in the middle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh. Any developers around trying to build a freeway?

a1cf74336522e87f135f-2f21ace9a6cf0052456644b80fa06d4f.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: [funny115.com image 328x241][cache.moviestillsdb.com image 600x440]

A red car, you say?


No, toby, I said a Phillip's screwdriver.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nekromantix Sea of Red
Youtube aq0ON0_3aq8
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who cares?!
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Uzzah: [funny115.com image 328x241][cache.moviestillsdb.com image 600x440]

A red car, you say?


No, underneath that red paint is gray primer. It is a gray car.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey Liam do you have your article done yet?
Not yet its due on Thursday the 17th
The 17th is on Wednesday dude
Oh crap oh crap oh crap...
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They say if all the cars in that country are red that they'd have a "Red Carnation"
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: They say if all the cars in that country are red that they'd have a "Red Carnation"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
