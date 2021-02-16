 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Russia releases a video tour of its Doomsday War Room facility, fails to confirm if fighting is allowed inside   (thedrive.com) divider line
8
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, they still have Betamax.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Wow, they still have Betamax.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Oh no!"
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is Petrov's picture on the wall anywhere in there?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mein Putin!  I can walk!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of course they're releasing a video.  The whole point if a Doomsday Nachi e is list if you keep it a secret.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Before January, this was the US War Room:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lordy, they make pasty Irish Girl look healthy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
