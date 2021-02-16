 Skip to content
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public relations....this guy gets it
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These warming houses are JUST LIKE.... a MINI MALL

Funny guy doing a rap commercial for his furniture store
Youtube PKK-WWwcQME
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Public relations....this guy gets it


He's an institution in Houston.
A good one.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: These warming houses are JUST LIKE.... a MINI MALL

[YouTube video: Funny guy doing a rap commercial for his furniture store]


I did a short stint at Cox Media in their ad fulfillment division. I watched between 500-700 commercials and public access broadcasts per week during that time. If there's anything I learned, it's that local small businesses have some of the craziest commercials.

There was a liquor store (can't remember where) whose ad spokesman did a song calling himself the "poo poo man". It takes all kinds, I guess.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: scanman61: Public relations....this guy gets it

He's an institution in Houston.
A good one.


Not to be 100% cynical, but it's just good business.  He gets a ton of free advertising doing something that has little impact on him, but people will remember for years.

The being able to sleep at night because you're a decent human is just a bonus.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: scanman61: Public relations....this guy gets it

He's an institution in Houston.
A good one.


I can't think of anyone in Houston who does as much to help the people of the city.

The way he showed up Osteen during Harvey was awesome.  While Osteen was telling lies about the high water around The Summit....excuse me, Lakewood Church....Mac opened up all of his available stores for anyone who was flooded out.  Hot food, fresh water, showers and a dry place to sleep...come on in, all are welcome.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Not to be 100% cynical, but it's just good business.  He gets a ton of free advertising doing something that has little impact on him, but people will remember for years.

The being able to sleep at night because you're a decent human is just a bonus.


scanman61: I can't think of anyone in Houston who does as much to help the people of the city.

The way he showed up Osteen during Harvey was awesome.  While Osteen was telling lies about the high water around The Summit....excuse me, Lakewood Church....Mac opened up all of his available stores for anyone who was flooded out.  Hot food, fresh water, showers and a dry place to sleep...come on in, all are welcome.


These - both of them.  If you're doing good, it should be to your advantage.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh god I read the comments
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: The being able to sleep at night because you're a decent human is just a bonus.


I have been assured, in previous Texas threads, that there are no decent human beings in lone star state.

/ it's almost as if those people are idiots
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Oh god I read the comments


You should know better.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sofa King?

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I could have swore last time this guy stepped up during a hurricane people shiat all over him for something he tweeted offhanded like 5 years ago, or a bad BBB review or something along those lines.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I could have swore last time this guy stepped up during a hurricane people shiat all over him for something he tweeted offhanded like 5 years ago, or a bad BBB review or something along those lines.


A few months ago he was dragging his feet paying out a promotion based on who won the presidential election.

I think he eventually did pay up but he waited literally months before admitting that Biden won.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So there really are good people in Texas. Stunned & amazed I am.
 
Coronach
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who... Donna?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Wait... wrong BS podunk state...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's Joel Osteen doing with his church during all this cold?
 
