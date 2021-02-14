 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Who dealt with COVID-19 better: California or Florida?
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who lied and continues to lie more?
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Who lied and continues to lie more?


This. There's no way Florida isn't cooking the books here.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lockdowns without vigorous enforcement is pretty useless.

I'm looking at you Orange / Los Angeles / San Diego counties.

Even when enforcement is tried, various organizations go to court to get exemptions (see San Diego's strip clubs that serve food).

Don't care, had sashimi in the champagne room. /s
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Population density alone would account for this.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Who lied and continues to lie more?

This. There's no way Florida isn't cooking the books here.


Why do you say that? Just because they arrest people for reporting covid data?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i'll repost what should be an obvious reminder (but frequently isnt):

California has the most republican/trump voters of any state in the US.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Who lied and continues to lie more?


anyone remember the day that Trump took the CDC off the task, and red states like FL suddenly halved their COVID deaths

/pepperidge farm remembers?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of California, and I live here.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
considering both states are full of Americans my answer is neither.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Probably California, but I'm not about to consult the Daily Fail for answers to even the most obvious questions.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There were people in every state who were determined to get themselves infected.  They largely succeeded.  I now understand that there was little government could do to get some people to take this seriously.

Everyone I know who was determined to get infected eventually did.  Only one had to be hospitalized.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Honestly we won't know for a decade or two.

Why? Because most of this threads are singularly focused on the immediate body count from Covid.

Not excess deaths
Not economic consequences (which can contribute to health issues)
Not Education issues (see above)
Not actual long term data as to any lasting negative effects of people who got mild cases of covid

All of that stuff is going to take a long time to come in, be studied and analyzed, etc while we try and figure out what we did right and what we did wrong.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Florida by far. California actually 'out-florida' Florida.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
California, definitely, and that is not a compliment toward California. Even the areas that tried lockdown (Alameda County, for example) still had people out having picnics and gatherings on the weekends. Because pathogens follow a standard American work-week and take the weekend off or something.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There were people in every state who were determined to get themselves infected.  They largely succeeded.  I now understand that there was little government could do to get some people to take this seriously.

Everyone I know who was determined to get infected eventually did.  Only one had to be hospitalized.


pretty much this.  it turns out there were 2 "at risk" populations in the US.
1. essential workers
2. "you cant tell me what to do" morons

the mechanics of the disease spread through those populations was very different.  one caught it at work and tried not to spread it.  the other caught it at bars and beach parties and spread it widely.  i dont believe any model accounted for that second group.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
California, Oregon and NY, in particular, got hit really early.  California and Oregon were the ports of entry, as it were, for a lot of the early cases, what with being the landing point for huge portions of flights from Asia.  (And NYC has huge population density, major international airports and got hit early too.

Florida got hit a little later and has notably been called out for cooking their books.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OUTRAGE! I want more deaths in red states than I do in blue states! When this doesn't fit my narrative; I will pout, claim lies and then randomly list of countries without context. This proves Florida had more deaths and makes me happy.
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
California had more Trump voters than Florida.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This well be a well-mannered thread with fruitful discourse and factual information.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

great_tigers: OUTRAGE! I want more deaths in red states than I do in blue states! When this doesn't fit my narrative; I will pout, claim lies and then randomly list of countries without context. This proves Florida had more deaths and makes me happy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: New Zealand, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan.


New Zealand did an excellent job. They also are a small island nation easily isolated, most of their population is centralized, well educated, and somewhat homogenous.

China is China. I mean take your pick as to where to criticize them. That they kicked this off? That their numbers are almost certainly bullshiat? That they are an autocratic state and can just say, "Don't  go outside or we shoot you?"

Vietnam is interesting. lets give them the benefit of the doubt and say their numbers are accurate, ignoring their healthcare system, reporting, etc is far below that of a truly developed country in most parts of their nation. There may be some climate reasons to it, some added natural resistance (see what is being discussed about india a few threads away, etc. I haven't seen numbers that break down rural vs cities in vietnam, but if you think your average Vietnamese citizen spent the last year inside watching netflix, i think you are somewhat mistaken.

