(WFLA Tampa Bay)   They'll be no drinking Sarsaparilla at Gasparilla this year. Or anything else   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Gasparilla Pirate Festival, Gasparilla festivities, refund transfer credit, Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, Children's parade ticket holders, Children's Gasparilla, Jos Gaspar, Tampa, Florida  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get those vaccines people and you should have it next year.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grog.  It's all for me grog...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Get those vaccines people and you should have it next year.


Supposing we can roll out vaccines to everyone by then.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're still hungover from the Super Bowl boat parade.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
parasites
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rufus Xavier is inconsolable.

/No relation to the Armadillos.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB hijack:

My high school band marched in the Gasparilla parade once in Tampa. As I played trombone, we were the first row behind the bagpipers. Had some drunk woman run in front of us who then flashed her boobies at us. I was cool about it though. Saw little necessity for a Tampa cop to grab her, drag her off from the parade.

Hijack closed.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Sarsaparilla was considered a treatment for syphilis before modern medicine. So when your favorite cowboy is ordering it in an old western, that's why.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess Tom Brady wouldn't commit to attending.
 
phedex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Inconsolable:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The one time I went in the 90's I remembered the parade well. We hit The Hub on the way to Ybor and things really started to get foggy from that point on. Pretty sure we ended up at Mons Venus but I don't remember much. Good times.
 
