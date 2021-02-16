 Skip to content
(Dallas News)   Some Texas homeowners gambled on their electric bills by signing contracts tied to wholesale prices. Guess what shot up 1000% this week?   (dallasnews.com) divider line
74
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TUFAschistEH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California folds its arms, smirks and goes "Hey Texas, remember 2000-01? Who's laughing now? Huh?"

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000-​0​1_California_electricity_crisis
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: California folds its arms, smirks and goes "Hey Texas, remember 2000-01? Who's laughing now? Huh?"

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000-0​1_California_electricity_crisis


Wasn't Enron based out of the Lone Star State?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Honestly it probably works in their favor even if they don't cut usage during the snowpocolips.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffMD
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I couldn't find much of an example, anyone able to crunch the numbers and tell use what and old/new bill would amount to?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Power supplier, Griddy, told all 29,000 of its customers that they should switch to another provider as spot electricity prices soared to as high as $9,000 a megawatt-hour.
"We made the unprecedented decision to tell our customers - whom we worked really hard to get - that they are better off in the near term with another provider,"

Holy crap. A utilities service that cares about its customer base.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's what you get when regulations and government oversight is just too liberal.

I feel bad for those people in Texas who have tried to change things for the better.

To you gun toting farksticks who think that Texas is just an excuse to be a shiat head, karma is a farking biatch and she's cold as hell. Have fun dying of hypothermia.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Paying spot market prices is nice when the rates go negative at night. They're paying you to use electricity at that point, so if you can charge your EV you are doing good.

Now that it's $8 per kWh... "It cost me HOW MUCH to charge my Tesla?!"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Georgia started utility marketing competition with natural gas. It turned into a donnybrook and they scrapped plans to do electricity competition. We still have multiple gas marketers, but being old fuddy-duddies we just buy our gas from the marketing arm spun off from the original pipeline company which is now owned by the parent company of the electric utility.

Confused? You won't be, after this episode of "Volt."

I remember when this was all starting, people thought electricity would be first. My wife and I went to one of those "home improvement expos" about that time. The emergency generator guys were all over that trying to frighten people into buying standby generators because electric rate competition meant that electricity would become unreliable.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

saywhonow: That's what you get when regulations and government oversight is just too liberal.

I feel bad for those people in Texas who have tried to change things for the better.

To you gun toting farksticks who think that Texas is just an excuse to be a shiat head, karma is a farking biatch and she's cold as hell. Have fun dying of hypothermia.


Ah, another "tolerant" Fark liberal!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: California folds its arms, smirks and goes "Hey Texas, remember 2000-01? Who's laughing now? Huh?"

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000-0​1_California_electricity_crisis


The California Energy Crisis was engineered by Enron at the behest of Dick Cheney to assist the GOP during the 2000 election cycle.

They got away with it with Robert Mueller's help.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JeffMD: I couldn't find much of an example, anyone able to crunch the numbers and tell use what and old/new bill would amount to?


I currently pay 4.9¢ per kWh where I live, and the market spiked to $8 per kWh. That's a factor of about 163x.

My high electric bill is $60 in the summer when I run the window AC a lot.

The new bill would be $9,780 if that higher rate held for the entire month.
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: TUFAschistEH: California folds its arms, smirks and goes "Hey Texas, remember 2000-01? Who's laughing now? Huh?"

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000-0​1_California_electricity_crisis

Wasn't Enron based out of the Lone Star State?


You are officially the smartest guy in the room.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Power supplier, Griddy, told all 29,000 of its customers that they should switch to another provider as spot electricity prices soared to as high as $9,000 a megawatt-hour.
"We made the unprecedented decision to tell our customers - whom we worked really hard to get - that they are better off in the near term with another provider,"

Holy crap. A utilities service that cares about its customer base.


They're protecting themselves against the inevitable lawsuits.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Water pipe breakages?
 
phishrace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn. I live in Cal and we have some of the most expensive power in the country. Pushing 50 cents a KWH. $9 a KWH is insane.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Womp womp?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: saywhonow: That's what you get when regulations and government oversight is just too liberal.

I feel bad for those people in Texas who have tried to change things for the better.

To you gun toting farksticks who think that Texas is just an excuse to be a shiat head, karma is a farking biatch and she's cold as hell. Have fun dying of hypothermia.

