(Twitter)   Folks, do not walk on the snow-covered highways   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks are dumb where I come from...
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a state where they want to make it legal for drivers to drive through pedestrians blocking the road to stick it to BLM? Hopefully there are some Biden bumper sticker 4x4s waiting to deliver the "find out" part of that meme.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. This reminds me of drivers ed in Chicago, wherein the first day we got to actually drive outside was in late February. The teachers knew to keep everyone in the adjacent residential neighborhood, where several of my classmates lost control and gently slid into the snow banks at 15 mph. Kinda fun, but knowing the safest places to lose control presumably took years to figure out.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't grab onto the bumper if you're not really close.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another submission for the pile marked "Why FARK Needs A Texas Tag."
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You probably shouldn't ever walk on highways, regardless of the amount of snow.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TYRANNY! NO GOV'T AGENCY IS GONNA TELL ME WHERE I CAN GO!
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But my freedums!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
n00bs
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people normally walk on the highways in Texas?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs to be said?

Oh. Texas.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just time travelers prepping for when they cut and cover 35 through Austin with a big deck park.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why the hell are people DRIVING on that
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Folks are dumb where I come from...



FTFY
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see dumb people.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Another submission for the pile marked "Why FARK Needs A Texas Tag."


It'll be Sheridan over the Texas flag

azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: TYRANNY! NO GOV'T AGENCY IS GONNA TELL ME WHERE I CAN GO!


No infringement on the right to freedom of mobility!! ESPECIALLY when you're tax dollars paid for this road!!

/my first guess was car got stuck/stranded in a heap of snow or off the shoulder
//second guess was these are idiots
///because even if they DID get stuck, they probably felt it hard to walk in the fresh snow so chose to walk where the cars had flattened the snow. Keyword: flattened.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Folks are dumb where I come from...


*CLAP**CLAP* *CLAP* *CLAP*
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: [Fark user image 425x424]


And that's usually the legal standard for anything bigger than a two-lane state highway.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is skiing ok?
Skiing on I-10
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: [Fark user image image 425x424]


Sounds like a bunch of commie mumbo jumbo that wants to take away my freedoms.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: [Fark user image 425x424]


There is a stretch of I-80 from Truckee, CA to Reno, NV that can be used by bicyclists (and maybe pedestrians, I don't recall) as it's the only pass to get from one place to the other. I've heard there are other sections of interstates like this but that stretch is the only one I've seen.

/not saying it's a good idea, just that it's allowed
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I once thought I was walking on the highway in Montreal during a snowstorm but it turned out there were cars driving on the lawns and sidewalks.
 
DaStompa
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: why the hell are people DRIVING on that


Because they have big tall "work" trucks that are glorified suv's with big tires, letting the drivers get all that delicious 4wd confidence as long as they are going straight before realizing entering the next shallow turn that they are a sled and they have no control over their vehicle
 
Doodenkoff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You can't grab onto the bumper if you're not really close.


Otherwise known as "bumper shining"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tannax: Isn't this a state where they want to make it legal for drivers to drive through pedestrians blocking the road to stick it to BLM? Hopefully there are some Biden bumper sticker 4x4s waiting to deliver the "find out" part of that meme.


There is no such thing as a 4x4 Prius.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Do people normally walk on the highways in Texas?


Just in Austin.
Keep Austin Weird!
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kirzania: Is skiing ok?
Skiing on I-10


I would never do that...
(Without a helmet)
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Tannax: Isn't this a state where they want to make it legal for drivers to drive through pedestrians blocking the road to stick it to BLM? Hopefully there are some Biden bumper sticker 4x4s waiting to deliver the "find out" part of that meme.

There is no such thing as a 4x4 Prius.


The late 90s called and needs all of their lame and uninformed jokes back.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Doodenkoff: Marcus Aurelius: You can't grab onto the bumper if you're not really close.

Otherwise known as "bumper shining"


We called it skitching in NYC. Much fun; some contusions.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Doodenkoff: Marcus Aurelius: You can't grab onto the bumper if you're not really close.

Otherwise known as "bumper shining"


We called it "skitching".

/watching someone face plant in the dirty slush was good for a laugh.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I could lose control and hit them too, and I don't even have a car.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Darwin had a busy night in Texas, what with all the morons who turned on their car in the closed garage to stay warm.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You idiots stop driving on the sidewalks.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't walk on the highway. It is too dangerous. Drivers could lose control and hit you.

