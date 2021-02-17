 Skip to content
(Irish Mirror)   Last night I had the strangest dream... that I saw Johnny Cash in a frozen waterfall in Ireland   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no
no you did not

and stop drinking antifreeze
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks more like Engelbart Humperdink.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Austin Powers
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
03. Pray for the Girls - Frank Black
Youtube zrQRbzoAd7U
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
robsmovievault.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Naw, it's that Perry dude. Can't remember his full name.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 474x587]


Beat me to it.

I did find out you can get it on a Tshirt from GIS though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And he's giving us the finger.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
and apparently my subconscious brain remember stuff better than my conscious one.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Take that space coyote!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

talkertopc: And he's giving us the finger.


In Morse code.....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johnny_​C​ash#Early_life

But no, he wasn't the first to hear of Stalin's death in the West.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.