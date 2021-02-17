 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   In 2021 the governor of GA decided to get rid of the Civil War-era citizen's arrest law that gave Ahmaud Arbery's killers their excuse   (thehill.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was not killed. It was not a killing.

It was a murder. He was murdered.
Hunted down and murdered.

For bring black, in America.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In 2021...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's only doing this because he's worried about 2022.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kemp did something right?

Color me shocked.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: He's only doing this because he's worried about 2022.


Then it would be remarkable. I've never seen fear of losing an election motivate a Republican incumbent before.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: He's only doing this because he's worried about 2022.


The legislation he's pushing is much, much worse than the existing law.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: Kemp did something right?

Color me shocked.


Came here to say this.  Way to go, Kemp.  I can't believe I just typed, and meant, those words.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: Kemp did something right?

Color me shocked.


No. Read the entire article.  He's vastly expanding the liability shield of armed persons considering themselves enforcers of the law.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Rapmaster2000: He's only doing this because he's worried about 2022.

The legislation he's pushing is much, much worse than the existing law.


Nevermind then.
 
haterade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: He was not killed. It was not a killing.

It was a murder. He was murdered.
Hunted down and murdered.

For bring black, in America.


Modern day lynching
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lethal force as regular part of citizen's arrest.  Where do they think they live?  Texas?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meh, still has a "they're coming right for us!" clause.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*reads*

*sighs*

Goddamnit!! Never mind.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Citizen's arrest laws are not that unusual. Illinois (blue state) has a very broad one that allows the same as was done in Georgia. You don't see us overhauling that law.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: backhand.slap.of.reason: Rapmaster2000: He's only doing this because he's worried about 2022.

The legislation he's pushing is much, much worse than the existing law.

Nevermind then.


Read the article and see for yourself, it doesn't look that way to me.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Unikitty: Kemp did something right?

Color me shocked.

No. Read the entire article.  He's vastly expanding the liability shield of armed persons considering themselves enforcers of the law.


Yep. Someone's going to get shot trying to detain someone for dine and dash.
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Citizen's arrest laws are not that unusual. Illinois (blue state) has a very broad one that allows the same as was done in Georgia. You don't see us overhauling that law.


You probably should. See also: George Carlin on average person's stupidity.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Citizen's arrest laws are not that unusual. Illinois (blue state) has a very broad one that allows the same as was done in Georgia. You don't see us overhauling that law.


[OPRAH] You get a police badge, and YOU get a police badge - YOU ALL GET POLICE BADGES!! [\OPERAH]
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, on top of this, the GA state legislature is trying to change the state Constitution to protect Trump from any and all legal issues that came from his pressuring them to change the election results.

So, they're all about enshrining authoritarianism and white supremacy into state law.

Remind me what year this is again?  Because it sounds a lot more like the 1800's instead of the 2000's.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And he will be censured and purged by Trump and the GQP by noon.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I really should go on the legislative tracker and read the actual text, but I'm going to with TFA's summary.

Good parts-1) It will be easier to charge shenanigans like Aubrey and make it stick.
              2) It will make it easier for retailers and restaurants to stop petty thieves

Bad parts- It will be a lot harder to sue rent-a-cops for stupidity.

Given where we are in the Legislative session, this will get assigned to a study committee to be refined for next year.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Unikitty: Kemp did something right?

Color me shocked.

No. Read the entire article.  He's vastly expanding the liability shield of armed persons considering themselves enforcers of the law.


I did.  He seems to be proposing giving businesses more discretion in detaining people they believe are stealing from them, but what you described does not appear to be in this article.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

uttertosh: [OPRAH] You get a police badge, and YOU get a police badge - YOU ALL GET POLICE BADGES!! [\OPERAH]


Has been since 1963:

(725 ILCS 5/107-3) (from Ch. 38, par. 107-3)
Sec. 107-3.Arrest by private person.
Any person may arrest another when he has reasonable grounds to believe that an offense other than an ordinance violation is being committed.
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

uttertosh: mrmopar5287: Citizen's arrest laws are not that unusual. Illinois (blue state) has a very broad one that allows the same as was done in Georgia. You don't see us overhauling that law.

[OPRAH] You get a police badge, and YOU get a police badge - YOU ALL GET POLICE BADGES!! [\OPERAH]


northguineahills
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's only vaguely more specific then the old law. You just can't detain/shoot someone on a public street. (and there are still caveats)
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Well, on top of this, the GA state legislature is trying to change the state Constitution to protect Trump from any and all legal issues that came from his pressuring them to change the election results.

So, they're all about enshrining authoritarianism and white supremacy into state law.

Remind me what year this is again?  Because it sounds a lot more like the 1800's instead of the 2000's.


It's a turf protection move that I give less than a 50/50 chance to make it out of the session this year. Even if it does, it would have to go on the ballot in November and the very earliest it could go into effect would be 01/01/2022. It would not affect any current investigations but could cause problems if there is a repeat of Cheato's mafia tactics.
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lived in GA in the mid 60's.
You couldn't pay me to go back.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That wasn't an arrest, or even an attempted arrest. That was a lynching, or as the folks down there like to call it, "a n___er hunt." Because I guarandamntee you that's what they called it while they were doing it.

