(CBS Minnesota)   "Blow Dart Squirrel Hunter" is also the name of my zydeco brass band   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
upndn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No hero tag?
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We use guns.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the person a Hovito?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo of the anonymous tipster.
c2.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be willing to cut the guy some slack just on creativity and the fact that using  darts is probably safer than popping them with .22s in the city.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Blow darts are a neat little thing. But, they need a better delivery system. Something with green gas, a laser sight and a magazine.

/A magazine is not a zine put out irregularally by the former president.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How do you hunt a blow dart squirrel? Are they like a blow dart frog?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's why i use my .22 beeman air rifle. I like our squirrels, the grey ones are classified as game, therefore have a season. The .22 has enough power and accuracy for a headshot at 50 feet. I dont shoot our greys, but my best shot was a go-fair in my garden. He fell back into his hole, quite dead... I practice on the little coke cans at 100 feet, dead center 4 outa 5 shots..
 
focusthis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Squirrel Nut Snipers
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrparks: Blow darts are a neat little thing. But, they need a better delivery system. Something with green gas, a laser sight and a magazine.

/A magazine is not a zine put out irregularally by the former president.


Already done pretty much - laser sight included

Auto Blow Dart Gun
Youtube _kHoHlBGBqY
 
Campanula
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"'Blow Dart Squirrel Hunter' is also the name of my zydeco brass band"

That does sound like something a Cajun would cook up...
 