Ah, another "tolerant" Fark liberal!


Yeah, ya know what? fark you too. There are good people from Texas and then there are raging assholes who think being from Texas entitles them to some sort of freedom to shiat on everyone else because Alamo or some bullshiat.

Those people who think the government is a horrible monster that's gonna take their gun and make them all drive Priuses, and then runs screaming to the government to help them the minute their master plan of "let the corporations handle it, they'll never fark us over cause we're Texas!" Fails, because it always fails, can suck start their shotguns.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least they got power. It's s being reported that when the rates went up, people had their power cut off because the electric company was taking a loss.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a shiathole state.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phishrace: Damn. I live in Cal and we have some of the most expensive power in the country. Pushing 50 cents a KWH. $9 a KWH is insane.


You must have PG&E, at peak mine is $0.3105.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: saywhonow: That's what you get when regulations and government oversight is just too liberal.

I feel bad for those people in Texas who have tried to change things for the better.

To you gun toting farksticks who think that Texas is just an excuse to be a shiat head, karma is a farking biatch and she's cold as hell. Have fun dying of hypothermia.

Ah, another "tolerant" Fark liberal!


Maybe he's one of those Fark liberals who are tired of Republicans in general and Texans in specific being utter sh*t heads anytime some *other* state needs help, but having zero problem with sticking their hand out to Uncle Sugar when their own asshole policies blow up in their stupid faces.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: saywhonow: That's what you get when regulations and government oversight is just too liberal.

I feel bad for those people in Texas who have tried to change things for the better.

To you gun toting farksticks who think that Texas is just an excuse to be a shiat head, karma is a farking biatch and she's cold as hell. Have fun dying of hypothermia.

Ah, another "tolerant" Fark liberal!


fark your feelings.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have zero electricity supply, therefor your contract is average price/zero, which is infinite. Pay up.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Per a report written in 2006:

The average U.S. customer loses power for 214 minutes per year. That compares to 70 in the United Kingdom, 53 in France, 29 in the Netherlands, 6 in Japan, and 2 minutes per year in Singapore. These outage durations tell only part of the story. In Japan, the average customer loses power once every 20 years. In the United States, it is once every 9 months, excluding hurricanes and other strong storms.

The US grid has not become any more reliable since.

Who knew that running a society purely to increase the concentration of wealth reduces quality of life for the bottom 99.9%?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Power supplier, Griddy, told all 29,000 of its customers that they should switch to another provider as spot electricity prices soared to as high as $9,000 a megawatt-hour.
"We made the unprecedented decision to tell our customers - whom we worked really hard to get - that they are better off in the near term with another provider,"

Holy crap. A utilities service that cares about its customer base.


Besides helping them in future lawsuits, I'd assume there's an element of helping them take the edge of the problem in the present.  Drop the customers who aren't going to be able to pay those bills and leave the company having to deal with the financial losses, while at the same time improving the service to customers who can pay higher bills by giving htem a higher share of the grid.  That is, of course, assuming that the number of customers who might drop them as a supplier is large enough to make a big difference on the power demand.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skinink: What a shiathole state.


Only on days that end.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Paying spot market prices is nice when the rates go negative at night. They're paying you to use electricity at that point, so if you can charge your EV you are doing good.

Now that it's $8 per kWh... "It cost me HOW MUCH to charge my Tesla?!"


According to these guys, $900

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-Ge​n​eral/Texas-Freeze-Raises-Cost-Of-Charg​ing-A-Tesla-To-900.html
 
MarciusDecimus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

saywhonow: That's what you get when regulations and government oversight is just too liberal.

I feel bad for those people in Texas who have tried to change things for the better.

To you gun toting farksticks who think that Texas is just an excuse to be a shiat head, karma is a farking biatch and she's cold as hell. Have fun dying of hypothermia.


I wonder how many of these people pompously talked to others  about free market and how much better it is for them to live in great ole texas where they keep the government out of it.  I then wonder how many will come back to those same people, when their bill goes from 100 dollars a month to 2000 a month (or at least part of that) and say "wow, was I wrong". I mean 5 cents to a dollar is 20 fold increase. Even if it lasts a few days, that could still run up a bill well over 500.

