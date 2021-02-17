 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   It's all fun and games until the digger driver shoves you into a freezing dirty puddle at your building site   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Amusing  
drogg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This prank reminds me of an idiotic coworker when I was doing construction.

Cue /csb:
I was inside reattaching window trim and the rest of the crew was outside doing repairs. I hear a knock on the patio door. I see it's Idiot, so I go over to ask him what's up. He asks me where the board stretcher was. I paused, thinking that there is no way that anybody is this stupid. But I figured, what the hell. So I told him it was buried in the front of the trailer and described a come-along to him. He took off and I went back inside. A minute later, just to make sure he wasn't in earshot. I stuck my head out the door again and told my other two coworkers that they are assholes and go get him in five minutes. Of course I was laughing the whole time I was talking to them. I find out later that they told him the same thing I did: front of trailer, it has a couple of pulleys with rope. Idiot didn't last long on the crew.
/end csb
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

My first week as an electrician some journeyman tried pulling something very similar on me. I want to go to Crow bar handed it to him and said that's the only wood stretcher I know.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Someone in our warehouse told the new guy to check the slingstraps (tough loops of flexible fabric, used for hanging stage/lighting truss) for wear. If they were ok, he was told to put a little nick in them with a craft knife so he could track which ones he had inspected......

They let him do one before explaining to him the idiocy of putting cuts into rated, load bearing equipment.
 
