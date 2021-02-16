 Skip to content
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When life gives you lemons, make gumbo.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate my boat and want to damage the bottom.
Film at 11
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A twitter trifecta? What is this, Discord?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cajun Navy : Project Alpina
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I hate my boat and want to damage the bottom.
Film at 11


just was going to say.."hey, won't that ruin the bottom?"
 
Cythraul
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should take it to the next level and pull a Dukes of Hazard on a large snow bank.
 
R2112
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cajun Navy: Snow Division
 
mateomaui
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd like to see them take it down a mountain run.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought ATV's were the vehicle of choice for people with more money than sense? They also make a great birthday gift for a teenage kid you're considering for a very late-term abortion.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As a Sconnie living on a dammed river bay that is more or less 1000' by 1000' by 3' deep, maybe I should consider an airboat instead of pontoon. Sure we have a 5' trench dredged along the shore so we can have a pontoon. Our road into the peninsula is solid ice now. If i can use an air boat year round....

I wonder of there are rules on taking an air boat along the snowmobile / ATV trails....
 
Lifeless
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I thought ATV's were the vehicle of choice for people with more money than sense? They also make a great birthday gift for a teenage kid you're considering for a very late-term abortion.


That would work great in Louisiana until you go like ten feet
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: A twitter trifecta? What is this, Discord?


No, this is Discord:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I thought ATV's were the vehicle of choice for people with more money than sense? They also make a great birthday gift for a teenage kid you're considering for a very late-term abortion.


If you live in the bayou a swamp boat is more useful, and if you live north of Green Bay, WI, a snowmobile has its moments. If I had a swamp boat in Chicago it would have been sliding down the Kennedy last night.
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Louisiana needs the sunshine law like Florida.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: SpectroBoy: I hate my boat and want to damage the bottom.
Film at 11

just was going to say.."hey, won't that ruin the bottom?"


Nah, no more than you would damage the bottom of any sled. Given where airboats are run, I expect the hull is rather tough
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: UltimaCS: I thought ATV's were the vehicle of choice for people with more money than sense? They also make a great birthday gift for a teenage kid you're considering for a very late-term abortion.

If you live in the bayou a swamp boat is more useful, and if you live north of Green Bay, WI, a snowmobile has its moments. If I had a swamp boat in Chicago it would have been sliding down the Kennedy last night.


Joining all the other snowmobilers at the Jamaican Oasis for a beer a few miles north of here would be a hoot.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZMugg: My Second Fark Account: A twitter trifecta? What is this, Discord?

No, this is Discord:
[i.pinimg.com image 500×663]

That's just how Q chooses to manifest in the Brony dimension.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We briefly rented a farm in central illinois back near the middle of the Carter administration. The winters were ... interesting. My dad became friends with the local mad hair face nicknamed or named (?) Peanut. He'd built a danger sled from aluminum and steel tubes and an aircraft engine mounted in backwards orientation to how it'd be on a plane . The prop was mounted so it'd be a pushing force. Then frame of the sled was mounted up on what look like the legs of a copter's skids. They had some springiness to them. The sled was largely skinned in something like black gaffers tape. It was open cockpit, and open prop. Dad and Peanut liked beer. We hit 80 trying for a 100 on winter frozen corn fields and shiat like that. Scary as fark but we loved it.

/ Being a kid in the 70s, man
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought that was one of the things air boats were meant for? Snow and ice?

Or am I confusing air boats with hovercraft?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I see a picture of an airboat all I can hear is 'CHOOT 'EM!
 