Japan & South Korea are 2 of about the most homogenous places there are, and questioning the given narrative and not doing as you are told is a huge social impropriety. Also, again, easily isolated by their geography. Not to mention their greatest advantage was they knocked it out of the park with contact tracing. Except how they did so would not come close to flying in the US in terms of privacy.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Rapmaster2000: There were people in every state who were determined to get themselves infected.  They largely succeeded.  I now understand that there was little government could do to get some people to take this seriously.

Everyone I know who was determined to get infected eventually did.  Only one had to be hospitalized.

pretty much this.  it turns out there were 2 "at risk" populations in the US.
1. essential workers
2. "you cant tell me what to do" morons

the mechanics of the disease spread through those populations was very different.  one caught it at work and tried not to spread it.  the other caught it at bars and beach parties and spread it widely.  i dont believe any model accounted for that second group.


One of my coworkers is 50 and obese, and he eventually got himself infected by "living his life" and while he didn't go to a hospital, he had a 104 fever for a week.  Now he's like, "Oh, I guess that thing was real."   I don't know why he had to be sick for a week to find out.

Covid was a bad name for this.  It should have been called "Fark Around And Find Out Syndrome" because that's what millions of people did.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus, the stupid in the comments of that 'article' is mind-boggling.

/CA is full of maskless assholes.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: California, Oregon and NY, in particular, got hit really early


Hey we did our best trying to kill our old people to slow it down. Give us some credit for that.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: One of my coworkers is 50 and obese, and he eventually got himself infected by "living his life" and while he didn't go to a hospital, he had a 104 fever for a week.  Now he's like, "Oh, I guess that thing was real."   I don't know why he had to be sick for a week to find out.


Let me ask you this though, in all honesty.....

Would you rather repeat the last year, lock yourself in your basement for it, fark the economy over, or be really sick for a week?

Lets assume we are able to keep hospital capacity in check and you yourself don't have any serious comorbidities.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The homeless disaster in Southern California probably contributed hugely to the infection numbers out here.  And it is probably worse than reported, given the problems cataloguing said individuals.

But at least in California, the government gave a shiat and gave an effort, as opposed to DeathSantis, who is a spiteful little fark just like Trump, cooking the books, lying and getting all uppity when even questioned about it.

That dude didn't give a fark about anyone dying from it.  Still doesn't.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Because pathogens follow a standard American work-week and take the weekend off or something.


In Maryland they were closing the bars and restaurants at 10PM. I guess these pathogens are nocturnal and only come out at night.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Impossible to determine, since we have no idea how much 'rona and death there is in Floriduh.

Their governor is a lying sack of shiat, so ... can't depend on his numbers.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: cooking their books

nyfirearms.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Jesus, the stupid in the comments of that 'article' is mind-boggling.

/CA is full of maskless assholes.


right wing propaganda tries to portray CA as some kind of walled bastion of liberals where no conservative dare to tread.  reality is theres a huge number of right, alt-right, and Q crazy living there.  at least 1/3rd of the pop, maybe a hair over.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: California, Oregon and NY, in particular, got hit really early.  California and Oregon were the ports of entry, as it were, for a lot of the early cases, what with being the landing point for huge portions of flights from Asia.  (And NYC has huge population density, major international airports and got hit early too.

Florida got hit a little later and has notably been called out for cooking their books.


I think you might be confusing Oregon with Washington. Seattle was the first place on the west coast to get hit hard early last year. Oregon shut things down before they got bad and has consistently been near the bottom 5 states in cases and deaths per capita.
 
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: xcheopis: Because pathogens follow a standard American work-week and take the weekend off or something.

In Maryland they were closing the bars and restaurants at 10PM. I guess these pathogens are nocturnal and only come out at night.


That's to stop bar hopping which is much more common late night.  There were documented cases in Asia of like one person bar hopping and giving it to 30 people all over the place.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Rapmaster2000: One of my coworkers is 50 and obese, and he eventually got himself infected by "living his life" and while he didn't go to a hospital, he had a 104 fever for a week.  Now he's like, "Oh, I guess that thing was real."   I don't know why he had to be sick for a week to find out.

