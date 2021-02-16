 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   SEAL from Bin Laden raid to write children's book, perfect to read at zero dark 30 bedtime   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    Strange, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Vladimir Putin, United States Navy SEALs, Special Activities Division, former Navy SEAL, Osama bin Laden, Adm. William McRaven  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Watch Skipper do coke and brutalize locals!
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two in the chest
And one in the head
Always leaves
The target dead
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it was no question they'd get OBL...By my count, there are around 400 SEALS that were on that raid.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See dog go
go go go!!!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be a good thread

This could be a good thread
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Watch Skipper do coke and brutalize locals!




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do hope its a pop-up.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Do hope its a pop-up.


Try your new meds
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Of all the Special Operations Forces in the US military, why are Navy SEALS the most "LOOK AT ME" bunch there is?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I started a novel. I'm now writing a children's book.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many buckets of fish will he get?
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Actually, it was no question they'd get OBL...By my count, there are around 400 SEALS that were on that raid.


500 Seals served in Vietnam
I have met at least 5,000 of them.


Mcraven is actually cool and gets a pass cause he was much  more than just a trigger puller.

/RLTW!!
// Seals are Nerds
///  something something cause rile of 3
 
germ78
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I call it "Throw Osama from the Plane"
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hickory Dickory Doc... I blasted him with my Glock
 
Jesterling
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good enough excuse to link this gem again:


(NSFW)

Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song) - Uncensored Version
Youtube Jr9Kaa1sycs
 
gbv23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would shoot him in a house
I would shoot him with a mouse

I would shoot him on a boat
I would shoot him and his goat
 
DeathBySarcasm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jim32rr: stuffy: Do hope its a pop-up.

Try your new meds


...wash it down with a bottle of Jack,
put on the chromadepth glasses,
open to page six.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They didn't take him out during that raid for that farking Batman Forever song?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
