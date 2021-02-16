 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Want to see all the information Parler wants from those who join?   (twitter.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 4:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But, it's Bill Gates that ya gotta be skeert of.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They only want your full name, your residence address including zip code, your date of birth, your DL number, and your likeness. I'm sure they will keep it safe.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choose your password
Your password must contain:
- Mother's maiden name
- Your favorite pet
- Last 9 digits of your SSN
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They definitely want your fingerprints. Gotta have 'em. DNA too.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Parler is back?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why would they fellers want to see both sides of ma belt buckle? The front view says it all.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They offer an alternative form of confirmation - proof of purchase of at least six MAGA hats, four "Trump and Kim Jong Un share a milkshake" coins, and at least one commemorative plate featuring Washington, Lincoln, & Dale Earnhardt as angel carrying Trump back to the White House
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How does Twitter do verified accounts? Genuinely curious.
 
freidog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How racist are you?
☐ A bit
☐ A lot
☑ fark those [filtered]

A confirmation has been sent to your email address.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.