(WHNT Huntsville)   Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds, except for ZIP codes beginning with 356, 357, 358   (whnt.com) divider line
4
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unacceptable!  We should immediately fire all Classical-era imperial Persian messengers for not living up to their oath.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Unacceptable!  We should immediately fire all Classical-era imperial Persian messengers for not living up to their oath.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Well played.
I wonder how many people will get that reference without looking it up.
 
runbuh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It wasn't THAT bad.  I drove around a few times today.  No problem.  Roads are 80% clear, the rest have been treated/salted/whatever.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

runbuh: It wasn't THAT bad.  I drove around a few times today.  No problem.  Roads are 80% clear, the rest have been treated/salted/whatever.


But as I pointed out in another thread, the USPS is the only customer that buys RWD Jeeps
 
