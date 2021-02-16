 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   You mean poor people wait for trial in jail while well-off people don't? That's a terrible system. Why doesn't somebody change it? .. Illinois: mkay   (nbcnews.com) divider line
GentDirkly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This will all fly under the radar until some Democrat wants to try it at the national level, the AM radio and TV news will all talk it up as The Worst Idea Ever and how That One Non-White Guy Killed Someone Else While Awaiting Trial.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jersey did away with bail in most cases. For the most part, everyone agrees its a good thing. You still get the occasional, "Why did they let them out" or "Why are they still keeping them in", but its a good step.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Common sense.

Not surprising that it's rare.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They've been doing this for awhile now.  For whatever reason, they just cant seem to tell the difference between letting someone go for not paying a fine and illegal discharge of a firearm.  .
 
corn-bread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA:
When a Cook County court judge set Timothy Williams' bond at $10,000 for a traffic charge

-----
The hell kind of "traffic charge" is that??  Are we talking a speeding ticket or did he hit someone and drive off?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They could also plead guilty to get out earlier before they are fired from their job for failing to show up.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

corn-bread: FTA:
When a Cook County court judge set Timothy Williams' bond at $10,000 for a traffic charge

-----
The hell kind of "traffic charge" is that??  Are we talking a speeding ticket or did he hit someone and drive off?


More than likely DUI, caused an accident, and no insurance topped off with a suspended license and plates.  I'd also bet it wasn't the first time it happened.  But all we have is speculation, because the "journalist" didn't want to give us the info.
 
