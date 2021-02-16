 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Today in REALLY creepy news: Brit walker discovers dozens of baby dolls with disturbing facial expressions 'nailed' and 'tied' to trees in forest clearing. Chucky the killer doll says it wasn't him playing around (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Creepy moment walker discovers dozens of baby dolls nailed to trees in forest clearing

They scared the SH*T out of me!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No weirder than walking into any Catholic's place.
They are obsessed with having a guy nailed to a tree.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A friend of the mum who is a spiritual medium says she now plans to go and take a look "to see if she can feel anything".

More like a walker nailed a bunch of dolls to a tree and pretended to find them so her dumbass quack friend could get some free press.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Life lesson: don't walk anywhere.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's what she gets for leaving minecraft.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's creepy is that the woman who found them seems to have believed that talking to them and a sky god was a more sane thought than the person who put them up had.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So that is where Abby went after leaving NCIS
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Translation: British person nails dolls to trees and takes photos of it so they can feel accomplished when gullible people believe their story.
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why don't people walk their own Brits?

You wanted a Brit.
You got a Brit.
Get up off the couch and walk your Brit.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB: Former GF invited me to spend the Christmas holidays with her out-of-town family. She warned me that her oldest bro was a little messed up from too many street drugs, but she reassured me that he was harmless. When we went to visit him, we walked into his house through the front door and I got a glimpse of his Christmas tree in the living room. Instead of being green, it was a dreary brown because the needles had all dried up and were falling off of the branches. Rather than the traditional ornaments, he had decorated his tree  with about a dozen dolls in various states of undress, each hung by the neck with a piece of cord secured to a tree branch. Merry Christmas Steve. Wherever you are, I hope that life has been kind to you.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
