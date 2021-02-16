 Skip to content
(Yorkshire Evening Post)   Postcard sent in 1943 finally arrives at its destination. Sounds about right for second-class post   (yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DEJOY!!!!!!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, the Queen is up in her years, so naturally both she and her postage stamp take more time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Weather great. Wish you were here"
 
Creoena
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like something UPS would do.
 
inelegy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Media Mail is slower.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This happens from time to time in many countries including the US (this example is from the UK).  Usually, one of two things happened:

1. An old piece of equipment was removed or a post office was remodeled and the piece of mail is discovered, having fallen through a crack somewhere inaccessible.  The post office staff then just puts it into the system like nothing happened.

2. An old postcard is found in an old trunk or something or purchased at an antique store.  The person finding it notices the stamp hasn't been canceled or the cancel faded over time, and, as a lark, throws it into a mailbox.  The post office official quoted in the article says it is more likely this as opposed to #1.
 