Free market biatches.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: saywhonow: That's what you get when regulations and government oversight is just too liberal.

I feel bad for those people in Texas who have tried to change things for the better.

To you gun toting farksticks who think that Texas is just an excuse to be a shiat head, karma is a farking biatch and she's cold as hell. Have fun dying of hypothermia.

Ah, another "tolerant" Fark liberal!


Ah yes, another redhat who thinks tolerance means letting people shiat all over you.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But surely the folks who signed up to pay wholesale prices were all sophisticated businesspeople taking a calculated risk.
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All the people and companies moving from Cal to Texas right about now:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Their blood pressures?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: According to these guys, $900


memesmonkey.comView Full Size


$44 is the highest cost I've paid to fill the tank on my car.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brings me a little joy to know that that Tesla-douche extraordinaire, Elon Musk moved to Texas just in time for this.

/ not saying he caused it
// then again, not saying he didn't
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Power supplier, Griddy, told all 29,000 of its customers that they should switch to another provider as spot electricity prices soared to as high as $9,000 a megawatt-hour.
"We made the unprecedented decision to tell our customers - whom we worked really hard to get - that they are better off in the near term with another provider,"

Holy crap. A utilities service that cares about its customer base.


My cynical bet is it doesn't want to be sued out of existence.
 
Northern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image image 500x625]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: saywhonow: That's what you get when regulations and government oversight is just too liberal.

I feel bad for those people in Texas who have tried to change things for the better.

To you gun toting farksticks who think that Texas is just an excuse to be a shiat head, karma is a farking biatch and she's cold as hell. Have fun dying of hypothermia.

I wonder how many of these people pompously talked to others  about free market and how much better it is for them to live in great ole texas where they keep the government out of it.  I then wonder how many will come back to those same people, when their bill goes from 100 dollars a month to 2000 a month (or at least part of that) and say "wow, was I wrong". I mean 5 cents to a dollar is 20 fold increase. Even if it lasts a few days, that could still run up a bill well over 500.

Free market biatches.


They'll just demand that the rest of the country bail them out, and then go back to biatching and moaning about Soshulism.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well... 4 million power customers in Texas are currently spending nothing right now...
 
doomjesse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

saywhonow: That's what you get when regulations and government oversight is just too liberal.

I feel bad for those people in Texas who have tried to change things for the better.

To you gun toting farksticks who think that Texas is just an excuse to be a shiat head, karma is a farking biatch and she's cold as hell. Have fun dying of hypothermia.


Unless you're in FL you'd best hope karma doesn't come back looking for you.  If you're in FL I think dealing with FL man is punishment enough.
 
rka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Well... 4 million power customers in Texas are currently spending nothing right now...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Brings me a little joy to know that that Tesla-douche extraordinaire, Elon Musk moved to Texas just in time for this.
/ not saying he caused it
// then again, not saying he didn't


That asshole. He's charging his electric rocketships.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Well... 4 million power customers in Texas are currently spending nothing right now...


Not nothing. They will still be billed for the monthly charges, fees, and taxes for delivery. Delivery of zero electricity, BTW, but they still have to pay.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hopefully the market gets to normal in a day or two but you play a game where cost have no ceiling you can loose big.
 
largedon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well with the power out at least the stars at night will be big and bright.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: mrmopar5287: Paying spot market prices is nice when the rates go negative at night. They're paying you to use electricity at that point, so if you can charge your EV you are doing good.

Now that it's $8 per kWh... "It cost me HOW MUCH to charge my Tesla?!"

According to these guys, $900

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-Gen​eral/Texas-Freeze-Raises-Cost-Of-Charg​ing-A-Tesla-To-900.html


Too bad solar is communist, right?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

doomjesse: saywhonow: That's what you get when regulations and government oversight is just too liberal.

I feel bad for those people in Texas who have tried to change things for the better.

To you gun toting farksticks who think that Texas is just an excuse to be a shiat head, karma is a farking biatch and she's cold as hell. Have fun dying of hypothermia.

Unless you're in FL you'd best hope karma doesn't come back looking for you.  If you're in FL I think dealing with FL man is punishment enough.


I've got some surplus karma I can tap at will, so I'm good.
 
