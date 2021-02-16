 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "If you look at the statistics for hypothermia, most of those people were wearing coats"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's my cold body, I'll do what I want.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're not un-wrong.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can force me to wear a coat when you pry it from my extremely cold dead hands...or something.

STUDY IT OUT!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't own a coat, and I've never had hypothermia since getting rid of my coat.

Therefore, something...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These people are like the ones that say the Earth is 70% water.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a good bet that at least 95% of the people who die from Covid have drank milk at some point in their life.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Something tells me this guy is a lot of fun at parties.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: It's a good bet that at least 95% of the people who die from Covid have drank milk at some point in their life.


They probably wore shoes at some point.  In fact, I'd even wager that the number is higher than 95%.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How prescient "From my cold dead hands" was.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I lost IQ points listening to that dumbass. Go ahead and be outside to prove your point that the "coat industry" is part of the pizza parlour pedo conspiracy to infect your body with 5G tracking chips and universal healthcare. Study it out.
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The truly sad part is I can't tell if this is a skit or if this dude's for real.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, the soldiers at Valley Forge spent a winter marching around with no shoes of any kind and only some of them had to have their feet cut off due to frost bite and all that.

I've gotten really used to the stead BELOW ZERO temperatures here the last few weeks and when it hits 30 it will not feel cold at all (in the sun with no wind).

Back in my college years in Wisconsin when I would go back to Virginia and it was 35-40 I rant around in shorts and a t-shirt quite a bit (did get some weird stares).

I do have a good bit of Viking ancestry.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: These people are like the ones that say the Earth is 70% water.


Well that's just silly.  Do they think it's hollow or something?
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only a virus worked like getting hypothermia and possibly freezing to death.

It would only ever be a risk to those stupid enough to "not wear a coat".
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I'll give you my coat when you pry it from my cold, dead body."

Support your local ABATE chapter (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've followed this guy for some time.  He's smart and witty.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Besides, when it's really cold coats just help trap the cold in!"

/Had someone actually make this claim during a tech support call once
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: It's a good bet that at least 95% of the people who die from Covid have drank milk at some point in their life.


Oh that's nothing. 100% of deaths attributed to covid actually were found to have dihydrogen monoxide in their systems at the time of death.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Who - Don't Let Go The Coat
Youtube LvWwtfKiGUk
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't own a coat, and I've never had hypothermia since getting rid of my coat.

Therefore, something...


I also do not own a coat. I also live in Minnesota.

/gave great advice in many threads this last weekend
//does not mean I follow some of it myself
///I should buy a coat
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Amusing, but we know they're stupid. Would be nice if that mattered, but apparently it doesn't.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Social media: YOU SHOULD GET THE VACCINE!

Me: Yes, give it to me right now.  I'm free today...and tomorrow.  When can I come in?

Vaccine distributors: We don't have any vaccine for you.   Those are only for people with political connections, select first responders, and old people who have money.  We'll let you know when we have it...if ever.  Don't call us, we'll call you.

Me: okay now what?

Social media: YOU'RE NOT LISTENING!  YOU SHOULD GET THE VACCINE!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FACT, everyone who died on Mt Everest was wearing coats.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmm.
On one hand, that might be a perfect opportunity to convince the Qanon crowd that Coats are a democratic conspiracy...

On the other, it's wrong to take advantage of the less fortunate....
 
mateomaui
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There really should be awards for these annual truthbomb videos. A+
 
slackadocious [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The t-shirt industry brainwashing squads totally got to this guy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A moronic high school friend of my wife's isn't worried about COVID:  "God will protect me."

She won't get the vaccine because it's hurried and unsafe. No word on why God can't protect her from the vaccine.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boots are deadly too
Look at all the soldiers and gunslingers that died with their boots on.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarnoKonrad: FACT, everyone who died on Mt Everest was wearing coats.


Counterfact (according to the wiki): "Twenty to fifty percent of hypothermia deaths are associated with paradoxical undressing."
 
