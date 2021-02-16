 Skip to content
(The Business Journals)   Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) in 1989: Wow, that sucked, we should winterize our generators. 2011: Wow that sucked, we should winterize our generators. Texans in 2021: Who could have see this coming?   (bizjournals.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would they do anything that cuts into profits?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The socialist blue states will eventually fix the problem for them

Or at least finance the fix
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
violently proud of their ability to cause harm to others, and themselves.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's on the agenda for Infrastructure Week
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather freeze to death as a conservative than live as a Democrap!  Take that, libs!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the first time in my 37 years there hasn't been power as the result of cold weather. I have seen snow in Houston maybe close to a dozen times at most. Perhaps in North Texas it is more prevalent, but this has been a fluke. We have experience loss of power more from hurricanes and storms.

Knowing this, I wouldn't expect building codes to change in Houston to account for freezing temperatures. You go to Home Depot for some pipe covers and drain your sprinkler. Done.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moral of the story - Republicans are as reliable with utilities as they are with elections, plagues, healthcare, and the environment.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was told these past few years that if your state has to shut off power and suffer through blackouts due to extreme weather it's because the commie demoncrats running the state are the problem and that if patriotic Republicans were in charge there'd be no negative outcomes
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You get what you pay for" is the new "fark around and find out"
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas to blue states after all those events:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wind turbines froze. Solar panels covered in snow.

Neither would have stopped a nuclear reactor.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I reading this right? Their solution is to raise prices?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free Market ™ will quickly solve this problem.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10+ days out.  They knew this was coming.  And it's exactly as predicted.  Nothing worse or better than the forecast has been telling them for nearly two weeks.  No advanced energy buys, so the wholesale price went up something like 10,000% at one point Monday morning (according to Reuters).  The shortfall has been massive.  The grid has failed at every predicated point, and they didn't setup to be ready for any of it.

And their rolling blackouts been completely shiat.  My power hasn't so much as blinked since this started, but friends 10 minutes away have had power on for about 8 - 12 minutes every 6 - 8 hours.  Everyone I know here is either without power or water or both.  We're hosting 3 friends and their two dogs because their house is currently about 40 degrees.

Last count is 4.4M without power in Texas alone, and tonight's shortfall for the Texas grid is still huge.  Absurd.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Free Market ™ will quickly solve this problem.


that was the last article.  where they want to increase price until demand falls off to the point where demand = the supply they have available.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good article about it from the Houston Chronicle.

https://www.houstonchronicle.com/busi​n​ess/energy/article/Wholesale-power-pri​ces-spiking-across-Texas-15951684.php

Same conclusion, Texas half-assed its power grid and now they are paying the price.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Wind turbines froze. Solar panels covered in snow.

Neither would have stopped a nuclear reactor.


"South Texas 1: 0"

Source: https://www.nrc.gov/reading-rm​/doc-collections/event-status/reactor-​status/ps.html#R4
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: Am I reading this right? Their solution is to raise prices?


yes.  the "problem" from their perspective isnt that people are in danger of freezing to death.  its that they arent maximizing the profit potential.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It would be millions to really bulletproof the system for that. How much do we want to pay to go protect ourselves with insurance policies for rare events?"

four and a half million people without electric power

assuming Millions means millions and not tens of millions, that's like two and a half dollars per infected person
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: Am I reading this right? Their solution is to raise prices?


Higher prices will cause people to use less electricity*.


*after they get their bills in March
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First in with "Global Warming!"  You other farters are slipping!

Time to change the name to "Regional Weather Variations!"  Or something like that!

PS:  we need some of that Australian Dec/Jan weather up here!  How come the warming part of Global Warming happens to them right when we need it in Bemidji and Fort Drum?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Wind turbines froze. Solar panels covered in snow.

Neither would have stopped a nuclear reactor.


Didn't read the article, I see.

"The Texas power grid has not been compromised," wrote Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, on Twitter Monday afternoon. "The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen. This includes the natural gas & coal generators. They are working to get generation back online."
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't need any emergency relief. That'd be socialism. And they clearly don't want that. Let them freeze.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Affected
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: "It would be millions to really bulletproof the system for that. How much do we want to pay to go protect ourselves with insurance policies for rare events?"

four and a half million people without electric power

assuming Millions means millions and not tens of millions, that's like two and a half dollars per infected person


That would require higher taxes, and *no one* wants higher taxes except for those demorats and Bernie bros.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Wind turbines froze. Solar panels covered in snow.

Neither would have stopped a nuclear reactor.


wind turbines and solar panels have both been successfully used in farking antartica.  dont give me that shiat.  they saved a nickel by cutting winterization features.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheekyMonkey: Boojum2k: Wind turbines froze. Solar panels covered in snow.

Neither would have stopped a nuclear reactor.

Didn't read the article, I see.

"The Texas power grid has not been compromised," wrote Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, on Twitter Monday afternoon. "The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen. This includes the natural gas & coal generators. They are working to get generation back online."


It also did stop a reactor in Texas and brought another in Arkansas down to 33%.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Swampmaster: First in with "Global Warming!"


this is happening because the Arctic is warming up and affecting the Gulf Stream as we've known it would for 40 years
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'd rather freeze to death as a conservative than live as a Democrap!  Take that, libs!


Freeze to death? Uh the most it dipped was 15 outside here. My brother hasn't had power for over 24 hours. They had snuggies on and were good.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: violently proud of their ability to cause harm to others, and themselves.


On the other hand, their refusal to connect to the rest of the national grid prevented Texas from dragging down other states.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: Swampmaster: First in with "Global Warming!"

this is happening because the Arctic is warming up and affecting the Gulf Stream as we've known it would for 40 years


I thought I always thought it was Europe that was going to experience This as a result of global warming because of their latitudes but hey this is certainly fair glad I retired Arizona
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Wind turbines froze. Solar panels covered in snow.

