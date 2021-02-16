 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Brent Bozell IV, son of prominent conservative activist, is the latest to face federal charges in the Capitol riot. Wow -- four tries, and this specimen is the best you Bozells can come up with?   (huffpost.com) divider line
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is he orangeheaded in essence, like his father?
 
IcyBlackHand [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow, talk about a family legacy of being right-wing assholes.  It's almost impressive in its own way.
 
tennyson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Diligent sleuthing by the FBI.

It's not like they had been confined in a building, and could have just rounded them up all at once.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And Brent himself has been on Fox whining about how the media is trying to portray Jan 6th as more violent than it was.

The level of dishonest self-serving is off the farking chart.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with Bob Boze Bell, the guy who does True West Magazine and is not a traitor.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: And Brent himself has been on Fox whining about how the media is trying to portray Jan 6th as more violent than it was.

The level of dishonest self-serving is off the farking chart.


so another load that shoulda been swallowed
 
nakmuay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dad's been a-griftin' for a long time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BB4 is the dim-witted, racist cousin of BB8.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Q people are really into ProtEcting the chilDren and this guy was a girls basketball cOach, I'm not insinuating anything but he doesn't look like an alien,
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
appleTREE
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet he introduces himself as Brent Bozell Ivy.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: And Brent himself has been on Fox whining about how the media is trying to portray Jan 6th as more violent than it was.

The level of dishonest self-serving is off the farking chart.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bozell Jr. was a key player in the creation of the mid-20th-century conservative movement, alongside National Review founder William F. Buckley, that ultimately took over the Republican Party. He later abandoned the United States, conservatism and democracy for Francisco Franco's pro-Catholic, anti-communist dictatorship in Spain.

As has been said, that's an impressive genetic inheritance of wingnuttery right there. The rotten apple doesn't fall far from the cesspool that coughed it up.
 
NKURyan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Somewhere, Mick Foley is laughing.
 
sammyk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it just me or are there a lot of arrests of the traitors and insurrectionists in the last few days?

I hope this trend continues. Get them all and lock them up for a very long time.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nakmuay: Dad's been a-griftin' for a long time.

[Fark user image 596x145]


I'm beginning to think Conservatives aren't the paragons of virtue they claim to be.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Most satisfyiing arrest yet, but with hhis dad's money and visibility aint nothin gonna happen
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 640x1316]


Meh. There were PLENTY of salt-of-the-earth common-clay types in that mob. Just read up on the statistics about how many of them had a history of financial problems. This wasn't a class war, it was an asshole war.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bozell is charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

.
What? No weapons charge?

And these guys call themselves insurrectionists.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, it's arseholes all the way down?
 
neongoats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's almost like right wingers are bad people.
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: nakmuay: Dad's been a-griftin' for a long time.

[Fark user image 596x145]

I'm beginning to think Conservatives aren't the paragons of virtue they claim to be.


They're not even the octagons of hurt you they claim to be.
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Quite the doucheBozell, ain't he?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How upset do you think Brent Bozell III will be when he finds out his son was part of Antifa?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Bozell Jr. was a key player in the creation of the mid-20th-century conservative movement, alongside National Review founder William F. Buckley, that ultimately took over the Republican Party. He later abandoned the United States, conservatism and democracy for Francisco Franco's pro-Catholic, anti-communist dictatorship in Spain.

As has been said, that's an impressive genetic inheritance of wingnuttery right there. The rotten apple doesn't fall far from the cesspool that coughed it up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sammyk: Is it just me or are there a lot of arrests of the traitors and insurrectionists in the last few days?

I hope this trend continues. Get them all and lock them up for a very long time.


What I have been enjoying is the three place holder charges. Oh, that's not so bad, they say.

Then the grand jury says, "Hold on there there, cowboy. I have a conspiracy charge in my hand."

Then I smile widely.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nakmuay: Dad's been a-griftin' for a long time.

