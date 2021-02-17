 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Which state took the best COVID approach, California or Florida? Probably doesn't matter as the results were the same   (nypost.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CA has a tighter lockdown but FL's governor cooks the books better.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't yesterdays discussion enough?

Is it a slow news day today?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First the Daily Mail and now the NY Post? Man, California really doesn't exist, does it?
/looks out the window at the San Gabriel mountains
//I think, maybe they're just an illusion
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: CA has a tighter lockdown but FL's governor cooks the books better.


This is basically the story.
California's government did a better job, but actual Californians have been almost as stupid as Floridians, and Cali is reporting more honestly, so they look close to the same.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not enough new 'news' happening in the world where threads are duplicated ad-nauseum?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fake numbers=fake results!
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: Mugato: CA has a tighter lockdown but FL's governor cooks the books better.

This is basically the story.
California's government did a better job, but actual Californians have been almost as stupid as Floridians, and Cali is reporting more honestly, so they look close to the same.


So much this.  Outside of the big cities (LA, SF, SD), Cali can look like the reddest parts of Central and Northern Florida, without the humidity.  Let's wait to judge which one did better in about 2 years, when death rates can really be compared without the pesky skewing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: CA has a tighter lockdown but FL's governor cooks the books better.


CA isn't cooking the books.

Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I dismissed the analysis based on the source yesterday, why would today be any different? You need to post links that fit my worldview.

There. I just summized the upcoming thread
 
munko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: Mugato: CA has a tighter lockdown but FL's governor cooks the books better.

This is basically the story.
California's government did a better job, but actual Californians have been almost as stupid as Floridians, and Cali is reporting more honestly, so they look close to the same.


the great job they did is why there is a recall on the governor Newsom.  Not sure why they would want to do that to a man who has done such a good job.  so good, there is a dust trail left as people flee to Austin.  weeeee
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: CA has a tighter lockdown but FL's governor cooks the books better.


How so?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trocadero: First the Daily Mail and now the NY Post? Man, California really doesn't exist, does it?
/looks out the window at the San Gabriel mountains
//I think, maybe they're just an illusion


You got it all wrong.  Florida's epidemic mitigation plan doesn't exist.  California is real.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's many thing funny about Florida's numbers but the thing that really stands out is how they're not following a pattern that pretty much everyone else did.

We consistently see a peak of cases, and then 21-23 days later, a peak in deaths. Then both fall together at the same rate. Basically, the curve of deaths per day tracks the curve of cases per day, but lags by three weeks. This fits very well with what we know about the progress of COVID-19.

Except, we don't see that in Florida. We see a peak in cases, right around January 10th. But deaths didn't really peak, it's been hanging at about 160 per day since the 15th of January.

Why is Florida basically holding in its death due to covid rates when everybody else drops three weeks after new cases per day drops, and falls in line with that number?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is now a giant q-tip thread:

Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Trocadero: First the Daily Mail and now the NY Post? Man, California really doesn't exist, does it?
/looks out the window at the San Gabriel mountains
//I think, maybe they're just an illusion

You got it all wrong.  Florida's epidemic mitigation plan doesn't exist.  California is real.


Florida doesn't exist.  :P
 
BigChad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: Mugato: CA has a tighter lockdown but FL's governor cooks the books better.

This is basically the story.
California's government did a better job, but actual Californians have been almost as stupid as Floridians, and Cali is reporting more honestly, so they look close to the same.


Yeah so many people/places not following the guidelines down here in the SD area, it's ridiculous
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It should never have been left up to the states to decide individually. It was an absolute failure by Dolt45 and the GOP. The fedetL government should have led the way, but it was more important for Dolt45 and the GOP to politicize the pandemic. They are at fault for every single US Covid death.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

munko: jso2897: Mugato: CA has a tighter lockdown but FL's governor cooks the books better.

This is basically the story.
California's government did a better job, but actual Californians have been almost as stupid as Floridians, and Cali is reporting more honestly, so they look close to the same.

the great job they did is why there is a recall on the governor Newsom.  Not sure why they would want to do that to a man who has done such a good job.  so good, there is a dust trail left as people flee to Austin.  weeeee


What has he actually done wrong? Morons have been trying to recall him forever. First they were pissed odd that he mandated masks and sheltering in place. Now it's "He mishandled the covid response". If redneck trumpets want to leave California, then, adios pendejos.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: There's many thing funny about Florida's numbers but the thing that really stands out is how they're not following a pattern that pretty much everyone else did.

We consistently see a peak of cases, and then 21-23 days later, a peak in deaths. Then both fall together at the same rate. Basically, the curve of deaths per day tracks the curve of cases per day, but lags by three weeks. This fits very well with what we know about the progress of COVID-19.

Except, we don't see that in Florida. We see a peak in cases, right around January 10th. But deaths didn't really peak, it's been hanging at about 160 per day since the 15th of January.

Why is Florida basically holding in its death due to covid rates when everybody else drops three weeks after new cases per day drops, and falls in line with that number?


They prioritized seniors from the start of the vaccination process. Generally, seniors die from COVID, young people don't.

Or alternatively, there's a massive illegal conspiracy, involving hundreds of (majority registered D) state and county workforces, to make Florida look marginally better than they should.
 
williesleg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Since everybody's moving out of NY and CA I'd say they did the worst.
 
