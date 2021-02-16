 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Remember the frothing mob, including one Douglas Jensen, that chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up all those flights of stairs? So does a grand jury   (twitter.com) divider line
    Followup, shot  
817 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Feb 2021 at 10:34 PM



‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only I could find the grumpy cat good pic.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take your time, boys. We have the rest of their short, miserable lives to ruin them.
But do destroy them as surely as they would have destroyed our nation.
 
Number 216
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
GOOD
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus christ, Keep the political twitter garbage confined to the pol tab sewer where it belongs.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Remember, 45** ruined their lives also. Likely anyway.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can he be locked up in a state that still sends inmates out to do chain gang work, please and thank you.
 
AeAe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These motherfarkers need to spend a long long time in prison.
 
lithven
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope one of the lessons people take from this is if you support a call for insurrection from a deranged wanna be dictator the guy at the top may get away with it but you won't.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No plea deals, make examples of them all
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ, Keep the political twitter garbage confined to the pol tab sewer where it belongs.


Found Douglas Jensen's fark handle
 
wantingout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ooo not a frothing mob! Is Eugene going to have a Trauma session with AOC in front of congress?
 
DeathBySarcasm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

ZoeTillman: Newly unsealed: A grand jury returned an updated indictment against Douglas Jensen, the Capitol insurrection defendant identified in videos chasing Officer Eugene Goodman - adding an obstruction count + weapons enhancements https://t.co/8R7NLsusMy https://t.co/VCmm96KQTR


Yes, he should be charged to the wall but let's also be reasonable-a pocket knife shouldn't count as being armed.
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ, Keep the political twitter garbage confined to the pol tab sewer where it belongs.


they didn't find you yet. well done.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
MY
ASS
GOT
ARRESTED
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's been a while...

Gods gonna cut you down
Youtube ht7mxF9XZiA
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ, Keep the political twitter garbage confined to the pol tab sewer where it belongs.


Is news about the aftermath of the failed coup attempt by Donald Trump's garbage followers too "political" for you? Because to most of the people in the country and a lot of people around the world, it was a big horrific deal with lasting repercussions.
 
MLWS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure Trump will pardon this guy any minu...oh, darn. That part's over.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wantingout: ooo not a frothing mob! Is Eugene going to have a Trauma session with AOC in front of congress?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But I was reassured that this wasn't an armed insurrection and it was the fault of Biden and the Democrats
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ, Keep the political twitter garbage confined to the pol tab sewer where it belongs.


I don't mind politics on main, but I do wish there was an "I hate reading" tab for twitter links.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DeathBySarcasm: Original: Original Tweet:

ZoeTillman: Newly unsealed: A grand jury returned an updated indictment against Douglas Jensen, the Capitol insurrection defendant identified in videos chasing Officer Eugene Goodman - adding an obstruction count + weapons enhancements https://t.co/8R7NLsusMy https://t.co/VCmm96KQTR


Yes, he should be charged to the wall but let's also be reasonable-a pocket knife shouldn't count as being armed.


I think it should count considering the circumstances. He would have used it on someone given the opportunity.

Now, a stop-and-frisk that finds a pocket knife? I wouldn't consider it a weapon.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Can he be locked up in a state that still sends inmates out to do chain gang work, please and thank you.


Isn't that all of them below the Manson-Nixon line?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NINEv2: [Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ, Keep the political twitter garbage confined to the pol tab sewer where it belongs.


Noted, snowflake.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DeathBySarcasm: Original: Original Tweet:

ZoeTillman: Newly unsealed: A grand jury returned an updated indictment against Douglas Jensen, the Capitol insurrection defendant identified in videos chasing Officer Eugene Goodman - adding an obstruction count + weapons enhancements https://t.co/8R7NLsusMy https://t.co/VCmm96KQTR


Yes, he should be charged to the wall but let's also be reasonable-a pocket knife shouldn't count as being armed.


Upthe street fromived a short scrawny kid, very mentally ill. He was having an episode big cop barged in to his apartment  alone.
Pocket knife, dead cop.
They handcuffed his hands and ankles and dragged him face first down 3 flights of stairs.

So yeah, pocket knife is a weapon.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DeathBySarcasm: Original: Original Tweet:

ZoeTillman: Newly unsealed: A grand jury returned an updated indictment against Douglas Jensen, the Capitol insurrection defendant identified in videos chasing Officer Eugene Goodman - adding an obstruction count + weapons enhancements https://t.co/8R7NLsusMy https://t.co/VCmm96KQTR


Yes, he should be charged to the wall but let's also be reasonable-a pocket knife shouldn't count as being armed.


Yes it should be. Sentence enhancers are tied on to young black men's charges every day.

How many times have we seen cops beat the shiat out of an innocent black man (on video), only for them to be charged with resisting arrest?

I hope that little, itty bitty pocket knife triples his mandatory sentence.
 