[Fark user image 596x145]


Ironic:

L. Brent Bozell I: Ad Exec. L. Brent Bozell II: Ghostwriter of "A Conscience of a Conservative." L. Brent Bozell III: Founder of Media Research Center. L. Brent Bozell III: Capitol Insurrectionist. L. Brent Bozell V: The Final Fro--wait, go back one...
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Pestifer: Bozell Jr. was a key player in the creation of the mid-20th-century conservative movement, alongside National Review founder William F. Buckley, that ultimately took over the Republican Party. He later abandoned the United States, conservatism and democracy for Francisco Franco's pro-Catholic, anti-communist dictatorship in Spain.

As has been said, that's an impressive genetic inheritance of wingnuttery right there. The rotten apple doesn't fall far from the cesspool that coughed it up.

[Fark user image 425x494]


Man, the even-numbered ones in this franchise are awful.

And so are the odd-numbered ones:

Negro Leaflet Ruse Charged to G.O.P.
November 3, 1964

An official of the Republican National Committee was said today to have ordered the printing of 1.5 million copies of a leaflet urging Negro voters to write in the name of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for President when they vote tomorrow.
The leaflet, and a series of radio spots ordered through a Chicago advertising firm, were called a fraud today by the Democratic National Chairman. John M. Bailey.
Mr. Bailey described the write‐in campaign as "a desperate last‐minute effort by Goldwater supporters to persuade Negro voters to waste their ballots."
He has asked the Federal Communications Commission to block the use of the spot announcements on radio and television stations.

Dr. King, a prominent Negro civil rights leader, called a news conference in Atlanta today to denounce the write‐in campaign as "'a cruel and vicious attempt to confuse Negro voters and to nullify their votes."
Later, Roy Wilkins, executive director of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, wired Dean Burch, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, calling on him to "make a prompt public disavowal of this hoax."
The Republican official who ordered the leaflets from an Atlantic City printing company was identified today by New Jersey Attorney General Arthur J. Sills as Clay Claiborne, assistant to the chairman of the Republican National Committee in charge of Negro affairs.

Nathan Jacobs, president of the advertising firm of Bozell & Jacobs [L. Brent Bozell's ad agency], said in a telephone interview today that his agency had contracted to place a series of one‐minute radio commercials for the Committee for Negroes in Government.

He said that Mr. Miles had paid him $10,000, also in cash, for the series of spot announcements. These were to be disseminated through radio stations with predominantly Negro audiences in 11 cities across the country.

https://www.nytimes.com/1964/11/03/ar​c​hives/negro-leaflet-ruse-charged-to-go​p.html


FTA:

Bozell III notably condemned the Capitol attackas "wrong" and "disturbing" while also guessing that left-wing groups were involved.
"I hope there is a thorough investigation," he said. "My guess is, when all this is over, you're going to find that there were bad guys on the other side who were also participating. It is just a hunch."
Bozell III also said he "agreed" with Trump's "stolen" election falsehood.
"This is an explosion of pent-up outrage from middle America. Look, they are furious that they believe this election was stolen. I agree with them," he said.
He said that he had been approached on the matter by Oliver Miles of St. Louis, who had identified himself as secretary of the committee.

/Seriously, WTF?
//Why would "bad guys on the other side" try to stop the certification of an election that Trump lost?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: How upset do you think Brent Bozell III will be when he finds out his son was part of Antifa?


They are arguing over that. Some are not happy.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-​c​apitol-attack-antifa_n_602c1319c5b6525​9c4e52ee6
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Brent (any of them past the second), congrats for officially having the most obnoxious-white-frat-guy name ever
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Grungehamster: Pestifer: Bozell Jr. was a key player in the creation of the mid-20th-century conservative movement, alongside National Review founder William F. Buckley, that ultimately took over the Republican Party. He later abandoned the United States, conservatism and democracy for Francisco Franco's pro-Catholic, anti-communist dictatorship in Spain.

As has been said, that's an impressive genetic inheritance of wingnuttery right there. The rotten apple doesn't fall far from the cesspool that coughed it up.

[Fark user image 425x494]

Man, the even-numbered ones in this franchise are awful.

