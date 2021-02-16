 Skip to content
 
(CBS Philadelphia)   Carjacking victim turns tables on attackers, pulls concealed gun, shooting one in head. "Police say the man found in the stolen car was shot once in the head but was able to walk and talk"   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Much like Mike the Headless Chicken.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Um....

Beginning of article: The suspect was found shot twice in the head inside a stolen...

End of article: Police say the man found in the stolen car was shot once in the head but was able to walk and talk.

Did the police verify he could walk and talk, then shoot him in the head again?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Um....

Beginning of article: The suspect was found shot twice in the head inside a stolen...

End of article: Police say the man found in the stolen car was shot once in the head but was able to walk and talk.

Did the police verify he could walk and talk, then shoot him in the head again?


He was clearly a danger to police; after all, he was in possession of a bullet.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where in the head?
The earlobe?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Um....

Beginning of article: The suspect was found shot twice in the head inside a stolen...

End of article: Police say the man found in the stolen car was shot once in the head but was able to walk and talk.

Did the police verify he could walk and talk, then shoot him in the head again?


One can hope.

/I'm actually against police brutality
//but hate crimes
///REALLY hate violent crimes
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Where in the head?
The earlobe?


He was taken to Temple Hospital.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this piece of shiat dead yet? I hope so!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Is this piece of shiat dead yet? I hope so!


Same. These societal rejects are completing deserving of their fate. Utter trash.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Much like Mike the Headless Chicken.


Regarding Henry - the GTA edition
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Um....

Beginning of article: The suspect was found shot twice in the head inside a stolen...

End of article: Police say the man found in the stolen car was shot once in the head but was able to walk and talk.

Did the police verify he could walk and talk, then shoot him in the head again?





Fark user imageView Full Size


/acab
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

invictus2: Bootleg: Um....

Beginning of article: The suspect was found shot twice in the head inside a stolen...

End of article: Police say the man found in the stolen car was shot once in the head but was able to walk and talk.

Did the police verify he could walk and talk, then shoot him in the head again?
[Fark user image image 300x168]

/acab


He must smell my dog!
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fark you.  I hope getting shot in the head hurt.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm going to go with "things that aren't as they seem for $200".  Guessing it'll come out that they knew each other.

/was going to say "Alex" after $200 then got a sad
//still has a sad.  RIP Alex.
///slashies against cancer
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Farked around and found out!

I can't believe I'm the first to say it....
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: FloriduhGuy: Is this piece of shiat dead yet? I hope so!

Same. These societal rejects are completing deserving of their fate. Utter trash.


But he was just starting to turn his life around, and he had made plans to attend community college this fall.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mr. Brown or Mr. Orange?

Reservoir Dogs (1992) - Mr. Orange gets shot, Mr. Brown is dead
Youtube R2b6OSYnzM0
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For everyone about to chime in with "theft doesn't deserve the death penalty"
The second you use violence, or the threat thereof to deprive your victim of any facet of their wellbeing and right to simply live their life unaccosted, we as a species and a society no longer benefit from your continued existence. Therefore we should, in all sensibility, recognize that our society only stands to gain from your death.

Does it deserve the death penalty? If it doesn't, it should.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
that's a shame
 
sforce
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Where in the head?
The earlobe?


The tip.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tis but a scratch.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've always had the sense that Philly was a place where even a Quaker would drop you without a second thought if you crossed them. I would not fark around there lest I find out. I will go to their museum, however, as PMA has one of my favorite collections.
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Um....

Beginning of article: The suspect was found shot twice in the head inside a stolen...

End of article: Police say the man found in the stolen car was shot once in the head but was able to walk and talk.

Did the police verify he could walk and talk, then shoot him in the head again?


"Wait, you're telling me this guy can take one to the head like nothing? Lemme try it..."

Obviously the moron didn't have any brains to destroy anyway.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: vudukungfu: Where in the head?
The earlobe?

He was taken to Temple Hospital.


I serve
You volley
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: I've always had the sense that Philly was a place where even a Quaker would drop you without a second thought if you crossed them. I would not fark around there lest I find out. I will go to their museum, however, as PMA has one of my favorite collections.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: For everyone about to chime in with "theft doesn't deserve the death penalty"
The second you use violence, or the threat thereof to deprive your victim of any facet of their wellbeing and right to simply live their life unaccosted, we as a species and a society no longer benefit from your continued existence. Therefore we should, in all sensibility, recognize that our society only stands to gain from your death.

Does it deserve the death penalty? If it doesn't, it should.


You had me right up until the death penalty.  If it happens that the criminal gets killed in I'm the commission of a violent crime I have no sympathy amd feel their death is justified.  But we should not ever put the power to kill our own citizens into the hands of the government.

The problem with that is that the legal system tends to make mistakes from time to time and there is no way to attempt to make up the injustice of taking someone's life.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: For everyone about to chime in with "theft doesn't deserve the death penalty"
The second you use violence, or the threat thereof to deprive your victim of any facet of their wellbeing and right to simply live their life unaccosted, we as a species and a society no longer benefit from your continued existence. Therefore we should, in all sensibility, recognize that our society only stands to gain from your death.

Does it deserve the death penalty? If it doesn't, it should.


Theft does not. Violent crime justifies violent means to stop it. So no, if someone shoplifts or steals your parked car you don't get to pull out your Freedom PeePee and ejaculate hot lead into their soft, yielding bodies Mr. or Ms Murder-boner. But it they try to do an armed robbery on you you can do what you have to in order to make yourself or an innocent person safe.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mypoopsmellsweird: But we should not ever put the power to kill our own citizens into the hands of the government.



So, assuming the guy who shot the carjacker doesn't work for the government, everything's cool?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That will buff right out
 
