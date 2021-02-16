 Skip to content
 
(Live5 News Charleston)   You guys wanna see a dead body?   (live5news.com) divider line
    More: Sad, South Carolina, Joshua Corey Savage, Clemson, South Carolina, South Carolina lake, 28-year-old man, train bridge, Dorchester County, Pickens County, South Carolina  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jumping off a bridge to avoid an oncoming train would be a good option, so long as one can swim.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wher Wheaton tag, wher.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I smell ice cream....
 
Eravior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Dorchester County man drowns after jumping off bridge to avoid oncoming train"

Success!
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I used to fish in Lake Hartwell with my grandfather.
I haven't thought about that in a long time. 😔
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Dorchester County man drowns after jumping off bridge to avoid oncoming train"

Success!


This is why I always kept a pinky finger in the previous page in my you-choose-the-way books
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nina9: I used to fish in Lake Hartwell with my grandfather.
I haven't thought about that in a long time. 😔


You...uh...pushed him, didn't you?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jeez, which deity did he piss off?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Jeez, which deity did he piss off?


The ones that think only complete jackasses walk on rail bridges, and that they deserve whatever happens to them.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Jeez, which deity did he piss off?


Had to be Ganesh. He is the only one with a sufficient number of middle fingers
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Darwin has a winner
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unfortunate ad placement?
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BlazeTrailer: Nina9: I used to fish in Lake Hartwell with my grandfather.
I haven't thought about that in a long time. 😔

You...uh...pushed him, didn't you?


Ah, Fark. You never disappoint.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