Well, to be fair, not much would be lost if drivers did hit them.
 
eKonk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Tannax: Isn't this a state where they want to make it legal for drivers to drive through pedestrians blocking the road to stick it to BLM? Hopefully there are some Biden bumper sticker 4x4s waiting to deliver the "find out" part of that meme.

There is no such thing as a 4x4 Prius.


Well, depending on how strictly you're using the term "4x4", there kind of is...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: why the hell are people DRIVING on that


Around here that ain't nothing.
That's "Why aren't you at work yet" snowq
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: why the hell are people DRIVING on that


It's all good, they have 4wd!
/s
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DaStompa: ElwoodCuse: why the hell are people DRIVING on that

Because they have big tall "work" trucks that are glorified suv's with big tires, letting the drivers get all that delicious 4wd confidence as long as they are going straight before realizing entering the next shallow turn that they are a sled and they have no control over their vehicle


In snow, 4WD is a champ, & you've got to try to lose control.  In my experience, AWD is less reliable in the snow.

Do they make trucks now with AWD rather than 4WD?  I wouldn't buy one.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eKonk: Dr Jack Badofsky: Tannax: Isn't this a state where they want to make it legal for drivers to drive through pedestrians blocking the road to stick it to BLM? Hopefully there are some Biden bumper sticker 4x4s waiting to deliver the "find out" part of that meme.

There is no such thing as a 4x4 Prius.

Well, depending on how strictly you're using the term "4x4", there kind of is...
[Fark user image 300x168]


AWD is not 4x4, really.  No low range and I'm guessing no locker.  But an AWD Prius is kinda neat, I guess.  They just need a bit more ground clearance.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile here is some related advice so that you can avoid making yourself vulnerable in a different transport situation.

Petula Clark - Don't Sleep In The Subway
Youtube E6Yl8Eog9Hk
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Tannax: Isn't this a state where they want to make it legal for drivers to drive through pedestrians blocking the road to stick it to BLM? Hopefully there are some Biden bumper sticker 4x4s waiting to deliver the "find out" part of that meme.

There is no such thing as a 4x4 Prius.


I doubt this counts, but:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Trainspotr: [Fark user image 425x424]

There is a stretch of I-80 from Truckee, CA to Reno, NV that can be used by bicyclists (and maybe pedestrians, I don't recall) as it's the only pass to get from one place to the other. I've heard there are other sections of interstates like this but that stretch is the only one I've seen.

/not saying it's a good idea, just that it's allowed


Same in Oregon.  Bikes are allowed on the freeway only if that's the only way to get to another point (without having to bypass by it very much, I suppose - they don't make you take a longer route, I mean).  But since there are the old highways that I-5 or I-84 supplemented, and that have less traffic, like US highways, generally cyclists take those.  Much nicer ride, anyway.

Even hitchhiking in Oregon, you're supposed to be off the paved part of the freeway.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: DaStompa: ElwoodCuse: why the hell are people DRIVING on that

Because they have big tall "work" trucks that are glorified suv's with big tires, letting the drivers get all that delicious 4wd confidence as long as they are going straight before realizing entering the next shallow turn that they are a sled and they have no control over their vehicle

In snow, 4WD is a champ, & you've got to try to lose control.  In my experience, AWD is less reliable in the snow.

Do they make trucks now with AWD rather than 4WD?  I wouldn't buy one.


you could buy a chevy 1/2 ton with awd for a bit... not sure if they still make them. They were not great.

I just drove to the store for some snacks and the roads were about that bad. I had to make a detour and do some donuts in an empty parking lot.
/only uses 4x4 to get unstuck from 2wd choices
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Tannax: Isn't this a state where they want to make it legal for drivers to drive through pedestrians blocking the road to stick it to BLM? Hopefully there are some Biden bumper sticker 4x4s waiting to deliver the "find out" part of that meme.

There is no such thing as a 4x4 Prius.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Dr Jack Badofsky: Tannax: Isn't this a state where they want to make it legal for drivers to drive through pedestrians blocking the road to stick it to BLM? Hopefully there are some Biden bumper sticker 4x4s waiting to deliver the "find out" part of that meme.

There is no such thing as a 4x4 Prius.

I doubt this counts, but:

[Fark user image 850x679]


I've seen Hellcat V8 Priuses before, but this is a new one
 
