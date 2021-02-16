 Skip to content
(Metro)   "Don't kid yourself Jimmy, if a cow ever got the chance he'd eat you and everyone you cared about"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cows are some of the dumbest mammals around.  If they were any stupider they would be members of QAnon.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Cows are some of the dumbest mammals around.  If they were any stupider they would be members of QAnon.


Oh, come on. They'd be Libertarians first. It's a lot further down the dumbness scale to QAnon.

Also, writing 101. Using the "bull in a china shop" analogy for cows? Not good. Not good at all. I mean, at least pick a different species for your cliche metaphor.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devin Nunes whereabouts currently unknown.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a line from one of the 50 Fockers films?   I read it DeNero's voice.  lol.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I grow up, I'm going to Bovine University
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"C'mon Jimmy, lets take a peek at the killing floor. Don't let the name throw you, Jimmy. It's not really a floor; it's more of a steel grating that allows material to sluice through so it can be collected and exported."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: Is that a line from one of the 50 Fockers films?   I read it DeNero's voice.  lol.


https://www.facebook.com/Moonmoney111​/​videos/dont-kid-yourself-jimmy-if-a-co​w-ever-got-the-chance-hed-eat-you-and-​everyone-yo/1190412037745115/
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come see the cows inherent in the socialist medical system!
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: [Fark user image 666x1500]


Chart's missing an animal...
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Years ago I watched a perfectly docile cow that belonged to a neighbor hunt down and eat an entire litter of baby cottontail rabbits, one at a time. Sniffed them out like the world's biggest beagle...
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PirateKing: genner: [Fark user image 666x1500]

Chart's missing an animal...


If you include that one you're gonna need a bigger chart...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We just got rid of that farking horse, and now this?
 
LaChanz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was going to come in here and say that's a bull from just looking at the pics. Then I watched the video and there were titties so never mind.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB: the closest I ever came to running over a pedestrian was in a situation like this. She was walking down the middle of an unplowed road in the dark while the snow was still falling. I managed to stop in time, but if I'd been a couple seconds slower on the brakes or had gone into a skid she probably would have been run down. She didn't even try to get out of the way, she just turned and watched me trying to stop, then turned back and kept walking. Death wish maybe, IDK.
Kids, if you must walk on the road, walk on the LEFT side so you can at least see the cars coming, and FFSMS when the roads are slick be ready to jump out of the way.
/CSB
 
sunsawed
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Okay this was a very wrong thread. I hang my head in shame.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cow was looking for more motorcycles to savage.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like subby is a graduate of Bovine University.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Cows are some of the dumbest mammals around


I have this theory that herbivores just don't need much brainpower as a general rule.  Their 'prey' doesn't run away or need to be stalked.  All they really need to do is fear everything around them that moves and isn't one of their own species, fark members of their own species, and eat stuff that smells right to them.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

40 degree day: the closest I ever came to running over a pedestrian


For me, a big winter storm.  I think I was the only car within 10 miles of that intersection.  There's a pedestrian, big hood blocking most of his field of view, crossing in front of me as the light changes to green.

So I did what any decent human being would do.  I gunned the engine and laughed as he 'pulled a Kenny'.  The fur-trimmed hood turned to look at the sound, and then he got the hell out of my way.

My wife hit me for doing it, so there's that.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

40 degree day: CSB: the closest I ever came to running over a pedestrian was in a situation like this. She was walking down the middle of an unplowed road in the dark while the snow was still falling. I managed to stop in time, but if I'd been a couple seconds slower on the brakes or had gone into a skid she probably would have been run down. She didn't even try to get out of the way, she just turned and watched me trying to stop, then turned back and kept walking. Death wish maybe, IDK.
Kids, if you must walk on the road, walk on the LEFT side so you can at least see the cars coming, and FFSMS when the roads are slick be ready to jump out of the way.
/CSB


Yeah, but how did the cow make out?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

40 degree day: CSB: the closest I ever came to running over a pedestrian was in a situation like this. She was walking down the middle of an unplowed road in the dark while the snow was still falling. I managed to stop in time, but if I'd been a couple seconds slower on the brakes or had gone into a skid she probably would have been run down. She didn't even try to get out of the way, she just turned and watched me trying to stop, then turned back and kept walking. Death wish maybe, IDK.
Kids, if you must walk on the road, walk on the LEFT side so you can at least see the cars coming, and FFSMS when the roads are slick be ready to jump out of the way.
/CSB


Wow, so you almost hit her AND make fun of her weight?!
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

40 degree day: CSB: the closest I ever came to running over a pedestrian was in a situation like this. She was walking down the middle of an unplowed road in the dark while the snow was still falling. I managed to stop in time, but if I'd been a couple seconds slower on the brakes or had gone into a skid she probably would have been run down. She didn't even try to get out of the way, she just turned and watched me trying to stop, then turned back and kept walking. Death wish maybe, IDK.
Kids, if you must walk on the road, walk on the LEFT side so you can at least see the cars coming, and FFSMS when the roads are slick be ready to jump out of the way.
/CSB


No, it still works. But we're going to need that bigger chart.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Question, so why did that cow keep coming back and attacking that one specific lady in the corner?
It's like it had a beef with her.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Cows are some of the dumbest mammals around.  If they were any stupider they would be members of QAnon.


Cows: Science Shows They're Bright and Emotional Individuals | Psychology Today
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Cows are some of the dumbest mammals around

I have this theory that herbivores just don't need much brainpower as a general rule.  Their 'prey' doesn't run away or need to be stalked.  All they really need to do is fear everything around them that moves and isn't one of their own species, fark members of their own species, and eat stuff that smells right to them.


It varies pretty widely, some are dumb as rocks, these tend to be the ones with high reproductive rates. Others, not so much.

I'm told by those who know that a wounded, pissed-off Cape Buffalo in thick brush is one of the smartest animals on the planet, certainly smarter than those who follow him with bad intent.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well out of any place you can be attacked by a cow, a hospital is the best location.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

40 degree day: CSB: the closest I ever came to running over a pedestrian was in a situation like this. She was walking down the middle of an unplowed road in the dark while the snow was still falling. I managed to stop in time, but if I'd been a couple seconds slower on the brakes or had gone into a skid she probably would have been run down. She didn't even try to get out of the way, she just turned and watched me trying to stop, then turned back and kept walking. Death wish maybe, IDK.
Kids, if you must walk on the road, walk on the LEFT side so you can at least see the cars coming, and FFSMS when the roads are slick be ready to jump out of the way.
/CSB


was her name Bessie?

/mooo
 
EL EM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Colombia- could have been worse, they have hippos there these days.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They can't seriously expect us to swallow that tripe!
 