They hunted him down. They shot him in the street. It was cold-blooded murder. That was racially-motivated assassination of an innocent man.
 
Deucednuisance [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Well, on top of this, the GA state legislature is trying to change the state Constitution to protect Trump from any and all legal issues that came from his pressuring them to change the election results.

So, they're all about enshrining authoritarianism and white supremacy into state law.

Remind me what year this is again?  Because it sounds a lot more like the 1800's instead of the 2000's.


I think that one could make a colorable argument (no pun intended, honest!) that this would constitute both an ex post facto law, since it is a change to to make law retroactively, and a Bill of Attainder, since it is blatantly crafted to affect a single individual.

I mean, you could make the argument in court and delay its implementation at least as long as it takes to nail an Orange hide to a wall, I'm just sayin'...
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, Georgia didn't have a hot pursuit law before?  (It's not as big a deal these days since police departments are willing to coordinate, whereas back in the good ol' Prohibition days a person could slip across city lines and the fat cat sheriff of Booger County wasn't about to lift a finger to help the fat cat police chief of Hicksville do his work for him.  But still.)

This is a good step.  I'm kind of surprised the article didn't mention a case specifically for citizen arrests in a  home invasion.  (LIke, if you manage to subdue a burglar in your own home, you have to let them run away?  I assume that situation is covered by the "prevent a felony" clause, or some other law or doctrine, but I'd figure a citizen's arrest reform law from a Republican in Georgia would explicitly include that.)

It won't cover all abuses (the aforementioned "prevent a felony" clause can offer plenty of leeway), but it's a significant improvement.  Lefties are always whining, "But it's not the complete overhaul of every aspect of life that I wanted, this SUUUCKS."  Geez, just take it.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trik: Lived in GA in the mid 60's.
You couldn't pay me to go back.


Thanks for chiming in old man.

The Georgia of today is not the Georgia you know but we don't want you here anyway.
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Trik: Lived in GA in the mid 60's.
You couldn't pay me to go back.

Thanks for chiming in old man.

The Georgia of today is not the Georgia you know but we don't want you here anyway.


Apparently it hasn't changed much.

They just barely got around to prosecuting his murderers.
And it took nation wide outrage to compel them to.
After dragging their feet for weeks.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Trik: Unikitty: Trik: Lived in GA in the mid 60's.
You couldn't pay me to go back.

Thanks for chiming in old man.

The Georgia of today is not the Georgia you know but we don't want you here anyway.

Apparently it hasn't changed much.

They just barely got around to prosecuting his murderers.
And it took nation wide outrage to compel them to.
After dragging their feet for weeks.


It has changed quite a bit. Their sleepy little redneck town hasn't but do I have to remind you that all of the major metro counties turned blue in 2020? It seems I do.

Stop shiatting on something you haven't been a part of for 50 f*cking years.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The cops complained to the governor that the citizens were trying to get in on some of the sweet, sweet minority murdering action. Can't have that.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Trik: Unikitty: Trik: Lived in GA in the mid 60's.
You couldn't pay me to go back.

Thanks for chiming in old man.

The Georgia of today is not the Georgia you know but we don't want you here anyway.

Apparently it hasn't changed much.

They just barely got around to prosecuting his murderers.
And it took nation wide outrage to compel them to.
After dragging their feet for weeks.

It has changed quite a bit. Their sleepy little redneck town hasn't but do I have to remind you that all of the major metro counties turned blue in 2020? It seems I do.

Stop shiatting on something you haven't been a part of for 50 f*cking years.


The pinnacle of Georgian class.
Ain't she a peach.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: That wasn't an arrest, or even an attempted arrest. That was a lynching, or as the folks down there like to call it, "a n___er hunt." Because I guarandamntee you that's what they called it while they were doing it.

They hunted him down. They shot him in the street. It was cold-blooded murder. That was racially-motivated assassination of an innocent man.


No one here thinks it wasn't a lynching, chief.  We're talking about reforming the citizen's arrest law that the people who did this tried to use to escape culpability.  God forbid we do that without stopping every five words to explain that we're not actually implying we think it was actually a citizen's arrest gone wrong.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trik: Unikitty: Trik: Unikitty: Trik: Lived in GA in the mid 60's.
You couldn't pay me to go back.

Thanks for chiming in old man.

The Georgia of today is not the Georgia you know but we don't want you here anyway.

Apparently it hasn't changed much.

They just barely got around to prosecuting his murderers.
And it took nation wide outrage to compel them to.
After dragging their feet for weeks.

It has changed quite a bit. Their sleepy little redneck town hasn't but do I have to remind you that all of the major metro counties turned blue in 2020? It seems I do.

Stop shiatting on something you haven't been a part of for 50 f*cking years.

The pinnacle of Georgian class.
Ain't she a peach.


LOL

You're not worth the ban.

Good day.
 
