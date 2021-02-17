 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   How you dress when you work at home can affect your productivity level. Right, so just wearing boxers doesn't get much done?   (local21news.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, home attire, Work, productivity levels  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've never had productivity issues with Subbys mom. Even when she's wearing my boxers.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only paralegals can be productive in briefs.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bullshiat. I haven't worn pants in weeks and I'm just as productive as ever.

Interestingly, I recently read that sales of shirts and blouses remain at precovid levels, but sales of pants and skirts have fallen way off.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only thing that hurts my productivity while working from home is booze.
 
ilambiquated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would never buy products from a company that allows its employees to dress informally. Well, not including sweatshop employees, I guess.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Business on the top, party on the bottom.

I think my priorities are just fine
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thephilawsopher.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Abiding from home
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ive been doing the work from home for 20 years. put your shoes on. thats been my one rule to try to keep productive. im not working if my shoes are off. other than that be comfortable.
theres also.. invest in a good office chair. Mirros have been the only chair thats worked for me. worth every penny.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if most journalism is outright bullshiat.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well on my work from home weeks I do put on fresh jammies. The one thing I hate at the office now is that last year until july I could wear what I wanted since it was just me. But now with people back I have to be more dress code compliant.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I wonder if most journalism is outright bullshiat.


Depends on the time period.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"enclothed cognition." That's about where I stopped reading. Shut up and do your job like an adult.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Only thing that hurts my productivity while working from home is booze.


For some reason this NSFW popped into my head:

Working From Home
Youtube IW3lhfVpLL4
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The guy in the clip with the article is wearing a blazer with board shorts...

Can we talk about how blazers are the worst jackets ever? Any piece of clothing that restricts the range of motion of your shoulders is total bullshiat.

/And why the fark would you wear one at home, in 2021?
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just boxers? Why so formal?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.