And so are the odd-numbered ones:

Negro Leaflet Ruse Charged to G.O.P.
November 3, 1964

An official of the Republican National Committee was said today to have ordered the printing of 1.5 million copies of a leaflet urging Negro voters to write in the name of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for President when they vote tomorrow.
The leaflet, and a series of radio spots ordered through a Chicago advertising firm, were called a fraud today by the Democratic National Chairman. John M. Bailey.
Mr. Bailey described the write‐in campaign as "a desperate last‐minute effort by Goldwater supporters to persuade Negro voters to waste their ballots."
He has asked the Federal Communications Commission to block the use of the spot announcements on radio and television stations.

Dr. King, a prominent Negro civil rights leader, called a news conference in Atlanta today to denounce the write‐in campaign as "'a cruel and vicious attempt to confuse Negro voters and to nullify their votes."
Later, Roy Wilkins, executive director of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, wired Dean Burch, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, calling on him to "make a prompt public disavowal of this hoax."
The Republican official who ordered the leaflets from an Atlantic City printing company was identified today by New Jersey Attorney General Arthur J. Sills as Clay Claiborne, assistant to the chairman of the Republican National Committee in charge of Negro affairs.

Nathan Jacobs, president of the advertising firm of Bozell & Jacobs [L. Brent Bozell's ad agency], said in a telephone interview today that his agency had contracted to place a series of one‐minute radio commercials for the Committee for Negroes in Government.

He said that Mr. Miles had paid him $10,000, also in cash, for the series of spot announcements. These were to be disseminated through radio stations with predominantly Negro audiences in 11 cities across the country.

https://www.nytimes.com/1964/11/03/arc​hives/negro-leaflet-ruse-charged-to-go​p.html


FTA:

Bozell III notably condemned the Capitol attackas "wrong" and "disturbing" while also guessing that left-wing groups were involved.
"I hope there is a thorough investigation," he said. "My guess is, when all this is over, you're going to find that there were bad guys on the other side who were also participating. It is just a hunch."
Bozell III also said he "agreed" with Trump's "stolen" election falsehood.
"This is an explosion of pent-up outrage from middle America. Look, they are furious that they believe this election was stolen. I agree with them," he said.
He said that he had been approached on the matter by Oliver Miles of St. Louis, who had identified himself as secretary of the committee.

/Seriously, WTF?
//Why would "bad guys on the other side" try to stop the certification of an election that Trump lost?


I totally sympathize with the rioters but it was probably Antifa who were trying to make us look bad.
 
billygun7
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
brent bozell is founder of ptc
 
boozel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
had to do a quick double-take on this one, I'll admit
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, it's arseholes all the way down?


Submitter is the reason FARK 'fromage' threads no longer contain Alison Brie

/who cut the cheese?
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tennyson: Diligent sleuthing by the FBI.

It's not like they had been confined in a building, and could have just rounded them up all at once.


Fascists are cowards individually, but get 'em in larger groups, and they become far more dangerous. Especially since there were a shiatload of guns and ammo seized, pipe bombs found around DC, and who knows what else the farkers had on them. Never mind that the person that sparked the insurrection had toadies throwing roadblocks in the way of any backup.

Deescalating and tracking 'em down later was the smart move. The fact that it isn't the norm is a big problem with American law enforcement.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Mrtraveler01: How upset do you think Brent Bozell III will be when he finds out his son was part of Antifa?

They are arguing over that. Some are not happy.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-c​apitol-attack-antifa_n_602c1319c5b6525​9c4e52ee6


What's this feeling I'm getting?

Oh yeah...

Schadenfreude
Youtube nCQGQ5qBQTA
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: I totally sympathize with the rioters but it was probably Antifa who were trying to make us look bad.


I mean "their cause is true and any inappropriate behavior was by agitators seeking to undermine the cause" is an allegation as old as time, and sometimes it even turns out to be true.

But yes, the fact that he still stands by "Trump won the election and actually overturning the results would have been the proper result of 1/6/2021" shows that he's not really that in the big scheme of things he probably thinks that if the "only 1% were violent" thing was wrong it would be justified.
 
