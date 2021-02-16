 Skip to content
(WABI Bangor)   Get high on growing your own mushrooms   (wabi.tv) divider line
    Agaricus bisporus, Local food, grow kits, Amanda Olson, local food, Maine Mushroom Company, behavioral change, grow kit  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mario approves.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oops, I accidentally grew psilocybin.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Farmer Maggot approves.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Badger*mushroom=snake.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thanks, but I'll just eat the ones growing in my bathtub
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Thanks, but I'll just eat the ones growing in my bathtub


Those aren't mushrooms!
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.kym-cdn.com image 482x636]


The FB thread is thataways.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uncle Ben's TEK
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Americans are primed for growing mushrooms. Just feed them shiat while keeping them in the dark.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Growing mushrooms is -HARD-. Mycology is not exactly what I would consider a casual hobby or home-friendly project.
Not like growing cooking herbs on the windowsill. I have no idea what the success rate would be of people trying it at home, but I would guess single digits. No house with kids or pets is going to be sterile enough to handle it.
-
You would think it was easy, but the mycelium is unreasonably fragile, balances are stupidly delicate, so much can go wrong. So many other opportunistic molds and fungi around the average house will overwhelm your attempts as they are both less picky and faster growing, and really like the exact same conditions you have to create.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Nobody in Peculiar: Thanks, but I'll just eat the ones growing in my bathtub

Those aren't mushrooms!


One time in high school we all went out to the "party house" which was an old trailer sort of out by the edge of town and of course being teenagers, it didn't take long before the cops showed up. We all ran out the back into a big field with some woods and everyone split up.

A guy named Lenny who had graduated a few years before but still hung out with us (yeah...obviously "peaked in high school" type) was also among us and naturally was the life of the party. We didn't see him for a while afterwards but no one thought anything of it. He tended to disappear randomly like that.

A few weeks later we were walking through the woods nearby, cursing and talking about boobies when we came upon...a dead body. Holy shiat. We recognized his green Doc Martens immediately...it was Lenny. He also had a huge bottle of Jack nearby, so we realized he had probably come out there already drunk and high, then got more drunk while waiting, passed out and died in the cold.

Something gross we noticed was he had mushrooms growing out of him!  Holy shiat.

So my friend says, "Wow, that doesn't even look like him. I wouldn't have recognized him except for those boots."

And I said, "Nah, he hasn't changed much. He's still a fun guy."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dryad: Growing mushrooms is -HARD-. Mycology is not exactly what I would consider a casual hobby or home-friendly project.
Not like growing cooking herbs on the windowsill. I have no idea what the success rate would be of people trying it at home, but I would guess single digits. No house with kids or pets is going to be sterile enough to handle it.
-
You would think it was easy, but the mycelium is unreasonably fragile, balances are stupidly delicate, so much can go wrong. So many other opportunistic molds and fungi around the average house will overwhelm your attempts as they are both less picky and faster growing, and really like the exact same conditions you have to create.


Counterpoint: Mushrooms come from milk.

laughingsquid.comView Full Size
 
