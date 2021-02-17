 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Doctor explains the weird reason why your dog likes to sniff your smelly crotch. Fark: He also says our own ancestors used to do the same thing (possible nsfw content on page)
32
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it related to the same reasons cats sniff each others butts?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Potential. This thread has it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog jumps and hits me in the nuts with her front paws every time I come home it never fails.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in... dogs have been pervs for a long time.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, OK, your dog does it, fine, But, if *I* Do It, everyone goes batshait crazy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they can?????
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know about the ancestor thing. That's why Grandpa isn't allowed over for dinner anymore.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs are efficient. Also, if you wear pants, your sweat pools at the taint. It's like stank concentrate.

Dogs, man. They nasty
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: I know about the ancestor thing. That's why Grandpa isn't allowed over for dinner anymore.


You don't get to be 80 years old by accident.
Just so he doesn't lick your face afterwards, just let it go...
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the missus is trying to hide a fart when the dog gets up and rams its nose into the wife's butt.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: Oh, OK, your dog does it, fine, But, if *I* Do It, everyone goes batshait crazy...

[Fark user image 200x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


We don't judge here.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The glands release pheromones which carry information about age, gender, mood, if you've just had sex, if you're menstruating.

It's alright, Farkers, we've got not secrets to give away!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Apocrine sweat gland looks just like last night's Uber driver.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the peanut butter.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: I know the missus is trying to hide a fart when the dog gets up and rams its nose into the wife's butt.


Riiiight.  That's what's going in there.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike humans, dogs chief sense is not sight, but smell. Some breeds have up to 300 million olfactory receptors in their nose compared to a lowly six million for us humans. And part of the dog's brain that analyzes smells is about 40 times greater than ours. They have anal glands (not nearly as potent as skunks) that are used to mark their territory, ID each other, etc.

Everything in a dog's life revolves around their sense of smell. And there's no part of the body as smelly as ass.
 
X-boxershorts
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
one of our cats likes to smell our breath. jumps right up our chests and sniffs.

every time he does it, i can't stop thinking he's one of those cats who can detect terminal cancer and i'm just days away from death.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: It's the peanut butter.


That's the other reason Grandpa isn't allowed over.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tl;dr: Because it's smelly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Ancestors?"

There's a reason you can find everything from online fetish groups to used-panty vending machines...
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Dogs are efficient. Also, if you wear pants, your sweat pools at the taint. It's like stank concentrate.

Dogs, man. They nasty


Yes, but they have personality.
 
groverpm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of course our ancestors did it. It's the reason why so many men, and not just Japanese, like to sniff underwear.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the part of you that smells most like you.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GrymReeper: Natalie Portmanteau: Dogs are efficient. Also, if you wear pants, your sweat pools at the taint. It's like stank concentrate.

Dogs, man. They nasty

Yes, but they have personality.


Oh, I love my dogs. But they're disgusting.

They get away with it because really, that's their only flaw.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
blogcdn.comView Full Size


/yo dawg
//yo dawg
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby's mom spent 20 minutes sniffing my crotch last night. 5 bucks well spent.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bughunter: [media1.popsugar-assets.com image 298x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

X-boxershorts: [Fark user image 259x194]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

