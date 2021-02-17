 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Police, who had responded to the scene, said the couple had trouble explaining the $1,300 of stolen merchandise from Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Giant Eagle, Macy's DICK's Sporting Goods, Target, and Walmart which was found in their car   (pennlive.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh. Well this was a timely article. Here I was about to go out on my own shoplifting spree and I had totally forgotten to add "don't do heroin in the parking lot of the store I've just robbed because I might pass out in front of the store; wait to get home instead" to my planning list. Whew. Dodged a bullet there.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Macy's dick has sporting goods?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If these guys could get away with it...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What if I just abscond with it without paying?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She overdid it on the scooby snacks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does it hurt to slow down and proofread, Subby?
 
God--
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I live 20 mins from that Home Depot. I'm not surprised. These people travel to all of the ones around here and then hit the pawn shops. They used to steal from one and then return to the other for cash but HD finally got wise and if you don't have a reciept or original credit card for the purchased item, then they give you a store gift card which you have to provide your ID and no one else can use it as they check your ID at the register when you use them.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd have trouble explaining it too.  Prices ain't low in those places, how could you hit so many and have such a pathetic take?
 
Uranus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sting operation?

/I'm so dreadfully sorry...I had to
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
possessing instruments of crime

While I guess that's like a resuable grocery bag lined with aluminum foil, that seems like a law used to thwart mad scientists.

Luthor:  Possessing a weapon of ultimate destruction is completely different from using a weapon of ultimate destruction.

Judge:  Guilty of Possessing Instruments of Crime.  Fitty years, Luthor.

Clark Kent:  Ha!  In your face, Lex.

Luthor:  What did I ever do to you?

Clark Kent:  One of those cakes was mine!
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did they try...."it's not even my car, I was just borrowing it from a friend.....whose name is the exact same as mine, but that's neither here nor there"?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
White folks foraging again, amirite?
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

H31N0US: White folks foraging again, amirite?


The poor and drug addicted are a huge multi-cultural melange of equity.
 
wantingout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
gotta make sure to bring enough meth to finish the job.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unsung_Hero

I'd have trouble explaining it too.  Prices ain't low in those places, how could you hit so many and have such a pathetic take?

Thanks Unsung_Hero, I was going to say the same thing. Hell I can double that just at Home Depot & still be using the rolling basket.
 
