(Twitter)   Conspiracy charges filed against Ziptie Guy and his co-conspirator Ziptie Mom. Plenty of sunshine headed their way   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My oh my, what a wonderful day.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, that was a great headline.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I need a cigarette.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They where just following orders. from trump.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a long prison sentence for a first time offender but there will be prison time in their future. If 18 USC 2 is extended to include the murder of a police officer it can make the sentences much longer.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't even know you could conspire with your mom.

He's going to be in for a rough stretch in prison, unless he can come up with some better charges than THAT.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Not a long prison sentence for a first time offender but there will be prison time in their future. If 18 USC 2 is extended to include the murder of a police officer it can make the sentences much longer.


When the Feds have this many fish in their net, they like to let them swim around a bit, and see where they go and what they do and who they like to swim with.  These charges have a several year shelf life, AFAIK.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I didn't even know you could conspire with your mom.


gonna make conjugal visits weird.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they going after the manufacturer?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the fact that this dude's bro is on the Secret Service help or hinder his case? Does LEO worship and leniency rub off on siblings?
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That motherfarker participated in a coup-attempt. He better be in prison for a looong time.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Not a long prison sentence for a first time offender but there will be prison time in their future. If 18 USC 2 is extended to include the murder of a police officer it can make the sentences much longer.


A rough stretch? In DC? Yes, he will be stretched roughly.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 Subby
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I didn't even know you could conspire with your mom.


Rule 34
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm....satisfactual
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be looking very closely at what that brother in the Secret Service has been up to the past few months, too.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy


Objection! It's not "ziptie guy," it should be "the zip tie terrorist."

Damn traitor was stalking through the Capitol building with zip cuffs and a chest camera at the head of a mob screaming "hang Pence" for god's sake.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know he had a brother in the Secret Service, and I hope that guy is getting a deep, probing, all-crevice examination to determine whether or not he may have assisted in the insurrection in any way.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valkore: Does the fact that this dude's bro is on the Secret Service help or hinder his case? Does LEO worship and leniency rub off on siblings?


I'm going to guarantee the SS brother is pretty much wishing he was adopted at this point.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to be a bear, gay and happy free from care
That's the life like no other, climbing trees with my mother

-Ward Cleaver
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy


Is zip ties vs. flex cuffs poised to become the new clips vs. magazines?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wanted hostages. fark him.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family that plays together, betrays together.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I didn't even know you could conspire with your mom.

He's going to be in for a rough stretch in prison, unless he can come up with some better charges than THAT.


As a youth, he broke both arms, so he could no longer "self-conspire"
It was then that his mom began "conspiring" him.

What happened next became urban legend.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: valkore: Does the fact that this dude's bro is on the Secret Service help or hinder his case? Does LEO worship and leniency rub off on siblings?

I'm going to guarantee the SS brother is pretty much wishing he was adopted at this point.


In all likelihood, this guy probably killed his brother's career with his stunt. There's just no reason to keep someone that risky in such a high security role.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy


I prefer "FlexCuffs Fascist" myself.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have not yet RTFAffidavit.  Did they sub poena his credit card records and get proof that he purchased the flex cuffs?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: Marcus Aurelius: I didn't even know you could conspire with your mom.

He's going to be in for a rough stretch in prison, unless he can come up with some better charges than THAT.

As a youth, he broke both arms, so he could no longer "self-conspire"
It was then that his mom began "conspiring" him.

What happened next became urban legend.


I was in that Reddit thread.
 
KoochPoocher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So until this goes to trial or is settled, does that mean it is a conspiracy theory?

I'll see myself out.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Bluelife serving warrants, it's the truth! It's actual, everything is satisfactual!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: gopher321: I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy

Is zip ties vs. flex cuffs poised to become the new clips vs. magazines?


The founding fathers omitted zipties and flex cuffs from the 2nd Amendment for just this reason.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: gopher321: I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy

Is zip ties vs. flex cuffs poised to become the new clips vs. magazines?


Is that what they actually were? Flex cuffs?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Chthonic Echoes: gopher321: I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy

Is zip ties vs. flex cuffs poised to become the new clips vs. magazines?

Is that what they actually were? Flex cuffs?


Yes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Chthonic Echoes: gopher321: I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy

Is zip ties vs. flex cuffs poised to become the new clips vs. magazines?

Is that what they actually were? Flex cuffs?


Dunno about the actual brand name.

From wikipedia:

Plastic handcuffs (also called PlastiCuffs or FlexiCuffs, zip cuffs, flex cuffs or Double Cuffs)
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valkore: Does the fact that this dude's bro is on the Secret Service help or hinder his case? Does LEO worship and leniency rub off on siblings?


His Secret Service bro just lost the ability to get several clearances based simply because he was indicted.

It is likely his Secret Service career has plateaued and his will be given a non critical desk job.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see some good humor in a Capitol headline. Remember, you can keep track of January 6 case status at https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capit​o​l-breach-cases.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Aren't they going after the manufacturer?
[Fark user image image 400x230]


Zip ties don't zip tie people. People zip tie people.
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Chthonic Echoes: gopher321: I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy

Is zip ties vs. flex cuffs poised to become the new clips vs. magazines?

Is that what they actually were? Flex cuffs?


Flex Paste™ Commercial - Phil Swift
Youtube lrQKFmje6so
Flex Paste.
 
Premeditated_Road_Rage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, going to prison with that nickname is probably gonna wind up with Bubba from D-Block leaning against the shower wall near him and saying "So...I hear you're into bondage..."
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Chthonic Echoes: gopher321: I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy

Is zip ties vs. flex cuffs poised to become the new clips vs. magazines?

Is that what they actually were? Flex cuffs?


Well, to be somewhat fair, most folks have never heard of flex-cuffs so zip-ties is just easy-to-explain shorthand.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't even care if all these people serve prison time.
I just think it would be sweet if everyone of these idiots got a felony on their record and they weren't allowed to vote anymore.

Except the scumbags that committed murder for Trump.
They need to be taken out of society.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

angryjd: eurotrader: Not a long prison sentence for a first time offender but there will be prison time in their future. If 18 USC 2 is extended to include the murder of a police officer it can make the sentences much longer.

A rough stretch? In DC? Yes, he will be stretched roughly.


...and thwown to the floower.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not subby but if you're under 35 like me and you also know all the words to the Song of the South, you were probably raised by white supremacists too.

The assholes who controlled my childhood have relocated to.... you guessed it! That's right! They moved to Florida.
 
Richelieu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: gopher321: I love the fact that even though they aren't zipties, everyone still calls him 'Ziptie Guy' because it's so demeaning.  :)

/ziptie
//Zzzzziptie guy

I prefer "FlexCuffs Fascist" myself.


Zippity Coup Guy

/needs a Zippity Bae
//Maybe that's how it is in that family
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This.  This is a good headline.  Well done, subby.
 
olderbudnoweiser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I'm not subby but if you're under 35 like me and you also know all the words to the Song of the South, you were probably raised by white supremacists too.

The assholes who controlled my childhood have relocated to.... you guessed it! That's right! They moved to Florida.


I don't understand.
I'm in my late 40's and I have never seen "Song of the South" and no one ever said it looked good.
 
R2112
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Insurrectionists and serial killers always get the good nicknames!
 