Let me ask you this though, in all honesty.....

Would you rather repeat the last year, lock yourself in your basement for it, fark the economy over, or be really sick for a week?

Lets assume we are able to keep hospital capacity in check and you yourself don't have any serious comorbidities.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The MaskHoles/RWJN's in CA are trying to recall the Gov. Why? Because he actually tried to do something and they got butt-hurt about it.
See San Diego/LA counties suing to avoid being locked down.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bowen: Herr Morgenstern: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Who lied and continues to lie more?

This. There's no way Florida isn't cooking the books here.

Why do you say that? Just because they arrest people for reporting covid data?


Oh come on, even solidly liberal reporters are openly calling her a grifter now. Her allegations are ridiculous and she's a lunatic.

She never had access to Merlin data.

She later admitted that the cases she was asked to remove should have been removed per CDC guidelines.

Her last three jobs have all resulted in her being fired and criminally charged.

She is not, despite her claims, a PhD.

She's a fairly competent GIS administrator with severe personality issues.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Lets assume we are able to keep hospital capacity in check and you yourself don't have any serious comorbidities.


That's a pretty disingenuous assumption.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think Florida has some natural immunity due to how shallow their gene pool is to begin with.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There is young and stupid. There is old and stupid. Some places have more of column A, some places have more of column B.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Population density alone would account for this.


To be a bit more specific, population density would account for the higher cases in CA.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Would you rather repeat the last year, lock yourself in your basement for it, fark the economy over, or be really sick for a week?


This is a false choice.  The virus is the problem with the economy.  People who are afraid to get sick don't spend money.  They don't work.  They don't participate in the economy.  There are 486,000 people permanently removed from the economy.  The economy is not a fixed pie where you get the slice of the dead guy.   Each actor in an economy removed from the economy shrinks the total economy.

The economy was people.  It wasn't a temple that people served.

My state never closed and the economy is handicapped regardless.  Florida had its worst tourism year since 2010.  You can go to Florida and do whatever you want.  Doesn't matter.  Their economy still contracted by 2.4%.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who cooked data, going so far as to jail scientists for speaking out against the hoax?  And why isn't that mentioned in the article?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The economy was people. It wasn't a temple that people served.


https://www.latimes.com/business/stor​y​/2021-02-14/salaries-sign-of-inequalit​y-covid-19

The economy wasn't as much people as we thought it was.
 
mutt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The virus is the problem with the economy.


No, government overreaction to the virus is the problem.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: LineNoise: Lets assume we are able to keep hospital capacity in check and you yourself don't have any serious comorbidities.

That's a pretty disingenuous assumption.


Isn't that what we have been doing all along? Even if you welded everyone inside for 3 weeks, you wouldn't stomp this out, as you would still have reservoirs in essential services, and it would come back. The smaller nations everyone loves to throw around had that advantage, in that their reservoirs would be smaller.

The problem is, and this is illustrated by the comment up a bit about bars closing at 10 or whatever, is that most of the world, thankfully, isn't fark. Most people aren't content without having social contact, popping into the office for a bit, and don't view a life of video games and netflix as a life. When they don't have those valves, it affects them in other ways, and you potentially have even riskier behavior.

Hey i haven't been out to dinner with my friends in months. Oh, fark it, lets have a small gathering at bob's, I trust bob, where we won't take half the precautions we would have had to in public.

We half assed everything in a way that only americans are capable of, no doubt about that. But it was more because we put our blinders and, and the extremes start circling their wagons, and those of us in the middle are forced to decide which side of stupid we will be most comfortable being with.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Protip: If the Daily Fail is defending you, you done farked up.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
density per square mile.
NJ  1207
NY   410
FL    405
CA   252
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Who lied and continues to lie more?

This. There's no way Florida isn't cooking the books here.


But they were harshly punished by being given millions more doses. DeSantis 2024!
 
