 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSAT San Antonio)   In Texas everyone's staying off the roads as requested and who the fark believes that?   (ksat.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, Interstate Highway System, Freeway, state highways, SAN ANTONIO, public information officer, city streets, Public Works Department, Interstate Highway  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 7:30 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't blame them. They spent tens of thousands on those humongous 4x4 pickups, and now they finally have a chance to use them for something besides looking cool.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ambulances will have to take the access roads, get honked at in anger for not yielding right of way
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MrBallou: I don't blame them. They spent tens of thousands on those humongous 4x4 pickups, and now they finally have a chance to use them for something besides looking cool.


I actually got stuck trying to get home from work this morning, at 7:30 AM.  The right turn lane at the street I was going to turn off on wasn't cleared, and I slid into it hard enough to shatter a hubcap, then couldn't move.

3 different guys with pickup trucks stopped to try and help me.  The first had a chain, but I didn't have any place to connect it to.  The third, a black guy, actually had a snow shovel with him, and he was successful.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All your roads are belong to us.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Advised."
You know, like how people were "advised" to wear masks.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]


Trump would have hammer chucked metal spades at them.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I don't blame them. They spent tens of thousands on those humongous 4x4 pickups, and now they finally have a chance to use them for something besides looking cool.


CSB
I'll never forget my first winter in Norman, OK (I doing a post-doc at OU). There was an ice-storm, and I-35 was like a skating rink for pick-up trucks. It was simultaneously hilarious and terrifying.
/CSB
 
BilliamJ [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I drove through a snowstorm on the way to work this morning.
People were weaving in and out of the lanes, trying to get by the snowplows.

No accidents, that's just what it's always like around here. One guy even tried to use an interchange to speed past the plows but it didn't work. What a douche.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of the news reports from Texas yesterday showed people pushing a giant pickup stuck in the snow and only the back wheels were spinning.
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I don't blame them. They spent tens of thousands on those humongous 4x4 pickups, and now they finally have a chance to use them for something besides looking cool.


I live in a remote rural area of Scotland. Farmers - who have to drive on fields - have 4x4s. Everyone else has small normal cars. The big things are completely impractical for narrow country roads, particularly when they are narrowed by snow.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I said it in another thread and I'll throw it out here:

It's good to know that if the south does try to rise again, we only have to hold them off until it snows.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It looks like on day 3, the Texas state transportation department deployed the plows purchased when this happened in 2011.

It's become obvious that this is a failure of state executive leadership. Abbot did fark all to prep for this foreseeable storm, and now he is trying to completely buck responsibility.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LaChanz: I said it in another thread and I'll throw it out here:

It's good to know that if the south does try to rise again, we only have to hold them off until it snows.


It's been working for Russia for hundreds of years!
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BilliamJ: [Fark user image 504x720]


Both my neighbors have their snowmobiles out and have been cruising town for the last 2 days.  I'm very jealous.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

question_dj: It's become obvious that this is a failure of state executive leadership. Abbot did fark all to prep for this foreseeable ______________, and now he is trying to completely buck responsibility.


You can totally repurpose this statement for anything. Just fill in the blank!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: One of the news reports from Texas yesterday showed people pushing a giant pickup stuck in the snow and only the back wheels were spinning.


You'd be very surprised at how many of those jacked-up pickups are actually just RWD.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where I live, everyone used to know how to handle heavy snowfalls and bitterly cold weather.
But that was 2 - 2 1/2 generations ago.

Now, if snow is on the roads for more than a day it's a crisis.
A snowfall of 3 inches is a once a year thing, maybe.
And it's gone except in places that are perpetually shaded in 3 days, max.

But hey, we have the bonus of armadillos now, and the extra bonus that they carry the leprosy bacteria.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.