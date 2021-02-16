 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   "We haven't ever seen anything like this" says the CEO of the Texas energy reliability commission responsible for taking every possible unforeseen circumstance into account so shiat like this doesn't happen   (wfaa.com) divider line
28
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 2:36 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Znuh: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]


This is a reverse Enron.

ERCOT is an arm of the Texas PUC and part of the state government.  They are intentionally manipulating supply and demand to drive up prices and paint renewable energy as the root cause of all our evils.

14 dead and counting, due to their dereliction of duty and failure to act on what was well known to be a once a century weather event.

Heads need to roll.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can only imagine people who submit headlines like this never lived in a place with severe weather.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: I can only imagine people who submit headlines like this never lived in a place with severe weather.


I've lived in Iceland, upstate NY, Erie PA, Moscow during the Soviet era, and now Texas for more than half my life.

Out of all those places, severe cold weather NEVER resulted in millions being left without electricity for an extended period.

Except this time.

A completely unregulated free market utility is a recipe for disaster, especially if the governing body in charge stands to benefit by disparaging energy sources that don't generate campaign funds on the order magnitude that the oil and gas industry does vs renewables.

/subby.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sweden has wind turbines in the arctic circle that operate in -30F. Arctic Wind Turbines
Our Texas electric Co-Op started in the 30s rural electrification drive and to retain its non-profit status it would annually send out checks to members that were usually equal to one month's electric bill. Fast forward to a huge local population increase and a Co-Op board of good ole boys that have retained power for decades and instead of reimbursement checks we get a monthly electricity magazine which has articles about BBQ and hunting tips, new mega office complexes complete with a Co-Op appliance store competing with local businesses, a fiber optics internet service that crashes as often as their electric grid, and ever increasing utility bills. None of these sidelines make money except for the connected cronies operating them. This being Texas I sincerely doubt this winter storm will change anything.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, you have a cogent argument I will not argue with.
The only counterpoint would be the North Country/Quebec storm many years ago.
That one took down the huge transmission towers under the weight of the ice.

Texas is full of greedy people who suck gaping goat assholes. I did do a little more reading and saw they had turbines freezing up. That is just farked up.

And speaking of Texans who suck gaping goat assholes, check out the story of the mayor who resigned and told everyone to get farked because the county and city owed them nothing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: I did do a little more reading and saw they had turbines freezing up. That is just farked up.


Most of that is Fox fear mongering about renewable energy.

Look on Ars Technica for a really thorough analysis of the issue.

Yes, numerous windmills in west TX had to be idled due to freezing rain coating the blades.  They have to be parked, and defrosting systems activated in the blades to prevent imbalances from destroying them.

Also, winter is the least productive time for those to operate, so the energy impact to the grid was minimal.

On top of that, above average coastal winds boosted production to the point where the two events nearly canceled each other out.

Failure to weatherize gas and coal plants, along with no rules requiring those producers to generate even during emergency conditions lead to this.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is contingency plans exist
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Past a certain age, you think everything that can happen has happened.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ERCOT is in Austin and Enron was in Houston.

As they say, location location location.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok, so California had power outages due to extreme weather and insufficient upgrades of the power system. And Texas had power outages due to extreme weather in insufficient upgrades of power system.

Perhaps someone can pick up one of those reports that has been lying around since the 90s about how we need to upgrade our power systems, and we have some sort of bipartisan infrastructure bill to deal with it?

/Please upgrade to include the fact that more extreme weather will happen due to climate change
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [i.redd.it image 620x465]


You know what they both have in common? Poorly built, sent out in a giant cloud of hubris chock-full of millionaires and poor idiots only to go down at the slightest touch of cold.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WHITELY: We covered what happened in 2011. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission report after that said winterization really was the key there. It was the same the same situation with the 1989 outages. But it looks like that that is likely another major factor here in 2021.

It seems like now we've got to do something at some point, whether that's mandated by the legislature or these companies, because having them do it on their own is not cutting it.

I was assured the Invisible Hand of the Free Market would resolve these problems.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: This is contingency plans exist


I think you accidentally the whole internet.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: cretinbob: I did do a little more reading and saw they had turbines freezing up. That is just farked up.

Most of that is Fox fear mongering about renewable energy.

Look on Ars Technica for a really thorough analysis of the issue.

Yes, numerous windmills in west TX had to be idled due to freezing rain coating the blades.  They have to be parked, and defrosting systems activated in the blades to prevent imbalances from destroying them.

Also, winter is the least productive time for those to operate, so the energy impact to the grid was minimal.

On top of that, above average coastal winds boosted production to the point where the two events nearly canceled each other out.

Failure to weatherize gas and coal plants, along with no rules requiring those producers to generate even during emergency conditions lead to this.


can you post the link to that?  I want to read and share
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mojongo: [accurate rant, condensed] This being Texas I sincerely doubt this winter storm will change anything.


Yep. 100% pure bullshiat. Texas has at least one day of extreme winter weather *every year* and their response is to literally do not one damn thing and maintain the status quo. fark Texas, these idiots can eat themselves as I leave them in my dust. 8 years of watching the stupidest people on earth parading around like they're the best. Fark 'em all.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sir Paul: Ok, so California had power outages due to extreme weather and insufficient upgrades of the power system. And Texas had power outages due to extreme weather in insufficient upgrades of power system.

