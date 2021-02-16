 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Opera singers help COVID patients learn to breathe, kill the wabbit   (nytimes.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Singing, Opera, Vocal range, Wayne Cameron, English National Opera, Dr. Sarah Elkin, Garsington Opera, Voice type  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 4:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will they teach me how to stand on painted tape? Maybe it can tell me where I'm going, or where to throw my cape.
 
gbv23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I heard they were downright rhapsodic about it over in Bohemia.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They will do it with their spear and magic hewmet!
 
Dwedit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OZZY FUDD (the rabbit slayer) KILL THE WABBIT
Youtube jLeOtRf6_1g
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's the aria and the diaphragm.   Never try to combine the two words without Imodium.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Opera Singer
Youtube _XxaMPJk5Lk
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds Callas, but it's not
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

teto85: [Fark user image image 768x576]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Neil Young - Opera Star ( From Reactor )
Youtube 7zxKxzArgfg
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LEOPOLD!!!!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: teto85: [Fark user image image 768x576]

[Fark user image 425x319]


Yeah, we tested the first million vaccines on him. They didn't work out so well.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dudley_Nightsoil: [Fark user image 214x143]
LEOPOLD!!!!


i.imgur.comView Full Size


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.