Neither would have stopped a nuclear reactor.


And output from coal and nuclear also inexplicably dropped.  Try harder.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbott said that the electricity grid hasn't been compromised, so that's nice. It's not carrying electricity to people who need it, but yeah, the grid is fine. It would work fine if it had electricity. Now, back to vilifying Lina Hidalgo for implementing mask mandates in Houston.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: They don't need any emergency relief. That'd be socialism. And they clearly don't want that. Let them freeze.


But they'll all freeze together, which is communism.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've voted as a Democrat for more than three decades, but this weather event has been in a lesson why some people think they hate Democrats.  The level of assholery expressed towards nearly 30 million people has been pretty eye opening.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: They don't need any emergency relief. That'd be socialism. And they clearly don't want that. Let them freeze.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair I basically do the same thing every time it snows here - "I really should get a snow shovel." Then it melts and doesn't snow for two or three years and I don't get around to it. Then, when it inevitably does, "I really should get a snow shovel."

I think maybe a State should be a little more forward thinking with it's infra than I am about something that is a mild inconvenience to me for a day though.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should do more raking. Most complications that effect infrastructure caused by natural environmental/weather events are due to a liberal attitude on social issues like immigration and addressing income disparity. In other words the only way to fix them is with a rake. Do more raking.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneFretAway: I've voted as a Democrat for more than three decades, but this weather event has been in a lesson why some people think they hate Democrats.  The level of assholery expressed towards nearly 30 million people has been pretty eye opening.


The difference in this context is that Texas is exactly as corrupt and incompetent as people are saying
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no need to prepare your fossil fuel power plants for cold weather when your population can be made to believe that anything that goes wrong is the fault of those people and their Demonrat wind turbines.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneFretAway: I've voted as a Democrat for more than three decades, but this weather event has been in a lesson why some people think they hate Democrats.  The level of assholery expressed towards nearly 30 million people has been pretty eye opening.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneFretAway: I've voted as a Democrat for more than three decades, but this weather event has been in a lesson why some people think they hate Democrats.  The level of assholery expressed towards nearly 30 million people has been pretty eye opening.


But doesn't stop people from voting Republican when they're equally assholey to places like California or New York.

Texas (leadership) always likes to talk big game, but anytime there is a crisis, they're a mismanaged mess.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: To be fair I basically do the same thing every time it snows here - "I really should get a snow shovel." Then it melts and doesn't snow for two or three years and I don't get around to it. Then, when it inevitably does, "I really should get a snow shovel."

I think maybe a State should be a little more forward thinking with it's infra than I am about something that is a mild inconvenience to me for a day though.


A regular old flathead shovel is fine for snow. Not as good as a snow shovel of course but it ain't going to kill you.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: CheekyMonkey: Boojum2k: Wind turbines froze. Solar panels covered in snow.

Neither would have stopped a nuclear reactor.

Didn't read the article, I see.

"The Texas power grid has not been compromised," wrote Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, on Twitter Monday afternoon. "The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen. This includes the natural gas & coal generators. They are working to get generation back online."

It also did stop a reactor in Texas and brought another in Arkansas down to 33%.


Who could have possibly known ice and snow don't conduct heat as well as water?!
 
learn2shoot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: To be fair I basically do the same thing every time it snows here - "I really should get a snow shovel." Then it melts and doesn't snow for two or three years and I don't get around to it. Then, when it inevitably does, "I really should get a snow shovel."

I think maybe a State should be a little more forward thinking with it's infra than I am about something that is a mild inconvenience to me for a day though.


It will melt - leave it - I live in Colorado and that was my approach for YEARS!
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khellendros: 10+ days out.  They knew this was coming.  And it's exactly as predicted.  Nothing worse or better than the forecast has been telling them for nearly two weeks.  No advanced energy buys, so the wholesale price went up something like 10,000% at one point Monday morning (according to Reuters).  The shortfall has been massive.  The grid has failed at every predicated point, and they didn't setup to be ready for any of it.

And their rolling blackouts been completely shiat.  My power hasn't so much as blinked since this started, but friends 10 minutes away have had power on for about 8 - 12 minutes every 6 - 8 hours.  Everyone I know here is either without power or water or both.  We're hosting 3 friends and their two dogs because their house is currently about 40 degrees.

Last count is 4.4M without power in Texas alone, and tonight's shortfall for the Texas grid is still huge.  Absurd.


Good of you to help folks out. Went through something like this 30 years ago and bought a nice generator as soon as the storm cleared up.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: vudukungfu: violently proud of their ability to cause harm to others, and themselves.

On the other hand, their refusal to connect to the rest of the national grid prevented Texas from dragging down other states.


Not true. The adjacent grid (Southwest Power Pool) had rolling blackouts yesterday.

They just stopped those a few hours ago.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheekyMonkey: Boojum2k: Wind turbines froze. Solar panels covered in snow.

Neither would have stopped a nuclear reactor.

Didn't read the article, I see.

"The Texas power grid has not been compromised," wrote Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, on Twitter Monday afternoon. "The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen. This includes the natural gas & coal generators. They are working to get generation back online."


I read it and was wondering why that article didn't mention the problems other news identified with the wind and solar power.

Well, briefly wondered. The comments here are a bright shining reminder of why some news may leave off such details. Highly inconvenient details.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: They don't need any emergency relief. That'd be socialism. And they clearly don't want that. Let them freeze.


They immediately asked for emergency funds and since Biden isn't an asshole he handed it over without question or comment.
 