Perhaps someone can pick up one of those reports that has been lying around since the 90s about how we need to upgrade our power systems, and we have some sort of bipartisan infrastructure bill to deal with it?

/Please upgrade to include the fact that more extreme weather will happen due to climate change


yeah, you go fight it out with every power provider in every state plus their regulatory bodies which are fully captured.

/there's no advantage in upgrading systems when there's a captive consumer.
//the power grid is controlled by the states
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: markie_farkie: cretinbob: I did do a little more reading and saw they had turbines freezing up. That is just farked up.

Most of that is Fox fear mongering about renewable energy.

Look on Ars Technica for a really thorough analysis of the issue.

Yes, numerous windmills in west TX had to be idled due to freezing rain coating the blades.  They have to be parked, and defrosting systems activated in the blades to prevent imbalances from destroying them.

Also, winter is the least productive time for those to operate, so the energy impact to the grid was minimal.

On top of that, above average coastal winds boosted production to the point where the two events nearly canceled each other out.

Failure to weatherize gas and coal plants, along with no rules requiring those producers to generate even during emergency conditions lead to this.

can you post the link to that?  I want to read and share


https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/​0​2/texas-power-grid-crumples-under-the-​cold/
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Dahnkster: [i.redd.it image 620x465]

You know what they both have in common? Poorly built, sent out in a giant cloud of hubris chock-full of millionaires and poor idiots only to go down at the slightest touch of cold.


you think the millionaires are sitting in the cold without power?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does Texas not have a natural gas distribution system?
I understand that a central heat & air system needs electricity to circulate warm air, but if you just had a properly installed gas-jet wall unit, or a freestanding gas heater, and a match, you'd at least have one warm room.

I feel bad for the liberals who are freezing. The Gohmert and Cruz voters have my tots and pears.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: the voice of raisin: markie_farkie: cretinbob: I did do a little more reading and saw they had turbines freezing up. That is just farked up.

Most of that is Fox fear mongering about renewable energy.

Look on Ars Technica for a really thorough analysis of the issue.

Yes, numerous windmills in west TX had to be idled due to freezing rain coating the blades.  They have to be parked, and defrosting systems activated in the blades to prevent imbalances from destroying them.

Also, winter is the least productive time for those to operate, so the energy impact to the grid was minimal.

On top of that, above average coastal winds boosted production to the point where the two events nearly canceled each other out.

Failure to weatherize gas and coal plants, along with no rules requiring those producers to generate even during emergency conditions lead to this.

can you post the link to that?  I want to read and share

https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/0​2/texas-power-grid-crumples-under-the-​cold/


tyvm
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
     Before the Arctic Alamo Attack a locally aired public service announcement advised to drip faucets to keep pipes from freezing. Now they're requesting not to drip faucets because pumps that refill some area water towers are without power and along with no electricity you could soon be without water. Don't mess with Texas, we're already too messed up.
   
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mojongo: Before the Arctic Alamo Attack a locally aired public service announcement advised to drip faucets to keep pipes from freezing. Now they're requesting not to drip faucets because pumps that refill some area water towers are without power and along with no electricity you could soon be without water. Don't mess with Texas, we're already too messed up.
  [Fark user image image 780x538]


Wait, their water pumps don't have backup generators? Oh, right, Texas. They're "business friendly" aka do everything half assed on a shoestring budget.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: cretinbob: I can only imagine people who submit headlines like this never lived in a place with severe weather.

I've lived in Iceland, upstate NY, Erie PA, Moscow during the Soviet era, and now Texas for more than half my life.

Out of all those places, severe cold weather NEVER resulted in millions being left without electricity for an extended period.

Except this time.

A completely unregulated free market utility is a recipe for disaster, especially if the governing body in charge stands to benefit by disparaging energy sources that don't generate campaign funds on the order magnitude that the oil and gas industry does vs renewables.

/subby.


So up until now you've never lived where baseboard and space heaters were the primary source of residential heat.  Got it.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the voice of raisin: thespindrifter: the voice of raisin: markie_farkie: cretinbob: I did do a little more reading and saw they had turbines freezing up. That is just farked up.

Most of that is Fox fear mongering about renewable energy.

Look on Ars Technica for a really thorough analysis of the issue.

Yes, numerous windmills in west TX had to be idled due to freezing rain coating the blades.  They have to be parked, and defrosting systems activated in the blades to prevent imbalances from destroying them.

Also, winter is the least productive time for those to operate, so the energy impact to the grid was minimal.

On top of that, above average coastal winds boosted production to the point where the two events nearly canceled each other out.

Failure to weatherize gas and coal plants, along with no rules requiring those producers to generate even during emergency conditions lead to this.

can you post the link to that?  I want to read and share

https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/0​2/texas-power-grid-crumples-under-the-​cold/

tyvm


the Ars Tech article doesn't say anything about "winterizing".  All it says is that wind generation usually drops off during winter, however they're actually getting slightly more power from wind than predicted.  They're not "speculating" as to why there's a large drop in supply from other sources.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.