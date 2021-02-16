 Skip to content
(Montreal Gazette)   "The weekly publication apologized to all those who may have been offended by the crossword"   (montrealgazette.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone with a Noir sense of humor
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Successful and attractive Americanette?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 320x180]


/shakes fist
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get this out of the way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
offended by the crossword


Dafuq is a "cros sword"?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iniamyen: The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 320x180]

/shakes fist


/shakes brownish-tan fist
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: offended by the crossword


Dafuq is a "cros sword"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: offended by the crossword


Dafuq is a "cros sword"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Englebert Slaptyback: offended by the crossword


Dafuq is a "cros sword"?

[Fark user image 224x225]


Sorry, sorry - serious reply:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Englebert Slaptyback: offended by the crossword


Dafuq is a "cros sword"?

[Fark user image 224x225]

Sorry, sorry - serious reply:

[Fark user image 225x225]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fast Thick Pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYT had a cute one for Presidents Day, where the longer answers contained White House dog names for all of the presidents of 21st century... omitting, of course, the one president who didn't have a dog.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: offended by the crossword


Dafuq is a "cros sword"?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Editor should have redlined that one without a second thought.
That's the head to roll.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Editor should have redlined that one without a second thought.
That's the head to roll.


User Name checks out.

Also- editor. That's cute. Really.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
please...
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The weekly publication apologized to all those who may have been offended by the crossword "

And high-fived those who liked it?

Weird conditional apology there.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Englebert Slaptyback: offended by the crossword


Dafuq is a "cros sword"?

[Fark user image 224x225]

Sorry, sorry - serious reply:

[Fark user image 225x225]

[i.pinimg.com image 480x687]


So that's why it's called a murder.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nytmare: "The weekly publication apologized to all those who may have been offended by the crossword "

And high-fived those who liked it?

Weird conditional apology there.


"We're sorry you were offended."
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Negro, por favor.
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They over looked 37 across because it was in French, "Hitler n'a rien fait de mal"
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: CrosswordWithAPen: Editor should have redlined that one without a second thought.
That's the head to roll.

User Name checks out.

Also- editor. That's cute. Really.


Will Shortz they ain't.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Le Parti Québécois and it's supporters are all standing around wondering what the problem is.
 
