Going viral in 2021: Gongbang videos (completely safe for work)
22
    More: Weird, Korean students, fellow students, study broadcast, state accountancy exam tomorrow, university students, corner of the screen, online video genre, study sessions  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2021 at 2:43 PM



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
T. Rex Bang A Gong (Get It On) 1971
Youtube A4o4Q9sd_y4
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if they have to take a study break during those marathon sessions.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
[i'mhereforthegongbang.jpeg]
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's nothing better than a good gongbang.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A4o4Q9sd​_y4]


Damn, hubcap diamond star halo'd out of the gate.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
mmm, dirty and sweet
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


We'll be right back with more stuff!
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't wanna work
 
dittybopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size


WHAT A GANGBONG MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, that article was not as exciting as I thought it might be.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One letter away.  Just one letter away!!
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well that was a huge disappointment.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ski9600: Well, that article was not as exciting as I thought it might be.


Considering the topic at hand...I have no idea why you had any expectations.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ski9600: Well, that article was not as exciting as I thought it might be.


Was that an article or the author's internal dialog?

Oddly written.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I read the headline three times before I noticed it said "gong".
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A4o4Q9sd​_y4]


The Power Station - Get It On (Bang A Gong) (Official Music Video)
Youtube O2vHbXI2p4k
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was thinking something like this:
528Hz | Big Tibetan Singing Bowl Music for Healing & Meditation
Youtube yEP2YrD-dyY
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seems like a 12 hour Gongbang would leave people a little sore.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also approves:
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's awesome. I love those! What... huh? Gong? WTF?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


ah good ol' Roger Waters.....
 
