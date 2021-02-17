 Skip to content
(McSweeney's)
24
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literary hipsters are the worst hipsters.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby probably meant to link the Trump list.  Because nothing needs a beating quite like a dead horse.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a bar
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Paris Review of Grocery Lists.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Love McSweeney's.  Rarely laugh out loud, but definitely puts a smug little grin on my face.  However, I'm thankful my carefully curated selection of Black and Latinx friends don't know how to use the internet, because boy oh boy, it's pretty Caucasian on there!

/Snark aside, I seriously enjoy reading McSweeney's.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Literary hipsters are the worst hipsters.


I thought the snarky wedding cancellation from the character of Baroness Schraeder was pretty good.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: FrancoFile: Literary hipsters are the worst hipsters.

I thought the snarky wedding cancellation from the character of Baroness Schraeder was pretty good.


The New York Times Real Estate Translation is also spot on.  I bought a book of theirs a long time ago that had a journal of a guy at COBRA boot camp which was hilarious.
 
lurkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snort: Subby probably meant to link the Trump list.  Because nothing needs a beating quite like a dead horse.


So you're upset at subby for something that didn't happen?
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snort: Subby probably meant to link the Trump list.  Because nothing needs a beating quite like a dead horse.


This sounds topical as well.

https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/i​v​e-never-tried-your-idea-and-now-everyt​hing-is-on-fire-and-thats-how-i-know-y​our-idea-is-bad
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: Snort: Subby probably meant to link the Trump list.  Because nothing needs a beating quite like a dead horse.

This sounds topical as well.

https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/iv​e-never-tried-your-idea-and-now-everyt​hing-is-on-fire-and-thats-how-i-know-y​our-idea-is-bad


That's the literal article this thread is about, and it explicitly refers to current events in Texas.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An all-time McSweeney's classic: Indiana Jones is Denied Tenure
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: nhdjoseywales: Snort: Subby probably meant to link the Trump list.  Because nothing needs a beating quite like a dead horse.

This sounds topical as well.

https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/iv​e-never-tried-your-idea-and-now-everyt​hing-is-on-fire-and-thats-how-i-know-y​our-idea-is-bad

That's the literal article this thread is about, and it explicitly refers to current events in Texas.


Hahaha, you clicked TFA
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I prefer Farts & Letters Daily.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snort: Subby probably meant to link the Trump list.  Because nothing needs a beating quite like a dead horse.

Unfortunately it's difficult to permalink to that list because they're using automatic path generation and it uses the title and every time they edit it and add new ones to the list they change the title and that changes the URL. They should use a manual permalink for that article.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sadly, we HAVE tried BOTH shiatty and actually good ideas. That's the point.

What Republicans want (in case McSweeney's is too subtle here) is to go back to the shiatty ideas.

They saw how the actual good ideas worked: they gave the black people and brown people and homogays and women the impression that they're actual people who are entitled to make decisions just as much as white men are and live freely in the country they pay taxes to. The law constrains them, therefore the law should protect them, too.

Republicans view those attitudes with alarm. Spending taxpayer money to help poor people? Who does that? Socialists, that's who. Treating immigrants somewhat decently? Why, so they'll want to stay? Letting the homogays live their lives the way they want? Why? That would run counter to Republicans' ongoing effort to pretend sex is about who does what to who and has nothing to do with consent, as some of them will gladly explain to you.

Republicans know how "liberal" ideas work and that's what they're trying to reverse. If you doubt me, ask one of them and they'll tell you. They're not ashamed of it. That's the big failure of "liberal" ideals: we have not made racist, sexist, homophobic assholes feel bad enough about themselves, and that's something that definitely needs to change.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have had one of their books for years, but until recently I thought they were made up and didn't reallly exist. The book is obviously made up of fiction, so its reality was not problematic.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: nhdjoseywales: Snort: Subby probably meant to link the Trump list.  Because nothing needs a beating quite like a dead horse.

This sounds topical as well.

https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/iv​e-never-tried-your-idea-and-now-everyt​hing-is-on-fire-and-thats-how-i-know-y​our-idea-is-bad

That's the literal article this thread is about, and it explicitly refers to current events in Texas.


yeah, it just linked to what i am assuming is their main page for me. Unless this is how they present articles....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Green New Deal proposed by AOC is a swimming pool of shiat with a suicide bomber treading shiat in the middle.
You don't need to try taunting the bomber to know it's a bad idea. It's a really shiatty idea.
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
McSweeney's is the literary equivalent of the precocious gifted child who insists on coming out of his room and playing the piano for his parents' friends at every dinner party. He plays very well, but he only knows two songs. And he gets upset if not everyone applauds.

That, or tan art major who brings all of her bizarre, unnecessarily-erotic paintings to the local swap meet, then gets indignant when someone tries to talk the $5,000 painting down to $150.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe an Admin can point the link to 
https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/iv​e-never-tried-your-idea-and-now-everyt​hing-is-on-fire-and-thats-how-i-know-y​our-idea-is-bad
instead of the index page?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: McSweeney's is the literary equivalent of the precocious gifted child who insists on coming out of his room and playing the piano for his parents' friends at every dinner party. He plays very well, but he only knows two songs. And he gets upset if not everyone applauds.

That, or tan art major who brings all of her bizarre, unnecessarily-erotic paintings to the local swap meet, then gets indignant when someone tries to talk the $5,000 painting down to $150.


Yes, well, in any case I enjoyed it.
 
