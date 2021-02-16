 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Lawyer whose pants once caught fire in court was busted for cocaine possession after traffic stop   (insurancenewsnet.com) divider line
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gutierrez was jailed briefly Tuesday morning, before posting bond. He did not answer his cell phone Tuesday morning.

To be fair, I don't think most people in that situation would.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This guy sounds awesome!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning
Since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
No, we didn't light it
But we tried to fight it
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"That's Cocaine!"
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lawyer Liar, pants on fire
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wings4Marie: "That's Cocaine!"


Eric Clapton - Cocaine ( HD )
Youtube zVOuRQPPdoo
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This guy could teach Saul Goodman a thing or two.
 
