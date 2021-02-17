 Skip to content
 
(WPXI.com)   Police on lookout for man tagging buildings with bat symbol and the word "beyond". Army of the twelve monkeys safe. For now   (wpxi.com) divider line
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blacknite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
have a merry christmas....
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Put out an APB on Terry McGinnis.  I don't care if he won't be born for another 20 years.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a dour bunch of reporters on that channel.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bondith: Put out an APB on Terry McGinnis.  I don't care if he won't be born for another 20 years.

/CH4T, LS.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pittsburgh must be the safest city in America
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you give him enough notoriety, you'll spawn hundreds of copycats.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My guess was an ad campaign for "Beyond Batman" the Movie or TV show or something. But the photo suggests just an artsy tagger.

Bat symbol very stylish. Hair somewhat too artsey for my taste, but I am not saying there is anything wrong with it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brantgoose: My guess was an ad campaign for "Beyond Batman" the Movie or TV show or something. But the photo suggests just an artsy tagger.

Bat symbol very stylish. Hair somewhat too artsey for my taste, but I am not saying there is anything wrong with it.


To be fair, Geese just aren't very intimidating.
Looking... Geese just aren't very intimidating *looking*.
 
