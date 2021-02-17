 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Motorious)   Guy treats a rental Corvette like a truck to outrun the cops   (motorious.com) divider line
7
    More: Facepalm, Chevrolet, Chevrolet Corvette, Daytona Beach, Florida, traffic stop, Car and Driver Ten Best, Sports car, English-language films, Automobile  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the difference between a rental Corvette and a Sherman Tank?

The rental Corvette can go anywhere.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing handles like a rental car.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he really enjoyed it. He probably won't be laughing when he meets his cell mate, Bubba. See, cops enjoy a good laugh too.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

daffy: I hope he really enjoyed it. He probably won't be laughing when he meets his cell mate, Bubba. See, cops enjoy a good laugh too.


Probably someone that knew they were farked if they got stopped at all.  Figured they may as well make a sideshow out of it - they were going in anyway and for a while - why not give it a try?

/and he was even one of the few that did manage to get away so...
//it kinda made sense to try it
///as long as you don't give one half a fark about who you endanger, harm, or kill anyway
////but assuming that psycho mind set, why the fark not?
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guess they should have known by the way he side swiped that Chevrolet that it wouldn't last

/But it was felony flight, I guess that makes it all right.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

daffy: I hope he really enjoyed it. He probably won't be laughing when he meets his cell mate, Bubba. See, cops enjoy a good laugh too.


Looks like he got away (this time) and he seems to be familiar with this predicament.

Based on watching a lot of these, it seems like the people who most often actually manage to get away do so by first outrunning the ground units (or they terminate the chase) and then they lose the helicopter by going into either a mall parking garage or an apartment complex where they know someone.

A mall is great - you can leave the car in the garage and then just walk in like anyone else, get a new change of clothes and wait for a ride.

With a large apartment building, if the helicopter can't see what door you go into then the cops can't just go kicking in every door.

This strategy may become obsolete as cameras become more widespread and/or as cops start using fast, low-flying drones to chase suspects and maybe shoot them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
High speed pursuits (and a few low speed ones) are a spectator sport here in Southern California.

The only guy I ever saw get away was on a motorcycle, one of those Japanese crotch rockets.

Dude outran ALL the helicopters on that thing.  Made it down the 110 (*) to Downtown LA, got between the high rise buildings, and disappeared.

Read in the paper the next day that he ditched the bike in a parking garage below one of the buildings, and (presumably) got away on foot.

*SR-110 Pasadena Freeway to you non-SoCal drivers

/Fark you, we'll use our definite articles and you'll like it
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.