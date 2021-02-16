 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   New Jersey man who rented out an entire theater at his local AMC to watch School of Rock for just $99 during the pandemic says it was totally worth it   (nj.com) divider line
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The local independent has been doing this for a while, offering flat-rate theater rentals plus food/beverage credit for any size bubble up to the occupancy limit. They haven't folded yet.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have spent a lot more on a lot dumber stuff. Myself included
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to be fair - the only reason I can see for not doing that would be that the individual ticket purchasers would buy more concessions overall than the one man. But hell, if they're only seating 2-4 people per theater due to the Covid reductions...
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the first farker gripes about a person leaving their house, complains about the prices of the mountain of junk food he MUST buy whenever at a movie theater, and makes a not-so-humble brag about their home theater setup.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we linked to this a couple days ago, but it's a thing in South Korea as well. That could be fun to do that and play Mario Kart with friends that way.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like fun
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$299 for a new release?

It's almost cost effective to fly to new Zealand, see a half dozen or more new releases at regular price, and go home. Almost, for one person anyway. Except for having to pay two weeks of hotel quarantine time.

But almost!
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 of my friends did this to see New Mutants at an AMC in North Jersey.  Since it was supposed to be a big feature, they had to pay $22/ea (less than they would have paid normally, anyway).  They said the movie sucked but the experience of being in a theater again was worth it.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did this for Mrs. B's birthday a week or two ago. Just the four of us in a theater. It seemed like the most 1% thing we'd ever done, but it was enjoyable, and she cried when the movie came on because it had been so long since we'd been to a theater.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: People have spent a lot more on a lot dumber stuff. Myself included


Not dumb if she leaves afterward
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: Except for having to pay two weeks of hotel quarantine time.


Solution - quarantine in the theater!
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: 11 of my friends did this to see New Mutants at an AMC in North Jersey.  Since it was supposed to be a big feature, they had to pay $22/ea (less than they would have paid normally, anyway).  They said the movie sucked but the experience of being in a theater again was worth it.


Mrs. Darch and I used to hit the theater in the Ocean County Mall off Hooper Ave in Toms River when we were at her parents place in Lavallette as teens. Saw Jurassic Park there the day it came out.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woulda been cooler if he watched "Schoolhouse Rock."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if I can rent out an IMAX to play video games on. I think that would be awesome.
 
Cormee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He talks/writes too much. Needs to shut his whore mouth.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's not a theater experience if there's no chance of someone using their smart phone during the film.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean, I like School of Rock too, but I can think of a dozen other movies I'd rather do this for.
 
Sydira
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wanna do this with Airplane!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sydira: I wanna do this with Airplane!


Same!!!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sydira: I wanna do this with Airplane!


Ooh, good idea. Could you invite everyone else here under 50 or so, who hasn't seen it on anything but a TV screen? It would be an entirely different kind of viewing, altogether.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can you bring in booze?  I would get a group of guys to booze it up and watch
Gymkata (1985)  Gymkata

Google would not let me post the video so here is the link for the video.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've been going to the local cinemark about once a month for a while now. They've been showing classics for $5 and so far, I've seen Jurassic park, Independence Day, Hocus Pocus, National Lampoons Christmas, and I know there's one more but i can't remember. The best part is, we go for the last showing on Sunday and have been the only people there every time. Well, the best part was getting 5 free tickets for joining "movie club" for $9 a month, then canceling. 3 movie dates with the wife for under $10(for tickets, anyway) is a win in my book.
That being said, $99 private showings is a hell of a deal and they offer lots of classics, if you can swing it.I suggest you go for it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Or you could just go on any Monday afternoon and have the whole theater to yourself for $10.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If it made him happy, it was worth it.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I wonder if I can rent out an IMAX to play video games on. I think that would be awesome.


https://superleague.com holds competitions at theaters.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They've been doing this for months now. Is this a new thing up north?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did this back in August.  One of my friends has a son who does camera work and Unhinged was his first gig on a major feature (Unhinged with Russell Crowe).  She rented the theater and invited a bunch of friends to come watch when it was released.

Movie wasn't that great (imagine Russell Crowe in a part that would have been better for John Goodman) but it was great going to a theater again.
 
